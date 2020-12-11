Cunningham carries Oklahoma State into visit to Wichita State
An off night for Cade Cunningham can be difficult to define.
Sometimes assessments can be unfair for a star freshman who, contrary to rumors, doesn't change clothes in a phone booth or leap tall backboards in a single bound.
"I don't want him to feel like he's got to be Superman, OK?" Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton said. "The expectations of him maybe are unfair for a kid who just turned 19 in September, but they are what they are. They're not going away. He's not going to hide from it, but at the same time, he's going to have games when he's not his best."
Boynton knows he can still rely on Cunningham when the freshman shows signs of struggling as the Cowboys (5-0) prepare for a Saturday matchup at Wichita State (1-1).
In an 83-78 win Tuesday against Oral Roberts, the Cowboys relied on Cunningham as their sealer.
The 6-foot-8 point guard, who might end up as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, netted 12 points in the final 91 seconds. Cunningham finished 9 of 18 from the field and 9 of 10 from the foul line. However, a slow start, combined with five turnovers and just four rebounds, drew some consternation.
"If I was ever good enough to get 29 and three (assists) on a bad night, I would not be coaching," Boynton said. "I'd still be playing somewhere. But he's a really talented kid who understands that you have to play through that. You can't get caught up in every play."
For the season, Cunningham averages 20.6 points. Isaac Likekele leads Oklahoma State in rebounding (eight per game) and is the only other Cowboy averaging double figures in scoring (10.2 points per game).
Teammates are fine with tossing superlatives around about Cunningham.
"Cade is one of the greatest players ever," said Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe, who averages 8.4 points in a reserve role. "He's going to find a way, regardless. He's a player. He's going to figure it out, regardless. That says a lot about him."
Wichita State had a 16-game nonconference winning streak snapped Sunday in a 72-62 home loss to Missouri. The Shockers have been short-handed because of COVID-19 restrictions, a situation that first developed when they traveled to Sioux Falls, S.D., for a three-game event in November but had to withdraw because of positive tests.
Interim coach Isaac Brown said additional players would be available against Oklahoma State. Five-on-five situations have been restored at practice after the Shockers previously held altered workouts. Four players, including three freshmen, have yet to make their season debuts.
"Some of them have been in quarantine throughout the year for at least 24 straight days," Brown said. "It's been difficult, but I think they're in good spirits."
Health issues have only compounded Brown's efforts to establish cohesion after a tumultuous offseason led to the resignation of 13-year coach Gregg Marshall.
Tyson Etienne averages a team-high 20 points for the Shockers and Alterique Gilbert adds 15.5. Defensive stopper Dexter Dennis figures to draw Cunningham much of the time.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Oklahoma State 5-0
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Wichita State 1-1
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. Williams
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|B. Williams
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|R. Walker
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Moncrieffe
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Mitchell
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|I. Likekele
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|B. Kouma
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Harris Jr.
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|F. Flavors Jr.
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Cunningham
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|K. Boone
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|K. Boone
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Anderson III
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. Wade
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Wade
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Udeze
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|I. Poor Bear-Chandler
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Jackson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Herrs
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Gilbert
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Etienne
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Dennis
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|R. Council IV
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
-
FLA
20FSU41
50
2nd 17:49 ESPU
-
FGC
MIAMI17
19
1st 7:52
-
WOFF
SFLA16
12
1st 7:42 ESPW
-
ND
UK33
11
1st 9:10 CBS
-
TNST
IUPUI23
28
1st 7:09 ESP3
-
UMKC
TOLEDO18
19
1st 8:02 ESP3
-
CINCY
12TENN0
0
1st 19:38 SECN
-
STNYBRK
BRYANT0
0163.5 O/U
-5.5
1:00pm
-
CUSE
BC0
0150.5 O/U
+3.5
1:00pm ESPU
-
CLU
LIB0
0
1:00pm
-
TXAMCC
17TXTECH0
0129.5 O/U
-27
2:00pm
-
LSALLE
DREXEL0
0134 O/U
-3
2:00pm
-
CEDAR
AKRON0
0
2:00pm
-
NGA
CHATT0
0
2:00pm
-
NCCU
16UNC0
0142 O/U
-24.5
2:00pm
-
SFTRPA
STBON0
0145.5 O/U
-15
2:00pm ESP+
-
DSTATE
KENSAW0
0
2:00pm
-
HIGHPT
NCASHV0
0146 O/U
-4.5
2:00pm
-
TEXAM
TCU0
0131 O/U
-1
2:00pm ESP+
-
ARKPB
TULANE0
0130.5 O/U
-18.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
DTROIT
WMICH0
0142.5 O/U
PK
2:00pm
-
MCMUR
ABIL0
0
2:00pm
-
FLAG
FURMAN0
0
2:00pm
-
SALAB
USM0
0130.5 O/U
+4
3:00pm
-
EVAN
STLOU0
0129.5 O/U
-21
3:00pm NBCS
-
OKLAST
WICHST0
0142.5 O/U
+3
3:00pm ESP+
-
DAYTON
MISSST0
0131 O/U
+3
3:00pm ESPU
-
DIXIE
DENVER0
0147 O/U
-3
3:00pm
-
SWCU
ORAL0
0
3:00pm
-
WYO
UTVALL0
0143.5 O/U
+7
4:00pm
-
GWEBB
PITT0
0142 O/U
-13.5
4:00pm
-
IDAHO
CSBAK0
0127 O/U
-12.5
4:00pm
-
WINTHR
USCUP0
0155 O/U
+11
4:00pm
-
WCAR
NCAT0
0154.5 O/U
+7
4:00pm
-
TRANSYL
EKY0
0
4:00pm
-
UAB
ETNST0
0138.5 O/U
+3.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
VALPO
CMICH0
0149 O/U
+3
4:30pm ESP3
-
WILL
EILL0
0141 O/U
-12.5
5:00pm
-
FIU
UNF0
0156 O/U
+7.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
COVEN
MTSU0
0
5:00pm
-
ODU
VCU0
0135.5 O/U
-7
5:00pm NBCS
-
CHMPBTST
NWST0
0
5:00pm
-
SFA
LAMON0
0140.5 O/U
+6
5:00pm
-
FAMU
OKLA0
0148.5 O/U
-26.5
5:00pm
-
LDYLAKE
TEXST0
0
5:00pm
-
GREEN
CSTCAR0
0
5:00pm
-
UCSB
LOYMRY0
0135.5 O/U
-2
5:00pm
-
NCWILM
MISS0
0141 O/U
-18
5:00pm ESP+
-
AUBURN
MEMP0
0146 O/U
-6
5:30pm ESPU
-
UTEP
ARIZ0
0138.5 O/U
-16.5
6:00pm PACN
-
FRESNOP
CALBPTST0
0
6:00pm
-
RIDER
MANH0
0135.5 O/U
+2.5
6:00pm
-
UTAH
BYU0
0142.5 O/U
-1.5
6:00pm
-
NDAK
NDAKST0
0133 O/U
-5.5
6:30pm
-
ILLST
BALLST0
0143 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm ESP3
-
SAMFORD
UGA0
0161.5 O/U
-18
7:00pm ESP+
-
IONA
FAIR0
0131.5 O/U
+7
7:00pm
-
MARIST
CAN0
0136 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm ESP3
-
LATECH
LALAF0
0152 O/U
+4.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
INDST
PURDUE0
0138 O/U
-15
7:30pm BTN
-
CARVER
MCNSE0
0
7:30pm
-
CLEM
BAMA0
0144.5 O/U
-2
8:00pm
-
OREG
WASH0
0134.5 O/U
+8.5
8:00pm PACN
-
CARK
ARK0
0156 O/U
-23.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
NIAGARA
STPETE0
0134 O/U
-9.5
8:00pm ESP3
-
BELMONT
LPSCMB0
0148 O/U
+7.5
8:00pm
-
6ILL
MIZZOU0
0140.5 O/U
+3
8:00pm ESPU
-
SDAK
SDAKST0
0147.5 O/U
-11
9:00pm
-
CSN
PEPPER0
0157 O/U
-15
9:00pm
-
SELOU
MOST0
0
PPD
-
WMMARY
18UVA0
0
PPD
-
RICE
7HOU0
0
PPD ESP+
-
NH
NJTECH0
0
PPD ESP3
-
TEMPLE
STJOES0
0
PPD NBCS
-
NCOLO
COLOST0
0
PPD
-
SACST
SNCLRA0
0
PPD
-
SEMO
TNMART0
0
PPD
-
XAVIER
PROV0
0
PPD FS2
-
IONA
QUINN0
0
PPD ESPU
-
SIENA
FAIR0
0
PPD ESP3
-
JMAD
GMASON0
0
-
MAINE
FORD0
0
-
WISGB
NIOWA0
0
-
DEFI
IPFW0
0
-
ROBERT
BING0
0
-
GRAM
UIW0
0
-
CHARSO
10DUKE0
0
ESP3
-
UTAHST
WEBER0
0
-
FAU
NCST0
0
-
UCDAV
UOP0
0
-
NAU
1GONZAG0
0
ATSN