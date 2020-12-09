Michigan replaces ACC challenger, to host another MAC foe
While Toledo coach Tod Kowalczyk understands the magnitude of the challenge up the road at Michigan, the Rockets are plenty giddy about the surprise opportunity.
With the Wolverines in need of a last-minute fill-in after originally scheduled foe North Carolina State had to postpone an ACC/Big Ten Challenge game due to COVID-19 concerns within the Wolfpack program, Kowalczyk embraced the chance.
A comfortable commute to face a marquee school early in the season?
"This is the perfect scenario for us," Kowalczyk said. "Michigan is 45 minutes away. The date was perfect. The opponent was perfect. There is not a single negative to playing this game."
Less than 24 hours passed between the official announcement of the NC State postponement and the confirmation that Michigan (4-0) and Toledo (3-2) would meet for the first time since 1983.
The Wolverines will look to exploit a size advantage to reel in their third victory against a Mid-American Conference opponent this season. Michigan defeated Bowling Green 96-82 in its season opener Nov. 25 and topped Ball State 84-65 a week later.
Hunter Dickinson, a 7-foot-1, 255-pound emerging star who recently was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week, hopes to match up well against a Rockets frontcourt that lost starting center AJ Edu (knee) to season-ending injury after just two games.
Dickinson is averaging 14 points and 7.5 rebounds. Toledo has used a frontcourt rotation of Jonathan Komagum, Luke Maranka and Mattia Acunzo, with Maranka the tallest of the trio at 6-10.
Setric Millner is averaging 15.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists for Toledo.
Michigan is coming off Sunday's 80-58 victory against Central Florida, its largest margin of victory to date. The Wolverines closed the first half on a 22-4 run before putting the game away with a 20-0 spurt in the second that included three 3-pointers from Chaundee Brown, who finished with 18 points and four treys.
Nine Wolverines are averaging at least 11.4 minutes a game, with Brown, a Wake Forest transfer, and Dickinson among those coming off the bench Sunday.
"On other teams, we could have been the star player or starting, but we're taking a [secondary] role on a winning team," Brown said.
--Field Level Media
