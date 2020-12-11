Fresh off an impressive comeback win, Miami is set to host Florida Gulf Coast in a non-conference game on Saturday afternoon.

The Hurricanes (3-0) rallied from an 18-point second-half deficit on Tuesday to post a 58-54 victory over Purdue. Miami trailed by as many as 20 in the first half, making this its largest rally of this type since the program's revival in 1985.

The Eagles (2-1) have not played since a 91-74 win over Florida National on Saturday. Jalen Warren leads the team in scoring (14.0).

Miami is led in scoring by Isaiah Wong (16.0) and Atlantic Coast Conference all-preseason member Chris Lykes (15.5). However, Lykes missed the Purdue game due to a sprained ankle, and his status for Saturday is uncertain.

Guard Kameron McGusty is Miami's only other player averaging double digits in scoring (13.0). McGusty was key in the victory over Purdue, scoring a game-high 18 points -- including 15 in the second half.

He said his plan is for Miami to continue to play strong defense, which is what the Hurricanes did in the second half against Purdue.

"We want that to be our identity," said McGusty, who is in his second season at Miami after two years at Oklahoma.

"I feel like we're going to carry that through the whole season. We're going to be locked in against Florida Gulf Coast. We don't take any team lightly."

Miami is 3-1 all-time against the Eagles, but the teams have not played since 2012. The Eagles won that game, and both teams reached the NCAA Tournament's Sweet 16 that season.

The Eagles went 10-22 last season. This season, though, the Eagles are deeper as they have eight players averaging at least 15 minutes per game.

Aside from Warren, the Eagles also have two other players averaging double figures in points: Caleb Catto (13.0) and Cyrus Largie (10.0). Catto also leads the team in steals (1.7) and is tied for the top spot in assists with Warren (3.0).

The Eagles' leading rebounder is 6-foot-8 forward Eli Abaev (8.0).

"Being 2-1 early in the year and having multiple players who have had double-doubles is a positive takeaway for us," Eagles coach Michael Fly said.

Miami, meanwhile, has been getting a good chunk of its rebounding from its guards. Harlond Beverly, who is 6-5, leads the team in rebounds (9.3), while Wong, who is 6-3, is second (7.3).

The Hurricanes start 7-1, 240-pound Nysier Brooks at center, and the Cincinnati transfer is averaging 7.0 points and 5.0 rebounds.

