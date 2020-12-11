Eager Ole Miss out to continue good start vs. UNC Wilmington
After seeing their first four games postponed or canceled due to COVID-19, the Ole Miss Rebels finally started their season on Thursday -- the final Power Five conference school to do so.
Ole Miss (1-0) overwhelmed visiting Jackson State 80-45 with a smothering defensive effort, and the Rebels will look to keep it going on Saturday when they host UNC Wilmington (3-2).
Devontae Shuler led all scorers for the Rebels with 23 points on 9-of-10 shooting, including a perfect 5-of-5 from 3-point range against Jackson State. He also led the defensive effort with three steals.
"(The game)'s slowed down a lot for me," Shuler said.
Slowing down UNCW's Jaylen Sims, who is averaging 27.0 points per game (fifth among Division I qualifying players) will be Ole Miss' next challenge. Sims, who earned Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Week honors last week, is shooting 54.7 percent from the field and 55.6 percent from 3-point range.
"I thought he was completely locked in all three games and did a great job leading our team," UNCW coach Takayo Siddle said. "Offensively, he was red hot, but made great strides defensively as well. Now the challenge for him will be, 'Can he continue to make his teammates better?'"
The Seahawks are averaging 83.8 points per game and is shooting 38.4 percent as a team from 3-point range. Ty Gadsden is among the leaders averaging 16.3 points per game and shooting 40.0 percent from 3-point range, while the arrival of Holy Cross transfer Joe Pridgen (12.0 points, 9.0 rebounds in 35.5 minutes) also has been a boost.
"Coming into the season, I was planning on sitting, so being able to jump in and help my teammates has been fun," Pridgen said after the Seahawks' 116-66 win over St. Andrews on Wednesday.
Khadim Sy and Romello White are competing for minutes in Ole Miss' frontcourt. Sy finished with 11 points in 13 minutes against Jackson State and White delivered eight points, six rebounds and two blocks.
"I thought Romello was really good in the first half," Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis told reporters after the game. "Khadim had shot the ball about as well as anyone on our team in camp and obviously he got some pick-and-pop opportunities, which was good."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|UNC-Wilmington 3-2
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Ole Miss 1-0
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|B. Tolefree
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|I. Steere
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Sims
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Pridgen
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Okauru
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|B. Jenkins
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Harvey
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Gadsden
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|I. Dodd
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Carr
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Bowen
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Boggs
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|R. White
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Vaughn
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|K. Sy
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Shuler
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|L. Rodriguez
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|S. Robinson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Murrell
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. McBride
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Joiner
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|S. Hunter
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Crowley
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Collum
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|K. Buffen
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|R. Allen
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
-
FLA
20FSU41
50
2nd 17:49 ESPU
-
FGC
MIAMI17
19
1st 7:52
-
WOFF
SFLA16
12
1st 7:42 ESPW
-
ND
UK33
11
1st 9:10 CBS
-
TNST
IUPUI23
28
1st 7:09 ESP3
-
UMKC
TOLEDO18
19
1st 8:02 ESP3
-
CINCY
12TENN0
0
1st 19:38 SECN
-
STNYBRK
BRYANT0
0163.5 O/U
-5.5
1:00pm
-
CUSE
BC0
0150.5 O/U
+3.5
1:00pm ESPU
-
CLU
LIB0
0
1:00pm
-
TXAMCC
17TXTECH0
0129.5 O/U
-27
2:00pm
-
LSALLE
DREXEL0
0134 O/U
-3
2:00pm
-
CEDAR
AKRON0
0
2:00pm
-
NGA
CHATT0
0
2:00pm
-
NCCU
16UNC0
0142 O/U
-24.5
2:00pm
-
SFTRPA
STBON0
0145.5 O/U
-15
2:00pm ESP+
-
DSTATE
KENSAW0
0
2:00pm
-
HIGHPT
NCASHV0
0146 O/U
-4.5
2:00pm
-
TEXAM
TCU0
0131 O/U
-1
2:00pm ESP+
-
ARKPB
TULANE0
0130.5 O/U
-18.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
DTROIT
WMICH0
0142.5 O/U
PK
2:00pm
-
MCMUR
ABIL0
0
2:00pm
-
FLAG
FURMAN0
0
2:00pm
-
SALAB
USM0
0130.5 O/U
+4
3:00pm
-
EVAN
STLOU0
0129.5 O/U
-21
3:00pm NBCS
-
OKLAST
WICHST0
0142.5 O/U
+3
3:00pm ESP+
-
DAYTON
MISSST0
0131 O/U
+3
3:00pm ESPU
-
DIXIE
DENVER0
0147 O/U
-3
3:00pm
-
SWCU
ORAL0
0
3:00pm
-
WYO
UTVALL0
0143.5 O/U
+7
4:00pm
-
GWEBB
PITT0
0142 O/U
-13.5
4:00pm
-
IDAHO
CSBAK0
0127 O/U
-12.5
4:00pm
-
WINTHR
USCUP0
0155 O/U
+11
4:00pm
-
WCAR
NCAT0
0154.5 O/U
+7
4:00pm
-
TRANSYL
EKY0
0
4:00pm
-
UAB
ETNST0
0138.5 O/U
+3.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
VALPO
CMICH0
0149 O/U
+3
4:30pm ESP3
-
WILL
EILL0
0141 O/U
-12.5
5:00pm
-
FIU
UNF0
0156 O/U
+7.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
COVEN
MTSU0
0
5:00pm
-
ODU
VCU0
0135.5 O/U
-7
5:00pm NBCS
-
CHMPBTST
NWST0
0
5:00pm
-
SFA
LAMON0
0140.5 O/U
+6
5:00pm
-
FAMU
OKLA0
0148.5 O/U
-26.5
5:00pm
-
LDYLAKE
TEXST0
0
5:00pm
-
GREEN
CSTCAR0
0
5:00pm
-
UCSB
LOYMRY0
0135.5 O/U
-2
5:00pm
-
NCWILM
MISS0
0141 O/U
-18
5:00pm ESP+
-
AUBURN
MEMP0
0146 O/U
-6
5:30pm ESPU
-
UTEP
ARIZ0
0138.5 O/U
-16.5
6:00pm PACN
-
FRESNOP
CALBPTST0
0
6:00pm
-
RIDER
MANH0
0135.5 O/U
+2.5
6:00pm
-
UTAH
BYU0
0142.5 O/U
-1.5
6:00pm
-
NDAK
NDAKST0
0133 O/U
-5.5
6:30pm
-
ILLST
BALLST0
0143 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm ESP3
-
SAMFORD
UGA0
0161.5 O/U
-18
7:00pm ESP+
-
IONA
FAIR0
0131.5 O/U
+7
7:00pm
-
MARIST
CAN0
0136 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm ESP3
-
LATECH
LALAF0
0152 O/U
+4.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
INDST
PURDUE0
0138 O/U
-15
7:30pm BTN
-
CARVER
MCNSE0
0
7:30pm
-
CLEM
BAMA0
0144.5 O/U
-2
8:00pm
-
OREG
WASH0
0134.5 O/U
+8.5
8:00pm PACN
-
CARK
ARK0
0156 O/U
-23.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
NIAGARA
STPETE0
0134 O/U
-9.5
8:00pm ESP3
-
BELMONT
LPSCMB0
0148 O/U
+7.5
8:00pm
-
6ILL
MIZZOU0
0140.5 O/U
+3
8:00pm ESPU
-
SDAK
SDAKST0
0147.5 O/U
-11
9:00pm
-
CSN
PEPPER0
0157 O/U
-15
9:00pm
-
SELOU
MOST0
0
PPD
-
WMMARY
18UVA0
0
PPD
-
RICE
7HOU0
0
PPD ESP+
-
NH
NJTECH0
0
PPD ESP3
-
TEMPLE
STJOES0
0
PPD NBCS
-
NCOLO
COLOST0
0
PPD
-
SACST
SNCLRA0
0
PPD
-
SEMO
TNMART0
0
PPD
-
XAVIER
PROV0
0
PPD FS2
-
IONA
QUINN0
0
PPD ESPU
-
SIENA
FAIR0
0
PPD ESP3
-
JMAD
GMASON0
0
-
MAINE
FORD0
0
-
WISGB
NIOWA0
0
-
DEFI
IPFW0
0
-
ROBERT
BING0
0
-
GRAM
UIW0
0
-
CHARSO
10DUKE0
0
ESP3
-
UTAHST
WEBER0
0
-
FAU
NCST0
0
-
UCDAV
UOP0
0
-
NAU
1GONZAG0
0
ATSN