TCU had its Big 12 opener spoiled by old nemesis Oklahoma on Sunday after beating four non-conference teams to prep for the game. The Horned Frogs will have two days to get over the sting before Providence visits Fort Worth on Wednesday as part of the Big East-Big 12 Battle.

TCU (4-1) had limited experience on the team heading into the season, and it showed as the Horned Frogs were picked to finish ninth in the Big 12 preseason poll.

The Horned Frogs played tough against a much more experienced Sooners team, leading by four with 8:16 remaining, but they were done in by 32 points from Austin Reaves, who scored a career-high 41 against the Horned Frogs last season.

"We have a good Providence team coming in -- the Big East -- on Wednesday," Reaves said. "We've got a do a better job; I have to better a better job; we can't let teams come in here and shoot 51 percent (as Oklahoma did)."

TCU's Mike Miles scored a season-high 21 points off the bench, hitting a trio of 3-pointers, and RJ Nembhard added 18 points and five assists.

Nembhard runs the show, averaging 15.8 points and 3.5 assists a game, but he's shooting just 35.8 percent from the field. Kevin Samuel is an intimidating presence inside with averages of 9.2 points, 11.8 rebounds and 2.4 blocks.

Providence (3-2) rebounded from its second ugly loss of the season -- 88-71 to Alabama on Dec. 2 -- with a 79-67 victory over Fairleigh Dickinson on Saturday.

David Duke had 28 points and eight rebounds, and Nate Watson contributed 20 points as the Friars pulled away in the second half after a 31-31 score at halftime.

Watson (18.8 points per game) and Duke (18.0) have combined for over 50 percent of the Friars' offense, and they could use some help, especially in perimeter shooting. The Friars shot 1 of 15 from beyond the arc against FDU and are shooting only 21 percent for the season.

"Some of our other guys are struggling," said Providence coach Ed Cooley, whose team also lost by 21 points to Indiana on Nov. 30. "It's going to be tough to beat high-quality teams if we can't shoot the ball well, and we're not defending the way we're accustomed to."

--Field Level Media