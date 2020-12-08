After close win, No. 19 Richmond ready for Northern Iowa
Two of the most traditionally strong mid-major programs will collide Wednesday evening when Northern Iowa plays at No. 19 Richmond.
Richmond moved into the national rankings with a 12-point win over Kentucky on Nov. 29 but nearly played itself out of the rankings in its first game after that on Monday.
Taking on Wofford in a game originally scheduled for Saturday, the Spiders trailed by five with 2:18 remaining and seemed on the verge of losing any national goodwill earned with the 76-64 win over Kentucky.
But Richmond finished strong against Wofford, winning 77-72 to improve to 3-0.
"We made enough plays down the stretch to win the game," Richmond head coach Chris Mooney said. "I was proud of the way we played down the stretch."
Richmond certainly was happy to be playing after having to pause team activities last week for COVID-19 reasons.
The Spiders were forced to postpone games against Charleston and Furman and scrambled to put together the game against Wofford.
Richmond has relied this season on a balanced scoring attack, with five players averaging in double figures. Those players are Nathan Cayo (17.3 ppg.), Grant Golden (14.7), Blake Francis (13.0), Jacob Gilyard (12.3) and Tyler Burton (10.0).
"We just need to keep playing," Mooney said. "Certainly we are going to be a target for teams. I think we know that and have to understand that and embrace that."
Richmond now will turn its attention to a Northern Iowa team that is 1-3.
Northern Iowa started with losses to Western Kentucky, Saint Mary's and Utah State before earning its first win of the season Friday against St. Ambrose.
Injuries already have hampered the Panthers this year. The team's best player, A.J. Green, is battling a hip injury and missed the game against St. Ambrose. He likely is out against Richmond also.
In addition, Antwan Kimmons returned home due to COVID-19 complications within his family, and Tytan Anderson hasn't played this season due to a knee injury.
"Our roster is dramatically different," Northern Iowa head coach Ben Jacobson told the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. "When you remove A.J. and Antwan, you've removed a lot of ballhandling, a lot of decision-making."
Despite their injury problems, the Panthers still have some players to rely on, most notably Trae Berhow and Austin Phyfe, who was a first-team All-Missouri Valley Conference selection last season.
"We still feel like we can run what we've been doing offensively," Jacobson told the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier.
--Field Level Media
