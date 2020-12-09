Cyclones face No. 3 Iowa after long layoff
Bottled up by North Carolina on Tuesday -- by his high standards, anyway -- Iowa's Luka Garza appreciated the opportunity to see his teammates pick him up in a home victory against a fellow ranked team.
"We have some of the best shooters in the country," Garza said after scoring 16 points in the No. 3 Hawkeyes' win over the No. 16 Tar Heels. "Those guys can kill you, and they did (Tuesday)."
Iowa (4-0) will look to keep rolling as it hosts Iowa State (1-1) on Friday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Jordan Bohannon, who paced the Hawkeyes with 24 points against North Carolina, is eager for the quick turnaround as the rivalry series resumes.
"Everything I lived for and worked for my entire life is just being able to play in these big-time games," Bohannon said.
The Hawkeyes prevailed in Tuesday's clash behind a plethora of timely long-range shooting. Bohannon drilled seven 3-pointers, while CJ Frederick (21 points) and Joe Wieskamp (19) hit five treys apiece.
To be sure, Garza made an additional impact on the game beyond the scoring column, contributing 14 rebounds and four blocks in his first game with fewer than 20 points in the past 20 contests.
Still, the steady play of Iowa's reserves didn't hurt. In a game the Hawkeyes won by 13 points, the bench contributed 13 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, with just one turnover.
"Great teams, you need guys like that who come in and provide big roles," Garza said.
Iowa State will aim to return to form quickly following a nine-day layoff, the program's longest lull entering the Iowa game since the 1934-35 season.
The Cyclones haven't played since a 71-68 home loss to South Dakota State on Dec. 2. Facing an early, 15-point deficit, Iowa State cut the Jackrabbits' lead to one with 30 seconds left but was unable to complete the comeback.
Iowa State was set to host DePaul on Sunday, but the Blue Demons canceled the game shortly before the scheduled tipoff due to COVID-19 concerns within the program. Iowa State completed early warmups as the announcement was made and remained at Hilton Coliseum for an intrasquad scrimmage.
Although it wasn't game experience, the session figured to count for something for a Cyclones roster with seven newcomers as coach Steve Prohm navigates a nonconference climate like none before it.
"You've got to try to win along the way," Prohm said. "This is like a stretch of ... NCAA Tournament games; there isn't a learning curve this year. It's just go play. I have to be patient, but I also have to put them in position to grow and get better. We have to win games. I get it. I understand that. There's no question about it."
DePaul transfer Jalen Coleman-Lands is averaging 14.5 points a game, and is followed by Rasir Bolton and Solomon Young, who are averaging 13 apiece.
While Iowa State boasts victories in seven of the past 11 CyHawk rivalry meetings, Iowa enters Friday on a two-game series winning streak and owns a 46-27 overall advantage. The home team has won 14 of the past 17.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Iowa State 1-1
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|3 Iowa 4-0
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|S. Young
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Walker
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Johnson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|N. Jenkins
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Harris
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|X. Foster
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Dubar
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|G. Conditt IV
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Coleman-Lands
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|R. Bolton
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Blackwell
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Wieskamp
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Ulis
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Toussaint
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Perkins
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Ogundele
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Nunge
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|K. Murray
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|K. Murray
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|P. McCaffery
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. McCaffery
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|L. Garza
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Fredrick
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Bohannon
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Baer
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Ash
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
-
NEAST
UMASS0
0133.5 O/U
-6.5
1:30pm ESP+
-
NTEXAS
11WVU0
0136 O/U
-12.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
STJOHN
SETON0
0149.5 O/U
-4.5
4:30pm CBSSN
-
HIGHPT
NCASHV0
0144 O/U
-4
5:00pm ESP+
-
APPST
CHARLO0
0129 O/U
-3.5
5:00pm ESPU
-
COID
EWASH0
0
5:05pm
-
MTSTJ
MIAOH0
0
5:30pm
-
RIDER
MANH0
0132.5 O/U
+1.5
6:00pm
-
NDAK
SDAKST0
0147 O/U
-10.5
6:30pm
-
NEBOM
5KANSAS0
0146.5 O/U
-24.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
HARDIN
TXARL0
0
7:00pm
-
GWASH
DEL0
0147 O/U
+1
7:00pm
-
9NOVA
GTOWN0
0143 O/U
+11.5
7:00pm FS1
-
IONA
FAIR0
0133.5 O/U
+4.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
UMBC
MOUNT0
0
7:00pm
-
GASOU
DAVID0
0137 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
MARIST
CAN0
0131.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
NEB
8CREIGH0
0153.5 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm BTN
-
SCST
CHARLS0
0137.5 O/U
-20.5
7:00pm
-
MURYST
SILL0
0135.5 O/U
+6.5
7:30pm
-
NIAGARA
STPETE0
0132.5 O/U
-9
8:00pm ESP3
-
CHMPBTST
HOUBP0
0
8:00pm
-
MILW
KSTATE0
0131.5 O/U
-10.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
CEBA
ARKST0
0
8:30pm
-
SDAK
NDAKST0
0134 O/U
-4
9:00pm
-
CSFULL
USD0
0137 O/U
-8.5
9:00pm
-
NEVADA
GC0
0140 O/U
+1
9:00pm
-
IOWAST
3IOWA0
0158.5 O/U
-13
9:00pm BTN
-
MARQET
UCLA0
0136.5 O/U
-4
9:30pm PACN
-
SJST
MARYCA0
0139 O/U
-18
10:00pm
-
HARTFD
SACHRT0
0
PPD
-
MERMAK
LIU0
0
PPD
-
IONA
QUINN0
0
PPD ESPU
-
SIENA
FAIR0
0
PPD
-
NCW
NCGRN0
0
PPD
-
CAMPBV
MCNSE0
0
-
NCCU
VANDY0
0