Cyclones, Wildcats hoping Big 12 play brings improvement
After subpar nonconference seasons, Kansas State and host Iowa State will open the Big 12 portion of their schedules Tuesday in Ames, Iowa.
K-State (2-4) is coming off a win against Milwaukee, while the Cyclones (1-2) have lost two straight games, the latest coming against No. 3 Iowa, 105-77.
Iowa State won its season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff before losing to South Dakota State at home and Iowa in Iowa City.
Against Iowa, the Cyclones traded punches with the rival Hawkeyes in the first half before ultimately falling behind 52-41 heading into the locker room. The second half was all Iowa, which shot a blistering 54.4 percent from the field for the game. Luke Garza scored 34 points in 17 minutes for Iowa.
Very few teams will be able to stop Garza, the Hawkeyes' dominant center, but Iowa State coach Steve Prohm is struggling to figure out what to do about his own team.
"We're learning on the fly," he said. "I like having my seven, eight guys and rolling with it, but we haven't had a chance to figure it out yet. We wanted to see what some different guys looked like in some different situations."
Iowa State has four players scoring in double figures, led by Jalen Coleman-Lands (15.3 points per game). He is joined by Rasir Bolton (14.7), Javan Johnson (13.7) and Solomon Young (10.7).
The Cyclones will get the chance to see how they fare against a youthful Kansas State team searching for answers. The Wildcats' home loss to Division II Fort Hays State was discouraging, but coach Bruce Weber was glad his team fared better in the next game against Milwaukee.
"Part of it is experience and playing in games," Weber said after the win. "Every day, it's new and they're learning. We were down 7-0. Mike (McGuirl) makes a great drive, drops it off to Davion (Bradford) for a layup. Selton (Miguel) hits a shot, and we go on a little run. Each one kind of chipped in."
The Wildcats have only two players averaging in double figures. McGuirl leads with 14.5 points per game and Nijel Pack adds 10.3. Kansas State did have five players reach that plateau against Milwaukee.
--Field Level Media
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Kansas State 2-4
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Iowa State 1-2
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|R. Williams
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|N. Pack
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Murphy
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|S. Miguel
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. McGuirl
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Linguard Jr.
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|S. Lewis
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Gordon
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Gordon
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|K. Ezeagu
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Bradford
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|S. Young
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Walker
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Johnson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|N. Jenkins
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Harris
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|X. Foster
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Dubar
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|G. Conditt IV
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Coleman-Lands
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|R. Bolton
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Blackwell
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
