Southern Miss, Tulane ready to play
Southern Mississippi and Tulane both won their last games.
But it's questionable whether either will carry any momentum into their matchup Wednesday in New Orleans because neither has played in several days.
The Golden Eagles (1-1), who have had three games canceled due to COVID issues, last played Dec. 2 when they defeated William Carey 80-53.
The Green Wave (2-0) last played Nov. 29 when they defeated Lipscomb 68-66 in the final game of the Tulane Classic.
The senior-less Green Wave have leaned on their defense in winning their first two games. Tulane has held Lamar and Lipscomb to a combined 38.8 percent shooting on field goals, including 25.7 percent on 3-pointers.
Second-year coach Ron Hunter said he is utilizing a more complete defensive system than he did in his first season.
"Last year, it was hard to put my whole system in," Hunter said. "We probably had about 45 percent of the system. This year with the presses and the traps, we've got everything in. We can do a lot more things."
The Green Wave seemed in control of their last game before Lipscomb used a 12-0 run to tie the score with less than four minutes remaining.
The Green Wave's two-point lead held up when Lipscomb missed a 3-pointer with five seconds left and R.J. McGee blocked a follow-up as time expired.
"I am really proud of them because defensively I have really liked coaching this group," Hunter said. "Offensively, it is going to take us some time. Our defense is going to keep us in games."
USM coach Jay Ladner, like Hunter, is in his second season. The Eagles feature nine newcomers and two other players who redshirted last season.
The unfamiliarity showed in a season-opening 66-51 loss to Jacksonville before USM bounced back against the crosstown rival Crusaders in its home opener.
"I thought we were improved from the Jacksonville game," Ladner said. "I thought we were just better, particularly in our intensity. We were able to play some new guys significant minutes, and they gave a good account of themselves."
USM had a 35-8 advantage in points off turnovers and a 48-18 advantage in points in the paint.
Tyler Stevenson tied his career-high with 27 points, making 11 of 13 shots. Three other Eagles scored in double figures.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Southern Miss 1-1
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Tulane 2-0
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|C. Weatherspoon
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Stevenson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|K. Steinman
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|B. Roberts
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Pinckney
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Pierre Jr.
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Morman
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Malone
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Konontsuk
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Johnson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Harris
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Hardy
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|L. Draine
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Armstrong
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|G. Watson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Walker
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Pope
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|R. McGee
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|O. Jankovic
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|S. James
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Forbes
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|N. Days
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|K. Cross
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Coleman
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
-
MARS
RADFRD0
0
2:00pm
-
NORL
CAMP0
0140 O/U
-5.5
2:30pm
-
CHIST
LOYCHI0
0137.5 O/U
-36
3:00pm
-
CCTST
FDU0
0
4:00pm
-
BRYANT
STFRAN0
0160 O/U
+5.5
4:00pm
-
RI
13WISC0
0135.5 O/U
-11
4:30pm BTN
-
MD
CLEM0
0129 O/U
-2
5:00pm ESP2
-
FURMAN
CINCY0
0140 O/U
-4
5:00pm ESP+
-
PROV
TCU0
0133 O/U
-1.5
5:00pm ESPU
-
WILL
MIAOH0
0142 O/U
-13.5
5:30pm
-
TOLEDO
MICH0
0146 O/U
-14.5
6:00pm FS1
-
NIOWA
19RICH0
0141.5 O/U
-8
6:00pm
-
TRANSYL
MOREHD0
0
6:00pm
-
EILL
EVAN0
0132.5 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm
-
CARVER
CIT0
0
7:00pm
-
SIUE
VALPO0
0138.5 O/U
-11
7:00pm
-
LAMAR
LAMON0
0135.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
CSBAK
ARIZ0
0133 O/U
-16
7:00pm PACN
-
STAND
NCWILM0
0
7:00pm
-
ARKPB
ARKST0
0135.5 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm
-
CHATT
BELLAR0
0140.5 O/U
+4.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
MRSHL
CHARLS0
0147 O/U
+5.5
7:00pm
-
ABIL
17TXTECH0
0130.5 O/U
-15
7:00pm ESP+
-
NCAT
VCU0
0140 O/U
-22
7:00pm ESP+
-
ADR
EMICH0
0
7:00pm
-
PTPRK
YOUNG0
0
7:00pm
-
FNU
JVILLE0
0
7:00pm
-
STNYBRK
HOFSTRA0
0144.5 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
GATECH
NEB0
0147 O/U
+2
7:15pm ESP2
-
IND
20FSU0
0139.5 O/U
-3.5
7:15pm ESP2
-
MOBILE
UAB0
0
7:30pm
-
SELOU
LATECH0
0147 O/U
-18.5
7:30pm
-
SUTAH
UTVALL0
0144 O/U
+4.5
8:00pm
-
SFA
2BAYLOR0
0146 O/U
-23.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
USM
TULANE0
0130 O/U
-6
8:00pm ESP+
-
OKLA
XAVIER0
0146 O/U
+2
8:00pm FS1
-
TEXST
13TEXAS0
0132 O/U
-17.5
8:00pm LHN
-
SEMO
LPSCMB0
0141.5 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm
-
MCKEN
DRAKE0
0
8:00pm
-
STHRN
ARK0
0
8:00pm
-
FRESNOP
SJST0
0
8:00pm
-
LIB
MIZZOU0
0130.5 O/U
-9.5
8:15pm SECN
-
COLCHRI
NCOLO0
0
8:30pm
-
SNCLRA
CPOLY0
0138.5 O/U
+11.5
9:00pm
-
DENVER
WYO0
0142 O/U
-13
9:00pm
-
USD
UCLA0
0137 O/U
-20
9:00pm PACN
-
IDAHO
WASHST0
0135.5 O/U
-18.5
9:00pm
-
CAL
PEPPER0
0144 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
BOISE
BYU0
0141.5 O/U
-4.5
9:00pm
-
PITT
NWEST0
0140.5 O/U
-3
9:15pm ESPU
-
FAMU
OREG0
0136.5 O/U
-27
11:00pm
-
SEATTLE
WASH0
0135.5 O/U
-11.5
11:00pm
-
UMASS
LSALLE0
0
PPD
-
PRESBY
GWEBB0
0
PPD
-
SAMHOU
7HOU0
0
PPD ESP+
-
LOYMRY
STNFRD0
0
-
WMMARY
NORFLK0
0
-
ROBERT
11WVU0
0
ESP+
-
MASLOW
NEAST0
0
-
TNMART
12TENN0
0
-
HARDIN
SFA0
0
-
PIU
JMAD0
0
-
4MICHST
18UVA0
0
ESPN
-
EWASH
UNLV0
0