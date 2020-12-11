Arkansas looks to stay hot vs. Central Arkansas
Eric Musselman has a few more games to sort out his rotation before Southeastern Conference play begins.
Arkansas' head coach has doled out playing time in smaller doses during the team's nonconference schedule. No one is averaging more than 27 minutes per game, but 10 players are averaging at least 14 minutes. Another player has received an average of 8.7 minutes a game.
Musselman will likely employ the same approach against Central Arkansas on Saturday in Fayetteville, Ark.
The Razorbacks (5-0) recorded a 79-44 victory over Southern on Wednesday, leading by as much as 27 points during the first half.
"Our young players in a game like this, they got an opportunity to go out there and continue to gain a little bit of experience," Musselman said. "We know when the SEC comes ... there's some very close games. We need to find out what our rotation is."
That SEC opener doesn't come until Dec. 30, when Arkansas faces Auburn. There are two more nonconference outings against Oral Roberts and Abilene Christian to get through prior to conference play.
The Razorbacks have five players averaging double figures, led by Moses Moody (16.2). Freshman Davonte Davis is the team's seventh-leading scorer (7.7) but had a team-high 14 points in 16 minutes off the bench against Southern.
Connor Vanover only scored three points but showed why he's the Razorbacks' main man in the middle. He grabbed nine rebounds, blocked three shots and had three steals.
"He deserved to play more than 20 minutes, regardless of the score," Musselman said. "He was phenomenal. He didn't force shots, he had three steals, had three blocks. I can't say enough good things about Connor and his attitude. In a closer game, Connor would've played more, I can promise you that."
Central Arkansas (0-3) had its first four games canceled. The Bears will be playing their fourth of eight consecutive road games.
In their last outing, the Bears fell to St. Louis 88-65 on Tuesday. They committed 27 turnovers, which led to 30 St. Louis points.
"Saint Louis is an outstanding team," head coach Anthony Boone said. "We may not face a team that's better than them, maybe Baylor. But our guys competed. We beat them on the glass but then we turned the ball over a lot. That's something we'll have to address. ... But this is something to build on. I think our guys really pulled together in the second half."
They have two guards averaging in double figures, Rylan Bergersen (17.3) and DeAndre Jones (13.7).
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Cent. Arkansas 0-3
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Arkansas 5-0
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|S. Shittu
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Olowokere
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Munson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|E. Kayouloud
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Jones
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|S. George
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Chatham
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Bounds
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|R. Bergersen
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|K. Bennett
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Baker
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Williams
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Vanover
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Tate
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Smith
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Sills
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|K. Robinson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|E. Obukwelu
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Notae
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|B. Morehead
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Moody
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|B. Kimble
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|V. Jackson Jr.
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|E. Henderson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Davis
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
-
FLA
20FSU38
50
2nd 18:17 ESPU
-
FGC
MIAMI17
17
1st 8:12
-
WOFF
SFLA16
12
1st 8:00 ESPW
-
ND
UK28
9
1st 10:37 CBS
-
TNST
IUPUI19
25
1st 8:26 ESP3
-
UMKC
TOLEDO18
19
1st 8:02 ESP3
-
CINCY
12TENN0
0132 O/U
-7
12:30pm SECN
-
STNYBRK
BRYANT0
0163.5 O/U
-5.5
1:00pm
-
CUSE
BC0
0150.5 O/U
+3.5
1:00pm ESPU
-
CLU
LIB0
0
1:00pm
-
DSTATE
KENSAW0
0
2:00pm
-
LSALLE
DREXEL0
0134 O/U
-3
2:00pm
-
CEDAR
AKRON0
0
2:00pm
-
HIGHPT
NCASHV0
0146 O/U
-4.5
2:00pm
-
TXAMCC
17TXTECH0
0129.5 O/U
-27
2:00pm
-
SFTRPA
STBON0
0145.5 O/U
-15
2:00pm ESP+
-
TEXAM
TCU0
0131 O/U
-1
2:00pm ESP+
-
NCCU
16UNC0
0142 O/U
-24.5
2:00pm
-
NGA
CHATT0
0
2:00pm
-
ARKPB
TULANE0
0130.5 O/U
-18.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
DTROIT
WMICH0
0142.5 O/U
PK
2:00pm
-
MCMUR
ABIL0
0
2:00pm
-
FLAG
FURMAN0
0
2:00pm
-
SALAB
USM0
0130.5 O/U
+4
3:00pm
-
EVAN
STLOU0
0129.5 O/U
-21
3:00pm NBCS
-
OKLAST
WICHST0
0142.5 O/U
+3
3:00pm ESP+
-
DAYTON
MISSST0
0131 O/U
+3
3:00pm ESPU
-
DIXIE
DENVER0
0147 O/U
-3
3:00pm
-
SWCU
ORAL0
0
3:00pm
-
WYO
UTVALL0
0143.5 O/U
+7
4:00pm
-
IDAHO
CSBAK0
0127 O/U
-12.5
4:00pm
-
GWEBB
PITT0
0142 O/U
-13.5
4:00pm
-
WINTHR
USCUP0
0155 O/U
+11
4:00pm
-
WCAR
NCAT0
0154.5 O/U
+7
4:00pm
-
TRANSYL
EKY0
0
4:00pm
-
UAB
ETNST0
0138.5 O/U
+3.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
VALPO
CMICH0
0149 O/U
+3
4:30pm ESP3
-
LDYLAKE
TEXST0
0
5:00pm
-
UCSB
LOYMRY0
0135.5 O/U
-2
5:00pm
-
FIU
UNF0
0156 O/U
+7.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
GREEN
CSTCAR0
0
5:00pm
-
COVEN
MTSU0
0
5:00pm
-
FAMU
OKLA0
0148.5 O/U
-26.5
5:00pm
-
ODU
VCU0
0135.5 O/U
-7
5:00pm NBCS
-
WILL
EILL0
0141 O/U
-12.5
5:00pm
-
NCWILM
MISS0
0141 O/U
-18
5:00pm ESP+
-
SFA
LAMON0
0140.5 O/U
+6
5:00pm
-
CHMPBTST
NWST0
0
5:00pm
-
AUBURN
MEMP0
0146 O/U
-6
5:30pm ESPU
-
UTAH
BYU0
0142.5 O/U
-1.5
6:00pm
-
FRESNOP
CALBPTST0
0
6:00pm
-
RIDER
MANH0
0135.5 O/U
+2.5
6:00pm
-
UTEP
ARIZ0
0138.5 O/U
-16.5
6:00pm PACN
-
NDAK
NDAKST0
0133 O/U
-5.5
6:30pm
-
SAMFORD
UGA0
0161.5 O/U
-18
7:00pm ESP+
-
ILLST
BALLST0
0143 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm ESP3
-
LATECH
LALAF0
0152 O/U
+4.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
IONA
FAIR0
0131.5 O/U
+7
7:00pm
-
MARIST
CAN0
0136 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm ESP3
-
CARVER
MCNSE0
0
7:30pm
-
INDST
PURDUE0
0138 O/U
-15
7:30pm BTN
-
OREG
WASH0
0134.5 O/U
+8.5
8:00pm PACN
-
NIAGARA
STPETE0
0134 O/U
-9.5
8:00pm ESP3
-
BELMONT
LPSCMB0
0148 O/U
+7.5
8:00pm
-
CARK
ARK0
0156 O/U
-23.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
CLEM
BAMA0
0144.5 O/U
-2
8:00pm
-
6ILL
MIZZOU0
0140.5 O/U
+3
8:00pm ESPU
-
CSN
PEPPER0
0157 O/U
-15
9:00pm
-
SDAK
SDAKST0
0147.5 O/U
-11
9:00pm
-
SELOU
MOST0
0
PPD
-
WMMARY
18UVA0
0
PPD
-
RICE
7HOU0
0
PPD ESP+
-
NH
NJTECH0
0
PPD ESP3
-
TEMPLE
STJOES0
0
PPD NBCS
-
NCOLO
COLOST0
0
PPD
-
SACST
SNCLRA0
0
PPD
-
SEMO
TNMART0
0
PPD
-
XAVIER
PROV0
0
PPD FS2
-
SIENA
FAIR0
0
PPD ESP3
-
IONA
QUINN0
0
PPD ESPU
-
JMAD
GMASON0
0
-
MAINE
FORD0
0
-
WISGB
NIOWA0
0
-
GRAM
UIW0
0
-
ROBERT
BING0
0
-
CHARSO
10DUKE0
0
ESP3
-
DEFI
IPFW0
0
-
UTAHST
WEBER0
0
-
FAU
NCST0
0
-
UCDAV
UOP0
0
-
NAU
1GONZAG0
0
ATSN