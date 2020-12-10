Seton Hall takes on St. John's in rescheduled Big East opener
Seton Hall and St. John's find themselves paired up for a contest on Friday after fellow Big East schools DePaul and UConn paused basketball activities due to positive COVID-19 tests.
The Pirates (3-3), in fact, were set to host the Blue Demons on Friday while the Red Storm (5-1) were slated to play the Huskies on the same day. St. John's will also replace UConn on Sunday to face off against Georgetown in Washington, D.C.
Seton Hall's Ike Obiagu aims to take another large step when his team opens Big East play on Friday in Newark, N.J.
Obiagu recorded a career-best 20 points and eight blocks in the Pirates' 78-45 trouncing of Wagner on Tuesday. The 7-foot-2, 270-pounder made all four field goal attempts and 12 of 15 free throws.
"I loved it," teammate Shavar Reynolds said, per the Asbury Park Press. "I've been telling Ike, I think he has a lot more in the tank. (On Tuesday) we saw a little bit of what he can do."
Seton Hall played most of Tuesday's game without 6-10 Sandro Mamukelashvili, who was ejected after receiving a flagrant technical foul in the first half.
"Moving forward, Sandro knows he's going to be challenged night-in, night-out," Pirates coach Kevin Willard said. "It happens. I wouldn't read too much into it."
Mamukelashvili erupted for a career-best 30 points in a 98-92 overtime win against Penn State on Sunday. He is averaging a team-best 18.5 points per game and is tied with Jared Rhoden in rebounds (7.2).
Speaking of Rhoden, he recorded his fourth career double-double with 22 points and a season-high 11 rebounds versus the Seahawks. He is averaging 21.0 points and 9.7 rebounds in Seton Hall's wins this season, as opposed to 10.3 and 6.7, respectively, in its losses.
St. John's overcame a sluggish start to pull out an 82-79 victory over Rider on Tuesday.
Vince Cole scored 17 of his career-high 26 points in the second half to send the Red Storm into their Big East opener with some momentum.
"I know my teammates believe in me and my coaches believe in me," Cole said, per the New York Post. "I know (on Tuesday) we needed scoring and that's what I bring."
Julian Champagnie recorded his sixth career double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Marcellus Earlington had a season-high 16 points in the win.
"I told them I'm proud of them, because it could've easily gone the other way," St. John's coach Mike Anderson said. "We didn't play well, but guess what? We found the resolve to finish the game. That's going to pay off for us."
--Field Level Media
