Texas A&M puts unbeaten mark on line vs. TCU
Texas A&M and TCU likely will be in two different frames of mind when they collide for a rivalry game on Saturday in Fort Worth, Texas.
The Aggies enter with a 3-0 record and are relatively fresh after playing their latest game on Sunday, an 81-68 win over UT Rio Grande Valley.
On the other side, TCU (4-2) might be in a little more staggered state, having dropped consecutive games to Oklahoma and Providence following a hot start and having played as recently as Wednesday.
The Aggies have thus far demonstrated an ability to shoot from the outside with a 37.7 percent success rate from 3-point range and a balanced scoring attack that has four players averaging in double figures.
Emanuel Miller leads the way at 22 points per game, and he is followed by Quenton Jackson (14.7 ppg), Savion Flagg (12.3 ppg) and Andre Gordon (12 ppg).
Speaking on his weekly radio show on Tuesday, Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams did say two areas of concern are turnovers and fouls.
The Aggies have committed 55 giveaways in the first three games and have fouled opponents 59 times. Williams knows that type of defense likely won't cut it as the level of competition increases.
"We've got to quit fouling," Williams said. "We do have to defend without fouling, and we have to continue to find ways to get fouled."
The Horned Frogs are coming off a 79-70 loss to Providence, a performance that irked TCU coach Jamie Dixon.
TCU shot 60 percent from the field against the Friars but committed 19 turnovers and was outrebounded by a 33-20 margin.
"Sometimes you've got to go find ways to get it done with loose balls and rebounding," Dixon said. "We didn't do that. I'm disappointed for our fans and disappointed in how we played. But you have to have disappointment and adversity, acknowledge it and get better for it. Certainly, this is a great opportunity to get better for it."
TCU is led in scoring by guards RJ Nembhard (17.6 ppg) and Mike Miles (12.8 ppg).
Against Providence, the Horned Frogs played a bit short-handed since rotation regulars PJ Fuller (ankle) and Francisco Farabello (COVID-19 protocol) missed the game. Their status for Saturday was uncertain.
--Field Level Media
