No. 12 Tennessee ready for a grind vs. Cincinnati
Tennessee endured the expected ups and downs of a season opener on Tuesday, but the Volunteers realize they're up against an accelerated learning curve given the timing of the game.
In action at last after five postponements related to COVID-19 concerns within the program, No. 12 Tennessee will aim to build on this week's shaky victory against Colorado when it hosts Cincinnati on Saturday afternoon.
Volunteers coach Rick Barnes admitted "there were times when we lost some rhythm" in a 56-47 win against the Buffaloes. On the bright side, Tennessee at least has a pulse on the catalyst that gets the team going.
"When we got back in control of the game, it was with our defense," Barnes said. "We got out in transition. Got more of an attack type mentality. We need to continue that when we get to the benches and guys come in. Some of these guys were tentative, like you would expect. We've got to get through that."
Keon Johnson and Jaden Springer were especially effective on the defensive end.
"They really are good at ballhawking," Barnes said. "They will get in there and we talk about tackling the ball and getting a guy in your grasp and trying to take the ball away from him. Both those guys have that ability."
John Fulkerson and Santiago Vescovi paced Tennessee with 11 points apiece as the Volunteers struggled from the field, shooting 35.8 percent (19 for 53).
Vescovi offered a spark by making 3 of 4 attempts from 3-point range and dishing a game-high five assists.
Barnes, however, bemoaned lost opportunities for the Volunteers to exert their floor game. Colorado won the rebounding battle 38-32.
"The biggest concern I have is the way we rebounded," Barnes said. "We have to be better to be the team we want to be."
Conversely, Cincinnati coach John Brannen lauded his team's defensive performance in its most recent game. The Bearcats (2-1) limited visiting Furman to 39.7 percent shooting in Wednesday's 78-73 victory.
"That needed to happen," Brannen said. "I know we gave up 73 points, and that's still too many. But at the same time, to play against such an explosive offensive team and to provide the consistent grit our guys did on a consistent basis (Wednesday), I was really excited about that."
Keith Williams, who shouldered blame for Cincinnati's uneven performance in a season-opening win against Lipscomb and Sunday's late lapses against crosstown rival Xavier, shined with a game-high 27 points, the second-most he has scored in his four-year career.
Brannen said Williams "was as locked in as I've seen him" and reiterated that "he needs to understand we need that every game."
Williams, who fought through several double-teams by the Paladins, played for much of the game, receiving minimal rest.
Fine by him.
"I put a ton of work in, and it's paying off now, I guess," Williams said.
While Cincinnati is shooting 47.1 percent and outrebounding opponents by an average margin of 6.7 per game, the Bearcats continue to struggle with ball control and free throws. Cincinnati is shooting just 64.9 percent from the line (37 for 57) while averaging 12 turnovers a game.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Cincinnati 2-1
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|12 Tennessee 1-0
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Williams
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Vogt
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Saunders Jr.
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|G. Madsen
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|R. Ivanauskas
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Z. Harvey
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Eason
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Diarra
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. DeJulius
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Davenport
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Adams-Woods
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|S. Vescovi
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Springer
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Y. Pons
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|U. Plavsic
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|O. Nkamhoua
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|K. Johnson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. James
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Fulkerson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|V. Bailey Jr.
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|E. Anosike
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
-
JMAD
GMASON0
0
11:00am
-
FLA
20FSU0
0134.5 O/U
-2
11:00am ESPU
-
WOFF
SFLA0
0132.5 O/U
-3.5
12:00pm ESPW
-
ND
UK0
0140.5 O/U
-7.5
12:00pm CBS
-
FGC
MIAMI0
0132 O/U
-18.5
12:00pm
-
UMKC
TOLEDO0
0137.5 O/U
-11.5
12:00pm ESP3
-
TNST
IUPUI0
0149 O/U
-2
12:00pm ESP3
-
CINCY
12TENN0
0132 O/U
-7
12:30pm SECN
-
STNYBRK
BRYANT0
0161 O/U
-5.5
1:00pm
-
CUSE
BC0
0150.5 O/U
+2.5
1:00pm ESPU
-
NH
NJTECH0
0
2:00pm ESP3
-
HIGHPT
NCASHV0
0146 O/U
-4.5
2:00pm
-
DSTATE
KENSAW0
0
2:00pm
-
CEDAR
AKRON0
0
2:00pm
-
GRAM
UIW0
0
2:00pm
-
MCMUR
ABIL0
0
2:00pm
-
SFTRPA
STBON0
0145.5 O/U
-15
2:00pm ESP+
-
TEXAM
TCU0
0131 O/U
-1.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
TXAMCC
17TXTECH0
0130 O/U
-26.5
2:00pm
-
NCCU
16UNC0
0142 O/U
-25.5
2:00pm
-
FLAG
FURMAN0
0
2:00pm
-
LSALLE
DREXEL0
0134 O/U
-3
2:00pm
-
DEFI
IPFW0
0
2:00pm
-
DTROIT
WMICH0
0143.5 O/U
-1
2:00pm
-
ARKPB
TULANE0
0130.5 O/U
-17
2:00pm ESP+
-
NGA
CHATT0
0
2:00pm
-
SALAB
USM0
0132 O/U
+4
3:00pm
-
SWCU
ORAL0
0
3:00pm
-
DIXIE
DENVER0
0146 O/U
-3
3:00pm
-
EVAN
STLOU0
0130 O/U
-22
3:00pm NBCS
-
OKLAST
WICHST0
0142.5 O/U
+3.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
DAYTON
MISSST0
0130.5 O/U
+3.5
3:00pm ESPU
-
GWEBB
PITT0
0143.5 O/U
-14
4:00pm
-
WINTHR
USCUP0
0155.5 O/U
+10.5
4:00pm
-
WCAR
NCAT0
0151.5 O/U
+7
4:00pm
-
WYO
UTVALL0
0143 O/U
+7
4:00pm
-
IDAHO
CSBAK0
0130 O/U
-12
4:00pm
-
TRANSYL
EKY0
0
4:00pm
-
UAB
ETNST0
0137 O/U
+3.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
VALPO
CMICH0
0149 O/U
+3
4:30pm ESP3
-
FIU
UNF0
0153.5 O/U
+7.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
GREEN
CSTCAR0
0
5:00pm
-
UCSB
LOYMRY0
0136 O/U
+1
5:00pm
-
LDYLAKE
TEXST0
0
5:00pm
-
COVEN
MTSU0
0
5:00pm
-
SEMO
TNMART0
0
5:00pm
-
CHMPBTST
NWST0
0
5:00pm
-
SFA
LAMON0
0140.5 O/U
+5.5
5:00pm
-
NCWILM
MISS0
0140.5 O/U
-18
5:00pm ESP+
-
FAMU
OKLA0
0148.5 O/U
-26.5
5:00pm
-
ODU
VCU0
0135 O/U
-7
5:00pm NBCS
-
SACST
SNCLRA0
0
-6.5
5:00pm
-
WILL
EILL0
0142 O/U
-12.5
5:00pm
-
AUBURN
MEMP0
0146 O/U
-7
5:30pm ESPU
-
UTAH
BYU0
0141.5 O/U
-2
6:00pm
-
FRESNOP
CALBPTST0
0
6:00pm
-
RIDER
MANH0
0137 O/U
+2.5
6:00pm
-
UTEP
ARIZ0
0138.5 O/U
-17
6:00pm PACN
-
NDAK
NDAKST0
0134 O/U
-5.5
6:30pm
-
MARIST
CAN0
0137 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm ESP3
-
SAMFORD
UGA0
0160 O/U
-18
7:00pm ESP+
-
LATECH
LALAF0
0151.5 O/U
+4.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
ILLST
BALLST0
0141.5 O/U
-6
7:00pm ESP3
-
CLEM
BAMA0
0144 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
IONA
FAIR0
0132 O/U
+6
7:00pm
-
CARVER
MCNSE0
0
7:30pm
-
INDST
PURDUE0
0139 O/U
-14.5
7:30pm BTN
-
BELMONT
LPSCMB0
0148.5 O/U
+6
8:00pm
-
CARK
ARK0
0153.5 O/U
-23.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
6ILL
MIZZOU0
0139 O/U
+3
8:00pm ESPU
-
OREG
WASH0
0134 O/U
+8
8:00pm PACN
-
NIAGARA
STPETE0
0
8:00pm ESP3
-
SDAK
SDAKST0
0149 O/U
-11.5
9:00pm
-
CSN
PEPPER0
0155.5 O/U
-15
9:00pm
-
SELOU
MOST0
0
PPD
-
WMMARY
18UVA0
0
PPD
-
RICE
7HOU0
0
PPD ESP+
-
TEMPLE
STJOES0
0
PPD NBCS
-
NCOLO
COLOST0
0
PPD
-
XAVIER
PROV0
0
PPD FS2
-
SIENA
FAIR0
0
PPD ESP3
-
MAINE
FORD0
0
-
WISGB
NIOWA0
0
-
ROBERT
BING0
0
-
CHARSO
10DUKE0
0
ESP3
-
UTAHST
WEBER0
0
-
FAU
NCST0
0
-
IONA
QUINN0
0
ESPU
-
UCDAV
UOP0
0
-
NAU
1GONZAG0
0
ATSN