Oregon State hopes to pilot new course against Portland
Oregon State aims to bounce back from a late-game collapse when it hosts Portland in a nonconference contest on Thursday night in Corvallis, Ore.
The Beavers (2-2) led visiting Wyoming by six points with under two minutes remaining on Sunday before the Cowboys scored 10 of the game's final 11 points to leave town with a 76-73 victory.
The disappointing conclusion was Oregon State's second straight loss. The Beavers also fell 59-55 to Pac-12 foe Washington State on Dec. 2.
"We've got to make corrections moving forward obviously, but we've got to stay together and keep making improvements and understand what's cost us these things and correct them moving forward," Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle said after the loss to Wyoming.
Senior guard Ethan Thompson scored a season-best 20 points against the Cowboys despite being just 4 of 13 from the field. He made 10 of 13 free throws. Thompson is Oregon State's lone double-digit scorer and leads the team with averages of 15.3 points and 4.3 assists.
The Beavers got a surprise lift from sophomore reserve forward Dearon Tucker, who posted career bests of 16 points, six rebounds and three blocked shots.
Oregon State is outrebounding opponents by an average of nine per game. Junior forward Warith Alatishe leads the club with a 9.8 average on the boards and also is scoring 9.5 per game.
The Beavers own a 53-17 all-time lead in the series with Portland but the Pilots won the most recent meeting, 53-45 at the neutral Moda Center in Portland during the 2016-17 season.
The Pilots (3-1) are looking for their fourth consecutive victory. They are coming off an 86-73 home win over Portland State on Saturday.
Senior guard Ahmed Ali scored a career-high 28 points against the Vikings for his second 20-point outing in four games with the program. He is averaging 20.3 points per game.
Ali didn't play last season after transferring from Washington State following the 2018-19 season. He initially transferred to Hawaii but left shortly before the 2019-20 season due to medical reasons. Portland announced his addition to the program in late June.
Junior guard Latrell Jones also played well against Portland State with 15 points and 10 rebounds. The 6-foot-5 Jones is tied for the team rebounding lead at a modest 4.8 per game.
"We have to come out and play hard every game," Jones said. "We know we're short. We're not as big so we have to use what we have."
Junior forward Eddie Davis (11.3) is the only other Portland player scoring in double digits.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Portland 3-1
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Oregon State 2-2
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|Z. Triplett
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|H. Seymour
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|L. Jones
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Henn
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Griffith
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Fahrensohn
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|E. Davis
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|I. Dasher
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|H. Curtiss
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Ali
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Adams
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. Tucker
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|E. Thompson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Silver
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|R. Silva
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Z. Reichle
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Potts
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Lucas
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|I. Johnson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|G. Hunt
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Hollins
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Franklin
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Calloo
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|R. Andela
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|W. Alatishe
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
-
CAMP
FNU0
0
1:00pm
-
MTSTJ
WILL0
0
2:00pm
-
PURCLMT
OHIO0
0
2:00pm
-
UNF
ECU0
0146.5 O/U
-14
5:00pm
-
NORL
JVILLE0
0143 O/U
-5.5
5:00pm
-
TRANSYL
MOREHD0
0
6:00pm
-
SDAK
NDAK0
0143.5 O/U
+3.5
6:30pm
-
FLACOL
STETSON0
0
7:00pm
-
NCGRN
COPPST0
0143.5 O/U
+17.5
7:00pm
-
TROY
NALAB0
0143 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
PORT
OREGST0
0140.5 O/U
-14
8:00pm PACN
-
UMKC
MINN0
0138 O/U
-17.5
8:00pm FS1
-
TEXPA
TXAMCC0
0136.5 O/U
+2.5
8:00pm
-
GWEBB
WKY0
0142 O/U
-17.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
JACKST
MISS0
0136.5 O/U
-22.5
8:00pm SECN
-
UCRIV
NAU0
0128 O/U
+5.5
8:00pm
-
NDAKST
SDAKST0
0139.5 O/U
-8.5
9:00pm
-
LNGBCH
SANFRAN0
0150 O/U
-15.5
9:00pm
-
24SDGST
23ARIZST0
0142.5 O/U
-3
10:00pm FS1
-
MERMAK
LIU0
0
PPD
-
MERCER
VMI0
0
PPD
-
WOFF
SC0
0
SECN
-
REGENT
HAMP0
0
ESP+
-
CAMPBV
NICHST0
0
-
STHRN
1GONZAG0
0
ATSN