Texas A&M aims to limit turnovers vs. SE Louisiana
With Texas A&M's nonconference schedule nearing an end, the Aggies have yet to conquer coach Buzz Williams' repeated concern: turnovers.
The Aggies' next chance to show improvement comes Tuesday when Southeastern Louisiana visits College Station, Texas.
Texas A&M (3-1) averaged 18.3 turnovers in its first three games, all wins, over a team from the Southland Conference and two from the Western Athletic Conference, by an average of 16.3 points.
When the Aggies turned the ball over 20 times against TCU of the Big 12 on Saturday, the outcome wasn't a surprise -- a 73-55 loss.
"Maybe sometimes the results hide (the turnovers) regardless of the opponent. When you're a teenager, 'Hey, we still won. What's the big deal?' So maybe in that regard, maybe this will be a wakeup call," Williams said.
Texas A&M also allowed TCU to shoot 52.0 percent from the floor and 43.5 percent from long range, significantly higher than their previous opponents.
"The simplest answer is, is we really struggled keeping the ball in front of us," Williams said, and then when the players scrambled to catch up to the ball, "we're behind the rest of that possession."
The Aggies' offense struggled as well. Leading scorer Emanuel Miller (18 points per game) shot only 3 of 7 from the floor and finished with 10 points. While four players average in double figures in scoring, only three did so against the Horned Frogs, led by Jay Jay Chandler with 12.
The Lions are the second team on the Aggies' schedule from the Southland, following New Orleans, which lost 82-53 in College Station on Nov. 29.
Southeastern Louisiana (1-5) was picked to finish 11th in the 13-team conference. While the Lions were routed in road games at LSU and at UAB, two of their other three losses were each within nine points.
Their win was an 81-80 decision against Cal Baptist on Dec. 2 in Riverside, Calif., and it came just two days removed from the 53-point loss at LSU.
"It shows the grit and toughness of the team," Lions coach David Kiefer said. "Cal Baptist was able to practice for a week for the game, and we practiced 45 minutes the day of the game. It was just great to see our guys bounce back after a tough one at LSU and then to battle through the 1,800-mile road trip."
Southeastern Louisiana isn't scheduled to play a home game until Jan. 2, which would be its 11th game of the season.
Most recently, the Lions fell at Louisiana Tech 78-69, although it was a three-point game with just over four minutes left before the Bulldogs pulled away. The Lions hit only 5 of 17 (29.4 percent) from the free-throw line, after coming in averaging just over 60 percent.
Pape Diop led the Lions with 15 points and eight rebounds, and Gus Okafor added 14 points.
Southeastern Louisiana has had five players lead the team in scoring in its six games, with only Keon Clergeot, a transfer from Massachusetts, doing it twice. He is averaging a team-best 10 points per game.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|SE Louisiana 1-5
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Texas A&M 3-1
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Warren
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Strange
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|B. Smith
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Romanov
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|G. Okafor
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|I. Kirby
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Kemp
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Kasperzyk
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|E. Ifejeh
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Howell
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|B. Gonzalez
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|P. Diop
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|K. Clergeot
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|N. Caldwell
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Brackmann
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|Z. Walker
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Robinson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|E. Miller
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|K. Marfo
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Q. Jackson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|H. Hefner
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Gordon
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|S. Flagg
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|H. Diarra
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Chandler
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|L. Bradford
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Aku
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
-
PTPRK
STNYBRK0
0
1:00pm
-
STBON
AKRON0
0138 O/U
+5.5
2:00pm
-
CHIST
ILLST0
0147.5 O/U
-22.5
3:00pm
-
HOUBP
RICE0
0158.5 O/U
-14
3:00pm
-
QUIN
NWEST0
0
4:00pm
-
STFRAN
CCTST0
0153.5 O/U
+3
5:00pm
-
STNFRD
CSN0
0147.5 O/U
+17
5:00pm
-
BUFF
MIAOH0
0148.5 O/U
+3
5:30pm
-
LONGWD
RADFRD0
0127 O/U
-4.5
6:00pm
-
CSTCAR
WOFF0
0148 O/U
-5
6:00pm
-
CARVER
GASOU0
0
6:00pm
-
LDYLAKE
NMEX0
0
6:00pm
-
24CLEM
VATECH0
0128.5 O/U
-2
6:30pm
-
WICHST
TULSA0
0134 O/U
-1
7:00pm ESPU
-
FAU
STETSON0
0132.5 O/U
+5
7:00pm ESP+
-
MINN
13ILL0
0146 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
SELOU
TEXAM0
0139.5 O/U
-22
7:00pm ESP+
-
UTVALL
UTAH0
0144.5 O/U
-18.5
7:00pm PACN
-
SEMO
EVAN0
0132.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
SCST
LIB0
0129.5 O/U
-26
7:00pm
-
CHARLO
DAVID0
0128.5 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
TEXSO
AUBURN0
0149.5 O/U
-14.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
CAMPBV
VMI0
0
7:00pm
-
APPST
10TENN0
0132 O/U
-19
7:00pm SECN
-
USCUP
NCGRN0
0147 O/U
-17.5
7:00pm
-
WCAR
VCU0
0148 O/U
-14.5
7:00pm
-
GWEBB
ETNST0
0
7:00pm
-
NORL
LALAF0
0148.5 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm
-
HOFSTRA
MNMTH0
0147.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm
-
ARLGTBAP
MCNSE0
0
7:30pm
-
JACKST
LATECH0
0133 O/U
-15
7:30pm
-
TRVC
LPSCMB0
0
8:00pm
-
TRANSYL
MURYST0
0
8:00pm
-
TXAMCC
TEXST0
0130.5 O/U
-10.5
8:00pm
-
BCN
ORAL0
0
8:00pm
-
ARKPB
NTEXAS0
0128.5 O/U
-22.5
8:00pm
-
INDST
STLOU0
0141.5 O/U
-13
8:00pm
-
LOYCHI
12WISC0
0127.5 O/U
-9
8:00pm BTN
-
USM
LAMAR0
0133 O/U
-5
8:00pm ESP+
-
COID
PORT0
0
8:00pm
-
FAMU
PEAY0
0142 O/U
-13
8:30pm ESP+
-
GATECH
15FSU0
0136 O/U
-8
8:30pm
-
FURMAN
BAMA0
0155.5 O/U
-6.5
9:00pm SECN
-
KSTATE
IOWAST0
0136.5 O/U
-7.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
AICAG
GC0
0
9:00pm
-
FRESNOP
SNCLRA0
0
9:00pm
-
LNGBCH
UCLA0
0145 O/U
-23.5
9:00pm PACN
-
EWASH
MARYCA0
0136.5 O/U
-8.5
10:00pm
-
MERMAK
BRYANT0
0
PPD
-
DTROIT
UK0
0
PPD
-
CHARSO
NCCU0
0
PPD
-
WAGNER
MOUNT0
0
PPD
-
REGENT
NORFLK0
0
PPD
-
SETON
XAVIER0
0
PPD FS1
-
TARL
2BAYLOR0
0
PPD ESP+
-
COKER
HIGHPT0
0
-
EORE
IDST0
0
-
DIXIE
UTAHST0
0