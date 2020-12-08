UCLA hosts San Diego, aims for fourth straight win
UCLA will need a few more wins to get back into the Top 25 this season. The Bruins will try to take another step up the ladder when they host San Diego on Wednesday night.
UCLA (3-1) was ranked No. 21 in the preseason coaches' poll but lost its season opener to then-unranked San Diego State, 73-58, on Nov. 25.
The Bruins have bounced back with three straight wins, most recently over Cal, 76-56, in their Pac-12 opener Sunday.
"We're just trying to come together more as a team and play hard every possession," UCLA point guard Tyger Campbell said. "No possessions off. We knew in our first two games this season, we didn't really have good spacing, so we just came back, watched film, and we just got better from it."
UCLA won't have much scouting material on San Diego, which hasn't played this season and features nine newcomers on the roster. The Toreros were scheduled to participate in the Husky Classic Nov. 25-28 in Seattle, but the event was canceled due to COVID-19 issues.
Among the newcomers for San Diego is Josh Parrish, a transfer from Rice who averaged 7.5 points and 3.6 rebounds a game last season.
The Toreros will lean on Joey Calcaterra, the top returning scorer from last season's team that finished 9-23. Calcaterra averaged 11.4 points last season, a big jump from his 2.8 clip the season before.
"We just got a bunch of winners on our team, a bunch of guys who want to go on and play professionally," Calcaterra told a campus publication. "I just hope Toreros fans are excited. We've got a great group of guys both on and off the floor."
Campbell has been the brightest spot for UCLA so far.
He had 11 points and 12 assists against Cal, his first double-double after recording two as a freshman last season. Campbell has scored in double figures the past three games.
"I thought (Campbell) had a flawless game (against Cal)," UCLA teammate Chris Smith said. "When you can depend on someone who is as dominant on the ball as (he is) to make the right decision every time he has it, it just makes everyone else around him a lot better."
The Bruins will look for a fast start against San Diego, something they finally accomplished against Cal.
"We were out there a lot of times in the first games just unsure of what to do when we got the ball," Smith said. "The clock would be ticking down, and we wouldn't have enough time to get off the shot we wanted. So a big emphasis (against Cal) was spacing and just making sure that you made the easy play."
--Field Level Media
