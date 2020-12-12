Vanderbilt returns to action vs. winless MVSU
Vanderbilt resumes its interrupted season Sunday afternoon when Mississippi Valley State comes to Nashville.
Due to multiple coronavirus-related cancellations, the Commodores (1-0) haven't played since a season-opening 77-71 victory against Valparaiso on Nov. 27.
Scotty Pippen Jr. scored a career-high 25 points and Maxwell Evans added 16 points as Vanderbilt overcame a five-point deficit with 6:52 remaining.
Head coach Jerry Stackhouse's Commodores lacked depth a year ago but had 11 players see at least 10 minutes of action against the Crusaders.
Five were playing their first game at Vanderbilt, and that included a pair of starters in D.J. Harvey (eight points) and Quentin Millora-Brown (zero points, four rebounds), transfers from Notre Dame and Rice, respectively.
Pippen said all the new pieces are still getting used to playing together.
"It's our first time playing against a new defense and a new offense -- it's just new and we got a lot of new guys," Pippen said. "We have a lot of freshmen playing, we have a lot of new transfers playing, so it's new for all of us. We haven't been playing basketball (together) in quarantine so just being out there and playing with so many new people it's something to adjust to."
It's been a rough start for Mississippi Valley State (0-6), which entered Saturday as the worst team in Division I according to the Ken Pomeroy rankings. The Delta Devils lost 142-62 to Arkansas in their opener and their closest game was a 96-69 loss to Western Kentucky.
MVSU has four players -- Kam'Ron Cunningham (13.5), Terry Collins (12.5), Devin Gordon (11.3) and Caleb Hunter (10.3) -- averaging double figures in scoring. Collins has missed the team's past two games.
Hunter, the son of Delta Devils coach Lindsey Hunter, was the Southwest Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year after averaging 15.7 points a season ago. He scored 15 in each of the team's last two games after being held in single digits the previous three.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Miss Valley St. 0-6
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Vanderbilt 1-0
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|R. Williams
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Q. Walden
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Smith
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Perry
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Hunter
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Gordon
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Fanord
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|K. Cunningham
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Collins
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Q. Blackwood
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Wright
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Thomas
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Stute
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|S. Pippen Jr.
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|E. Obinna
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Q. Millora-Brown
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|I. McBride
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Harvey
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Evans
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Disu
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Brown
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|B. Albert
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
-
OAK
4MICHST0
0147 O/U
-25
12:00pm FS1
-
UMASS
NEAST0
0146 O/U
+4.5
12:00pm
-
WRIGHT
BGREEN0
0151.5 O/U
-2.5
12:00pm
-
RI
WKY0
0148 O/U
-4.5
12:00pm CBSSN
-
NALAB
IND0
0136.5 O/U
-24.5
12:00pm BTN
-
19RICH
11WVU0
0147.5 O/U
-7.5
1:00pm ESPN
-
HAMP
VMI0
0152.5 O/U
-7.5
1:00pm
-
HIGHPT
NCASHV0
0
1:00pm ESP+
-
MILW
WMICH0
0135 O/U
-3
2:00pm
-
NKY
KENTST0
0140.5 O/U
-5.5
2:00pm
-
OHIO
MRSHL0
0153.5 O/U
-3
2:00pm
-
LOYCHI
ILLCHI0
0131 O/U
+9
2:00pm ESP+
-
WINTHR
USCUP0
0155.5 O/U
+12
2:00pm
-
PSU
MICH0
0152 O/U
-7
2:00pm BTN
-
NORFLK
NCGRN0
0138.5 O/U
-11.5
2:00pm
-
DEFI
IPFW0
0
2:00pm
-
JVILLE
SCST0
0143.5 O/U
+10.5
2:00pm
-
NILL
3IOWA0
0151.5 O/U
-31
2:00pm FS1
-
AF
DRAKE0
0128 O/U
-11.5
2:00pm
-
MVSU
VANDY0
0157.5 O/U
-33.5
2:00pm SECN
-
CEBA
TROY0
0
3:00pm
-
UMBC
COPPST0
0146.5 O/U
+8
3:00pm
-
SANFRAN
CAL0
0136 O/U
+4.5
3:00pm PACN
-
NMEX
RICE0
0150 O/U
-2.5
3:00pm
-
SIUE
NWEST0
0145.5 O/U
-20
4:00pm ESPU
-
WEBER
BOISE0
0139.5 O/U
-17.5
4:00pm
-
SJST
CPOLY0
0151 O/U
-1.5
4:00pm
-
CLEVST
22OHIOST0
0137 O/U
-24
4:00pm BTN
-
23ARIZST
GC0
0149.5 O/U
+8
4:00pm
-
GMASON
ODU0
0
5:00pm
-
JAXST
TNTECH0
0134 O/U
+3
5:00pm
-
PORTST
WASHST0
0149 O/U
-10.5
5:00pm PACN
-
MERCER
GASOU0
0138.5 O/U
+4.5
6:00pm
-
STJOHN
GTOWN0
0153.5 O/U
-1
7:30pm FS1
-
NWU
SEATTLE0
0
9:00pm
-
STNFRD
USC0
0135 O/U
-1.5
9:30pm FS1
-
NH
NJTECH0
0
PPD
-
13TEXAS
2BAYLOR0
0
PPD ESPN
-
WMMARY
18UVA0
0
PPD
-
BELLAR
MORGAN0
0
-
TARL
5KANSAS0
0
-
PRESBY
WAKE0
0