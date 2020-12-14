No. 12 Wisconsin braces for test vs. Loyola-Chicago
Wisconsin lost an opponent and gained another one on Sunday.
The 12th-ranked Badgers were supposed to play Northern Iowa on Wednesday but the Panthers paused all team activities due to COVID-19. Later in the day, the Badgers announced that they would host undefeated Loyola-Chicago on Tuesday.
It's not the first time Wisconsin (4-1) has gone through this experience. The Badgers had a high-profile matchup with Louisville in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge postponed last Wednesday due to COVID-19 issues in the Cardinals' program.
The Badgers then added a game against Rhode Island on the same night as a substitute. They haven't played since they posted a 73-62 victory over the Rams.
Wisconsin will be looking to extend its home winning streak against nonconference opponents to 19 games.
A stout defensive effort in the first half allowed the Badgers to bounce back from a two-point loss to Marquette. They led the Rams 33-16 at halftime, limiting the visitors to 26 percent shooting in those 20 minutes.
"That first half was one of the better ones we've played defensively," coach Greg Gard said. "We've got to continue to become more consistent."
Brad Davison suddenly found his shooting touch. Davison hadn't scored more than 10 points in the first four games and didn't make a field goal against Marquette.
A four-year starter, Davison fired in a game-high 23 points.
"That is the beauty of this team," fellow senior Micah Potter said. "People can not play well one game and then the next game they'll bounce back and have a great game and carry us. Brad obviously carried us, pretty much the entire game."
Potter remains the team's leading scorer (12.8 per game) and rebounder (6.6) in a balanced attack. Nate Reuvers (12.2) and D'Mitrik Trice (11.0) are also averaging double digits in scoring.
Wisconsin's defense has been stout, holding opponents to 36.2 percent shooting overall and 29.9 percent from long range. The Badgers have done a good job protecting the ball, averaging just 8.6 turnovers.
Loyola and Wisconsin will be meeting for the 18th time but haven't faced each other since November 1998. The Badgers hold a 10-7 edge in the all-time series.
The Ramblers (3-0) will be making a quick turnaround, having defeated city rival Illinois-Chicago 77-66 on Sunday. They can be handful against ranked opponents -- they have won four of their last seven games against Top 25 teams, dating back to the 2017-18 season.
Senior center Cameron Krutwig led four Loyola players in double figures with 22 points against UIC. The Ramblers shot 51.9 percent from the field.
"It was our first game that was really back and forth," head coach Porter Moser told the Loyola Phoenix. "I thought our guys answered the bell every time. That's the sign of an older team. They kept coming at us. Every time we got a little separation they went on a run."
Braden Norris gave the Ramblers a spark with a season-high 11 points.
"We needed a little boost and I happened to be the guy that had that (Sunday)," Norris said to the Phoenix. "It could be a different guy another night."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Loyola-Chicago 3-0
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|12 Wisconsin 4-1
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|P. Wojcik
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|L. Williamson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Welch
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Uguak
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|B. Norris
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Krutwig
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Kennedy
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Kaifes
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|B. Hebb
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Hall
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|K. Clemons
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Baughman
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|W. Alcock
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. Wahl
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Trice
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Taphorn
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|N. Reuvers
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Potter
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Higginbottom
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Hedstrom
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Gilmore
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Ford
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|B. Davison
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Davis
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Davis
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|S. Crowl
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|B. Carlson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Anderson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
-
PTPRK
STNYBRK0
0
1:00pm
-
STBON
AKRON0
0138 O/U
+5.5
2:00pm
-
CHIST
ILLST0
0147.5 O/U
-22.5
3:00pm
-
HOUBP
RICE0
0158.5 O/U
-14
3:00pm
-
QUIN
NWEST0
0
4:00pm
-
STFRAN
CCTST0
0153.5 O/U
+3
5:00pm
-
STNFRD
CSN0
0147.5 O/U
+17
5:00pm
-
BUFF
MIAOH0
0148.5 O/U
+3
5:30pm
-
LONGWD
RADFRD0
0127 O/U
-4.5
6:00pm
-
CSTCAR
WOFF0
0148 O/U
-5
6:00pm
-
CARVER
GASOU0
0
6:00pm
-
LDYLAKE
NMEX0
0
6:00pm
-
24CLEM
VATECH0
0128.5 O/U
-2
6:30pm
-
WICHST
TULSA0
0134 O/U
-1
7:00pm ESPU
-
FAU
STETSON0
0132.5 O/U
+4.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
MINN
13ILL0
0146 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
SELOU
TEXAM0
0139.5 O/U
-22
7:00pm ESP+
-
UTVALL
UTAH0
0144.5 O/U
-18.5
7:00pm PACN
-
SEMO
EVAN0
0132.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
SCST
LIB0
0129.5 O/U
-26
7:00pm
-
CHARLO
DAVID0
0128.5 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
TEXSO
AUBURN0
0149.5 O/U
-14.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
CAMPBV
VMI0
0
7:00pm
-
APPST
10TENN0
0132 O/U
-19
7:00pm SECN
-
USCUP
NCGRN0
0147 O/U
-17.5
7:00pm
-
WCAR
VCU0
0148 O/U
-14.5
7:00pm
-
GWEBB
ETNST0
0
7:00pm
-
NORL
LALAF0
0148.5 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm
-
HOFSTRA
MNMTH0
0147.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm
-
ARLGTBAP
MCNSE0
0
7:30pm
-
JACKST
LATECH0
0133 O/U
-15
7:30pm
-
TRVC
LPSCMB0
0
8:00pm
-
TRANSYL
MURYST0
0
8:00pm
-
TXAMCC
TEXST0
0130.5 O/U
-10.5
8:00pm
-
BCN
ORAL0
0
8:00pm
-
ARKPB
NTEXAS0
0128.5 O/U
-22.5
8:00pm
-
INDST
STLOU0
0141.5 O/U
-13
8:00pm
-
LOYCHI
12WISC0
0127.5 O/U
-9
8:00pm BTN
-
USM
LAMAR0
0133 O/U
-5
8:00pm ESP+
-
COID
PORT0
0
8:00pm
-
FAMU
PEAY0
0142 O/U
-13
8:30pm ESP+
-
GATECH
15FSU0
0136 O/U
-8
8:30pm
-
FURMAN
BAMA0
0155.5 O/U
-6
9:00pm SECN
-
KSTATE
IOWAST0
0136.5 O/U
-7.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
AICAG
GC0
0
9:00pm
-
FRESNOP
SNCLRA0
0
9:00pm
-
LNGBCH
UCLA0
0145 O/U
-23.5
9:00pm PACN
-
EWASH
MARYCA0
0136.5 O/U
-8.5
10:00pm
-
MERMAK
BRYANT0
0
PPD
-
DTROIT
UK0
0
PPD
-
CHARSO
NCCU0
0
PPD
-
WAGNER
MOUNT0
0
PPD
-
REGENT
NORFLK0
0
PPD
-
SETON
XAVIER0
0
PPD FS1
-
TARL
2BAYLOR0
0
PPD ESP+
-
COKER
HIGHPT0
0
-
EORE
IDST0
0
-
DIXIE
UTAHST0
0