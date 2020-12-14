No. 15 Florida State aims to keep rolling at home vs. Georgia Tech
No. 15 Florida State looks to continue its home success when it faces Georgia Tech on Tuesday night in Tallahassee, Fla., in the Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both teams.
The Seminoles (3-0) have opened the season with three straight home wins to extend their streak to 26 at the Donald L. Tucker Center. Florida State has won 68 of its past 71 home games.
Georgia Tech (2-2) figures to put up a strong fight after back-to-back wins over Kentucky and Nebraska. However, the Yellow Jackets have dropped 14 of their past 16 meetings with the Seminoles, including a 70-58 setback in Tallahassee last season.
Florida State is fresh off an 83-71 win over Florida on Saturday, a game in which Scottie Barnes recorded 17 points and five assists in 28 minutes.
Barnes made just 7 of 21 field-goal attempts over his first two college games before breaking out with a 7-of-10 effort against the Gators.
"There's no doubt he showed potential," Seminoles coach Leonard Hamilton said of Barnes. "He is showing the ability we always knew he had. He made pretty good decisions with the ball, and he did some athletic things."
The 6-foot-9 Barnes was a top 10 national recruit, so expectations are high. He said he believes he will work through any growing pains early in the season.
"As a point guard, I gotta have my own pace, I gotta be patient, I gotta run certain plays and certain sets," Barnes said after the victory over Florida. "I have to give the offense a good flow throughout the game. I can't just go out there and rush things and try and do my own thing."
Barnes (11.3) is one of four Seminoles averaging in double digits. M.J. Walker is at a team-best 17.7 points, while Balsa Koprivica (10.3) and Anthony Polite (10.0) are the others.
Georgia Tech is playing its second road game of the season and excelled in its first by winning 75-64 at Nebraska on Wednesday. That performance occurred three days after an impressive 79-62 neutral-court win over Kentucky.
Turnover margin was a key ingredient in both games as the Yellow Jackets committed just 15 miscues -- six against Kentucky, nine vs. Nebraska -- while forcing 37.
Jose Alvarado was the standout in the win over Nebraska with 24 points for his second 20-point outing of this season and 20th of his career. Alvarado scored 19 points in the final 10 minutes.
"This is us," Alvarado said. "This is Georgia Tech from now on. I'll be shocked if we stop playing like this. We've got to keep on improving because we are a really good team."
The Yellow Jackets held Nebraska to 37.7 percent shooting from the field -- including 8 of 23 from 3-point range -- while forcing 16 turnovers.
"Our young men deserve all the credit," Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner said. "They were excellent. They defended at a high level."
Moses Wright leads the Yellow Jackets with averages of 21.3 points and 9.8 rebounds. Four other players are averaging in double digits: Alvarado (17.8), Bubba Parham (13.0), Michael Devoe (12.5) and Jordan Usher (11.0).
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Georgia Tech 2-2
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|15 Florida State 3-0
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Wright
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Usher
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|K. Sturdivant
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|B. Parham
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|K. Moore
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Meka
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|R. Howard
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|S. Gigiberia
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Devoe
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Alvarado
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|W. Wilkes
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Walker
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|H. Prieto
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Polite
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Osborne
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Ngom
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|B. Koprivica
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|N. Jack
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|R. Gray
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|R. Evans
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|S. Calhoun
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|S. Barnes
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Q. Ballard
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
-
PTPRK
STNYBRK0
0
1:00pm
-
STBON
AKRON0
0138 O/U
+5.5
2:00pm
-
CHIST
ILLST0
0147.5 O/U
-22.5
3:00pm
-
HOUBP
RICE0
0158.5 O/U
-14
3:00pm
-
QUIN
NWEST0
0
4:00pm
-
STFRAN
CCTST0
0153.5 O/U
+3
5:00pm
-
STNFRD
CSN0
0147.5 O/U
+17
5:00pm
-
BUFF
MIAOH0
0148.5 O/U
+3
5:30pm
-
LONGWD
RADFRD0
0127 O/U
-4.5
6:00pm
-
CSTCAR
WOFF0
0148 O/U
-5
6:00pm
-
CARVER
GASOU0
0
6:00pm
-
LDYLAKE
NMEX0
0
6:00pm
-
24CLEM
VATECH0
0128.5 O/U
-2
6:30pm
-
WICHST
TULSA0
0134 O/U
-1
7:00pm ESPU
-
FAU
STETSON0
0132.5 O/U
+5
7:00pm ESP+
-
MINN
13ILL0
0146 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
SELOU
TEXAM0
0139.5 O/U
-22
7:00pm ESP+
-
UTVALL
UTAH0
0144.5 O/U
-18.5
7:00pm PACN
-
SEMO
EVAN0
0132.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
SCST
LIB0
0129.5 O/U
-26
7:00pm
-
CHARLO
DAVID0
0128.5 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
TEXSO
AUBURN0
0149.5 O/U
-14.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
CAMPBV
VMI0
0
7:00pm
-
APPST
10TENN0
0132 O/U
-19
7:00pm SECN
-
USCUP
NCGRN0
0147 O/U
-17.5
7:00pm
-
WCAR
VCU0
0148 O/U
-14.5
7:00pm
-
GWEBB
ETNST0
0
7:00pm
-
NORL
LALAF0
0148.5 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm
-
HOFSTRA
MNMTH0
0147.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm
-
ARLGTBAP
MCNSE0
0
7:30pm
-
JACKST
LATECH0
0133 O/U
-15
7:30pm
-
TRVC
LPSCMB0
0
8:00pm
-
TRANSYL
MURYST0
0
8:00pm
-
TXAMCC
TEXST0
0130.5 O/U
-10.5
8:00pm
-
BCN
ORAL0
0
8:00pm
-
ARKPB
NTEXAS0
0128.5 O/U
-22.5
8:00pm
-
INDST
STLOU0
0141.5 O/U
-13
8:00pm
-
LOYCHI
12WISC0
0127.5 O/U
-9
8:00pm BTN
-
USM
LAMAR0
0133 O/U
-5
8:00pm ESP+
-
COID
PORT0
0
8:00pm
-
FAMU
PEAY0
0142 O/U
-13
8:30pm ESP+
-
GATECH
15FSU0
0136 O/U
-8
8:30pm
-
FURMAN
BAMA0
0155.5 O/U
-6.5
9:00pm SECN
-
KSTATE
IOWAST0
0136.5 O/U
-7.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
AICAG
GC0
0
9:00pm
-
FRESNOP
SNCLRA0
0
9:00pm
-
LNGBCH
UCLA0
0145 O/U
-23.5
9:00pm PACN
-
EWASH
MARYCA0
0136.5 O/U
-8.5
10:00pm
-
MERMAK
BRYANT0
0
PPD
-
DTROIT
UK0
0
PPD
-
CHARSO
NCCU0
0
PPD
-
WAGNER
MOUNT0
0
PPD
-
REGENT
NORFLK0
0
PPD
-
SETON
XAVIER0
0
PPD FS1
-
TARL
2BAYLOR0
0
PPD ESP+
-
COKER
HIGHPT0
0
-
EORE
IDST0
0
-
DIXIE
UTAHST0
0