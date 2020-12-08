Providence, TCU prep for Big East-Big 12 Battle
TCU had its Big 12 opener spoiled by old nemesis Oklahoma on Sunday after beating four non-conference teams to prep for the game. The Horned Frogs will have two days to get over the sting before Providence visits Fort Worth on Wednesday as part of the Big East-Big 12 Battle.
TCU (4-1) had limited experience on the team heading into the season, and it showed as the Horned Frogs were picked to finish ninth in the Big 12 preseason poll.
The Horned Frogs played tough against a much more experienced Sooners team, leading by four with 8:16 remaining, but they were done in by 32 points from Austin Reaves, who scored a career-high 41 against the Horned Frogs last season.
"We have a good Providence team coming in -- the Big East -- on Wednesday," Reaves said. "We've got a do a better job; I have to better a better job; we can't let teams come in here and shoot 51 percent (as Oklahoma did)."
TCU's Mike Miles scored a season-high 21 points off the bench, hitting a trio of 3-pointers, and RJ Nembhard added 18 points and five assists.
Nembhard runs the show, averaging 15.8 points and 3.5 assists a game, but he's shooting just 35.8 percent from the field. Kevin Samuel is an intimidating presence inside with averages of 9.2 points, 11.8 rebounds and 2.4 blocks.
Providence (3-2) rebounded from its second ugly loss of the season -- 88-71 to Alabama on Dec. 2 -- with a 79-67 victory over Fairleigh Dickinson on Saturday.
David Duke had 28 points and eight rebounds, and Nate Watson contributed 20 points as the Friars pulled away in the second half after a 31-31 score at halftime.
Watson (18.8 points per game) and Duke (18.0) have combined for over 50 percent of the Friars' offense, and they could use some help, especially in perimeter shooting. The Friars shot 1 of 15 from beyond the arc against FDU and are shooting only 21 percent for the season.
"Some of our other guys are struggling," said Providence coach Ed Cooley, whose team also lost by 21 points to Indiana on Nov. 30. "It's going to be tough to beat high-quality teams if we can't shoot the ball well, and we're not defending the way we're accustomed to."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Providence 3-2
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|TCU 4-1
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|N. Watson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Reeves
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Nichols Jr.
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|K. Monroe
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|N. Horchler
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|B. Goodine
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|G. Gantt
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Duke
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|E. Croswell
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Bynum
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Breed
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. Todd
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Smith
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|K. Samuel
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Pearson Jr.
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. O'Bannon, Jr.
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|R. Nembhard
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Miles
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. LeDee
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|E. Lampkin Jr.
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|P. Fuller
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Frank
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|F. Farabello
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|K. Easley Jr.
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|O. Aschieris
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
-
MARS
RADFRD0
0
2:00pm
-
NORL
CAMP0
0140 O/U
-5.5
2:30pm
-
CHIST
LOYCHI0
0137.5 O/U
-36
3:00pm
-
CCTST
FDU0
0
4:00pm
-
BRYANT
STFRAN0
0160 O/U
+5.5
4:00pm
-
RI
13WISC0
0135.5 O/U
-11
4:30pm BTN
-
MD
CLEM0
0129 O/U
-2
5:00pm ESP2
-
FURMAN
CINCY0
0140 O/U
-4
5:00pm ESP+
-
PROV
TCU0
0133 O/U
-1.5
5:00pm ESPU
-
WILL
MIAOH0
0142 O/U
-13.5
5:30pm
-
TOLEDO
MICH0
0146 O/U
-14.5
6:00pm FS1
-
TRANSYL
MOREHD0
0
6:00pm
-
NIOWA
19RICH0
0141.5 O/U
-8
6:00pm
-
CARVER
CIT0
0
7:00pm
-
LAMAR
LAMON0
0135.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
STNYBRK
HOFSTRA0
0144.5 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
STAND
NCWILM0
0
7:00pm
-
ARKPB
ARKST0
0135.5 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm
-
MRSHL
CHARLS0
0147 O/U
+5.5
7:00pm
-
CSBAK
ARIZ0
0133 O/U
-16
7:00pm PACN
-
ABIL
17TXTECH0
0130.5 O/U
-15
7:00pm ESP+
-
PTPRK
YOUNG0
0
7:00pm
-
ADR
EMICH0
0
7:00pm
-
FNU
JVILLE0
0
7:00pm
-
NCAT
VCU0
0140 O/U
-22
7:00pm ESP+
-
SIUE
VALPO0
0138.5 O/U
-11
7:00pm
-
EILL
EVAN0
0132.5 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm
-
CHATT
BELLAR0
0140.5 O/U
+4.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
GATECH
NEB0
0147 O/U
+2
7:15pm ESP2
-
IND
20FSU0
0139.5 O/U
-3.5
7:15pm ESP2
-
MOBILE
UAB0
0
7:30pm
-
SELOU
LATECH0
0147 O/U
-18.5
7:30pm
-
SUTAH
UTVALL0
0144 O/U
+4.5
8:00pm
-
FRESNOP
SJST0
0
8:00pm
-
STHRN
ARK0
0
8:00pm
-
SEMO
LPSCMB0
0141.5 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm
-
MCKEN
DRAKE0
0
8:00pm
-
USM
TULANE0
0130 O/U
-6
8:00pm ESP+
-
OKLA
XAVIER0
0146 O/U
+2
8:00pm FS1
-
TEXST
13TEXAS0
0132 O/U
-17.5
8:00pm LHN
-
SFA
2BAYLOR0
0146 O/U
-23.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
LIB
MIZZOU0
0130.5 O/U
-9.5
8:15pm SECN
-
COLCHRI
NCOLO0
0
8:30pm
-
SNCLRA
CPOLY0
0138.5 O/U
+11.5
9:00pm
-
DENVER
WYO0
0142 O/U
-13
9:00pm
-
USD
UCLA0
0137 O/U
-20
9:00pm PACN
-
IDAHO
WASHST0
0135.5 O/U
-18.5
9:00pm
-
CAL
PEPPER0
0144 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
BOISE
BYU0
0141.5 O/U
-4.5
9:00pm
-
PITT
NWEST0
0140.5 O/U
-3
9:15pm ESPU
-
SEATTLE
WASH0
0135.5 O/U
-11.5
11:00pm
-
FAMU
OREG0
0136.5 O/U
-27
11:00pm
-
UMASS
LSALLE0
0
PPD
-
PRESBY
GWEBB0
0
PPD
-
SAMHOU
7HOU0
0
PPD ESP+
-
LOYMRY
STNFRD0
0
-
WMMARY
NORFLK0
0
-
ROBERT
11WVU0
0
ESP+
-
MASLOW
NEAST0
0
-
TNMART
12TENN0
0
-
HARDIN
SFA0
0
-
PIU
JMAD0
0
-
4MICHST
18UVA0
0
ESPN
-
EWASH
UNLV0
0