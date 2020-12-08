Unbeaten Xavier sets sights on Oklahoma
Xavier hasn't been a stranger to close games through the early part of the season.
The Musketeers are 6-0 entering Wednesday's home game against Oklahoma, but they haven't done it by blowing opponents out for the most part.
Four of Xavier's wins have been decided by eight or fewer points, including one in overtime, another by one point and another by three points.
"We're built for this, and we've got guys that are built for this in our locker room and our guys know it," Xavier coach Travis Steele said. "All the sudden you get punched in the mouth by your opponent. What's going to be your response? And our response, to this point in the season -- six games in -- has been pretty dang good every time we've gotten punched in the mouth."
In Sunday's win over Cincinnati, the Musketeers got three players back for the first time -- C.J. Wilcher and Colby Jones were back after revised quarantine guidelines shortened the time they had to sit due to COVID-19 contact tracing, while Belmont transfer Adam Kunkel was granted a waiver by the NCAA to allow him to play this season.
Considering they were cleared just the day before that game, those three players figure to see their roles grow moving forward. Zach Freemantle leads the Musketeers, averaging 17.2 points and 8.5 rebounds.
The Sooners are undefeated as well, though they have played only two games.
Seniors Brady Manek and Austin Reaves each have turned in big games to help the Sooners with the 2-0 start, and sophomore De'Vion Harmon has been an important player off the bench.
Harmon is averaging 17.5 points per game after scoring more than 14 just once a year ago. He's also averaging three rebounds and three assists with just two total turnovers.
Harmon is 4 of 9 from behind the 3-point line after shooting 34.3 percent from behind the arc a year ago.
"It's been great to see," Sooners coach Lon Kruger said. "We need that from him and then when he makes that 3, now he can rip and drive and get to the rim."
Harmon is likely to be in the starting lineup against the Musketeers.
The game, part of the second Big 12-Big East Battle, is just the third meeting between the programs and first on either campus. The Sooners have won both matchups, with the most recent coming in the second round of the 2002 NCAA Tournament.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
