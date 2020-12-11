Clemson, Alabama ready to keep plowing through season
Two teams with head coaches who are firm believers in continuing full speed ahead with the college basketball season will meet Saturday when undefeated Clemson and once-beaten Alabama play in the Pit Boss Holiday Hoopsgiving Tournament in Atlanta.
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski questioned if college basketball should continue "plowing through" the schedule even as COVID-19 numbers continue to escalate across the U.S.
Three ACC/Big Ten Challenge games were cancelled last week.
But Clemson coach Brad Brownell and Alabama coach Nate Oats are convinced that plowing through might be the best alternative.
"I think the kids really want to play," Brownell said. "I think it would be even harder on them if we were doing all of this with no basketball and no games. I think it could be crushing to guys."
Brownell, whose team is off to a 4-0 start, contends that basketball is the lone college experience now for his players.
"They are not going to class; they are taking classes online," Brownell said. "They really have no social life. There is no college experience as you know it. Their only outlet is to come to the gym and practice and shoot and see their buddies a little bit and get excited about trying to be a part of a team and try to go compete and win games."
Oats agrees.
"We should 100 percent be playing basketball," Alabama's second-year coach said. "Do you think if Coach K hadn't lost the two nonconference games at home he'd still be saying that? I think we'd have a whole lot more problems if we weren't playing games."
Both teams have plenty of playing ahead.
Clemson is set to play three games in the next week, including its Atlantic Coast Conference opener at Virginia Tech.
Saturday's game kicks off a stretch of four games in 10 days for Alabama, with those four opponents having a combined record of 13-3.
Alabama (3-1) opened the Maui Invitational last week with a loss to Stanford, but bounced back to claim double-digit victories against UNLV and Providence.
The Crimson Tide has four starters back from last season's 16-15 team. All-SEC John Petty Jr. leads the team with 10 3-pointers this season and is 20 shy of owning the program's all-time record in that category (263 makes held by Brian Williams, 1996-99).
Clemson has won all four of its games by double digits, including a 67-51 romp against Maryland on Wednesday. The Tigers are led by Aamir Simms, who leads the team in scoring (13.0 points per game).
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
-
FLA
20FSU38
50
2nd 18:17 ESPU
-
WOFF
SFLA16
12
1st 8:00 ESPW
-
TNST
IUPUI19
25
1st 8:26 ESP3
-
UMKC
TOLEDO18
19
1st 8:02 ESP3
-
FGC
MIAMI17
19
1st 7:52
-
ND
UK31
9
1st 10:03 CBS
-
CINCY
12TENN0
0132 O/U
-7
12:30pm SECN
-
STNYBRK
BRYANT0
0163.5 O/U
-5.5
1:00pm
-
CUSE
BC0
0150.5 O/U
+3.5
1:00pm ESPU
-
CLU
LIB0
0
1:00pm
-
DSTATE
KENSAW0
0
2:00pm
-
LSALLE
DREXEL0
0134 O/U
-3
2:00pm
-
CEDAR
AKRON0
0
2:00pm
-
HIGHPT
NCASHV0
0146 O/U
-4.5
2:00pm
-
TXAMCC
17TXTECH0
0129.5 O/U
-27
2:00pm
-
SFTRPA
STBON0
0145.5 O/U
-15
2:00pm ESP+
-
TEXAM
TCU0
0131 O/U
-1
2:00pm ESP+
-
NCCU
16UNC0
0142 O/U
-24.5
2:00pm
-
NGA
CHATT0
0
2:00pm
-
ARKPB
TULANE0
0130.5 O/U
-18.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
DTROIT
WMICH0
0142.5 O/U
PK
2:00pm
-
MCMUR
ABIL0
0
2:00pm
-
FLAG
FURMAN0
0
2:00pm
-
OKLAST
WICHST0
0142.5 O/U
+3
3:00pm ESP+
-
SALAB
USM0
0130.5 O/U
+4
3:00pm
-
SWCU
ORAL0
0
3:00pm
-
DIXIE
DENVER0
0147 O/U
-3
3:00pm
-
DAYTON
MISSST0
0131 O/U
+3
3:00pm ESPU
-
EVAN
STLOU0
0129.5 O/U
-21
3:00pm NBCS
-
WYO
UTVALL0
0143.5 O/U
+7
4:00pm
-
IDAHO
CSBAK0
0127 O/U
-12.5
4:00pm
-
GWEBB
PITT0
0142 O/U
-13.5
4:00pm
-
WINTHR
USCUP0
0155 O/U
+11
4:00pm
-
WCAR
NCAT0
0154.5 O/U
+7
4:00pm
-
TRANSYL
EKY0
0
4:00pm
-
UAB
ETNST0
0138.5 O/U
+3.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
VALPO
CMICH0
0149 O/U
+3
4:30pm ESP3
-
WILL
EILL0
0141 O/U
-12.5
5:00pm
-
FIU
UNF0
0156 O/U
+7.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
COVEN
MTSU0
0
5:00pm
-
ODU
VCU0
0135.5 O/U
-7
5:00pm NBCS
-
CHMPBTST
NWST0
0
5:00pm
-
SFA
LAMON0
0140.5 O/U
+6
5:00pm
-
FAMU
OKLA0
0148.5 O/U
-26.5
5:00pm
-
LDYLAKE
TEXST0
0
5:00pm
-
GREEN
CSTCAR0
0
5:00pm
-
UCSB
LOYMRY0
0135.5 O/U
-2
5:00pm
-
NCWILM
MISS0
0141 O/U
-18
5:00pm ESP+
-
AUBURN
MEMP0
0146 O/U
-6
5:30pm ESPU
-
UTEP
ARIZ0
0138.5 O/U
-16.5
6:00pm PACN
-
FRESNOP
CALBPTST0
0
6:00pm
-
RIDER
MANH0
0135.5 O/U
+2.5
6:00pm
-
UTAH
BYU0
0142.5 O/U
-1.5
6:00pm
-
NDAK
NDAKST0
0133 O/U
-5.5
6:30pm
-
SAMFORD
UGA0
0161.5 O/U
-18
7:00pm ESP+
-
MARIST
CAN0
0136 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm ESP3
-
IONA
FAIR0
0131.5 O/U
+7
7:00pm
-
ILLST
BALLST0
0143 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm ESP3
-
LATECH
LALAF0
0152 O/U
+4.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
CARVER
MCNSE0
0
7:30pm
-
INDST
PURDUE0
0138 O/U
-15
7:30pm BTN
-
BELMONT
LPSCMB0
0148 O/U
+7.5
8:00pm
-
6ILL
MIZZOU0
0140.5 O/U
+3
8:00pm ESPU
-
NIAGARA
STPETE0
0134 O/U
-9.5
8:00pm ESP3
-
CLEM
BAMA0
0144.5 O/U
-2
8:00pm
-
OREG
WASH0
0134.5 O/U
+8.5
8:00pm PACN
-
CARK
ARK0
0156 O/U
-23.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
CSN
PEPPER0
0157 O/U
-15
9:00pm
-
SDAK
SDAKST0
0147.5 O/U
-11
9:00pm
-
SELOU
MOST0
0
PPD
-
WMMARY
18UVA0
0
PPD
-
NH
NJTECH0
0
PPD ESP3
-
RICE
7HOU0
0
PPD ESP+
-
TEMPLE
STJOES0
0
PPD NBCS
-
NCOLO
COLOST0
0
PPD
-
SACST
SNCLRA0
0
PPD
-
SEMO
TNMART0
0
PPD
-
XAVIER
PROV0
0
PPD FS2
-
IONA
QUINN0
0
PPD ESPU
-
SIENA
FAIR0
0
PPD ESP3
-
JMAD
GMASON0
0
-
MAINE
FORD0
0
-
WISGB
NIOWA0
0
-
DEFI
IPFW0
0
-
GRAM
UIW0
0
-
ROBERT
BING0
0
-
CHARSO
10DUKE0
0
ESP3
-
UTAHST
WEBER0
0
-
FAU
NCST0
0
-
UCDAV
UOP0
0
-
NAU
1GONZAG0
0
ATSN