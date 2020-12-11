Syracuse's Buddy Boeheim set to return vs. BC
Syracuse is getting Buddy Boeheim back just in time.
The Orange expect to have their leading returning scorer in the lineup on Saturday when they play Boston College in the Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both teams. The game will be played in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
Boeheim missed the past three games for Syracuse (3-1) after he was determined to be a close contact to the one positive COVID-19 test that Syracuse announced on Dec. 3. He has been working out daily at home while quarantining for 14 days due to New York's contract-tracing guidelines.
"Buddy will be back by Saturday," Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim said. "He's worked out every day; he's lifted and run and done all the things. He'll have two full days of practice with us ... and he'll be back. He'll be ready, but the time off hurts, no question about it."
The younger Boeheim scored a game-high 21 points in Syracuse's season-opening 85-84 win over Bryant on Nov. 27. The Orange have gone 2-1 in the games Boeheim has missed, including Tuesday's 79-69 loss at No. 21 Rutgers.
Boston College (1-4), meanwhile, is off to a much rougher start. The Eagles, who posted a 69-64 win over Rhode Island on Nov. 26, lost their third straight game on Tuesday with an 85-80 overtime setback at Minnesota.
"A couple guys came out of character and tried to do too much, and we had a couple turnovers," Eagles head coach Jim Christian said. "It's not what we need to be doing ... and it's disappointing, but we got to learn to get better."
Wynston Tabbs, who had 24 points in Tuesday night's loss, leads the Eagles in scoring at 17.2 points per game. Boston College is also getting double-figure scoring from Jay Heath (12.5 ppg), Rich Kelly (10.8) and CJ Felder (10.8).
In Boeheim's absence, three forwards are pacing the Orange in points. Alan Griffin (17.5 ppg), Quincy Guerrier (16.8) and Marek Dolezaj (11.3) are all scoring in double figures.
Despite Tuesday's loss, Jim Boeheim is keeping a positive mindset.
"We have freshmen, two new players out there who are trying to learn what we're doing on defense and offense," he said. "It's not that easy when you don't practice for 17 days, but I'm happy with the position we're in right now."
When Buddy Boeheim returns on Saturday, the Orange will have four of their five starters in the lineup. Bourama Sidibe, who, like Boeheim, hasn't played since the opener, is expected to miss the rest of the month due to a torn meniscus.
--Field Level Media
