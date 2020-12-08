Defense sparks Washington State vs. Idaho
Defense sparks Washington State vs. Idaho
Three times this season, Washington State has trailed at halftime.
Yet the Cougars are undefeated at 3-0 heading into the Battle of the Palouse on Wednesday night in Pullman against visiting Idaho (0-2).
WSU opened Pacific-12 Conference play last week with a 59-55 victory against visiting Oregon State, as Isaac Bonton scored a team-high 15 points and added seven assists.
"That's three in a row where we've just been in tough, tight games and just kind of found a way to win," said Cougars coach Kyle Smith, whose team has rallied from double-digit deficits in each of the past two games. "Our defense is our calling card right now. We're still getting comfortable with each other."
The Cougars opened the season with non-conference victories against Texas Southern (56-52 score) and Eastern Washington (71-68).
WSU got a boost in its last game from DJ Rodman, son of the former NBA standout Dennis Rodman. The younger Rodman came off the bench to score his career-high 13 points in the second half against Oregon State, making three 3-pointers.
"I think it was just confidence in me being me and kind of amping myself up," said Rodman, who started the first two games of the season. "Coach Smith came to me at halftime and said, 'We need you, we need you.' I felt like I needed to come through for the team."
The Cougars had a trip to Colorado canceled this past weekend because of coronavirus concerns in the WSU program.
Idaho had its first three games of the season canceled before opening with a Big Sky Conference doubleheader at Sacramento State on Thursday and Saturday. The Vandals lost 77-55 and 73-57.
"We simply did not defend strong enough," Vandals coach Zac Claus said. "They were able to get quality looks. ... We had some good spells. We started off the game early doing a nice job defensively, doing what we had intended to do. We simply could not keep that rolling over the course of 40 minutes."
Idaho, which went 8-24 last season, is still trying to figure out how to replace the graduated Trevon Allen's 21.6 points per game.
"Trevon was a dynamic scorer and someone that we leaned on, so it's something that we intend to be able to spread out amongst multiple guys," Claus said. "We feel comfortable with the group that we have."
--Field Level Media
