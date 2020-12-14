Utes hope to rebound vs. Utah Valley
Rebounding is a sore spot for Utah heading into its home clash with Utah Valley on Tuesday in Salt Lake City.
The Utes have been outrebounded by considerable margins in each of their last two games. It cost them on Saturday in an 82-64 loss to archrival BYU, as the Cougars outrebounded the Utes 44-28. Just a few days earlier, Idaho State eclipsed Utah 41-24 on the glass.
"At the end of the day what really hurt us was being outrebounded by 16," Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak told the Deseret News. "We got a number of stops. Our defense wasn't that poor."
Utah also struggled to find its shot against the Cougars. The Utes shot just 36.4 percent from the floor while BYU connected on 55 percent of its field goal attempts. It didn't help that Timmy Allen and Rylan Jones both struggled offensively. Allen and Jones combined to shoot just 5-of-21 from the floor, leaving the Utes with few options for creating offense.
An inability to score or get stops ended up costing Utah its only real shot at claiming a resume-building victory outside of conference play. Only two nonconference opponents remain on the schedule after a wave of COVID-19 -related cancellations gutted the original slate.
Utah Valley is hoping to make a statement in just its second ever game against Utah. The Wolverines fell 93-88 on Saturday to Wyoming.
Fardaws Aimaq scored a career-high 27 points and collected a school-record 20 rebounds to lead Utah Valley. It wasn't enough to keep the Cowboys from breaking an 85-85 tie with 1:44 left and pulling away in the final minute.
The Wolverines shot 50 percent from the field but allowed Wyoming to make 13 3-pointers.
"The guys competed and executed the game plan almost perfectly in the second half," UVU coach Mark Madsen told the Daily Herald. "We have to build our consistency. As we do that, we are going to be able to weather through the entirety of a game."
Utah and Utah Valley met once previously during the 2016 season. The Utes edged the Wolverines 87-80 in that contest.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Utah Valley 2-3
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Utah 2-1
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. Woodbury
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Potter
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Overton
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|B. Nield
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. McCord
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. McClanahan
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Leifson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Lear
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Fuller
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Farrer
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|L. Darthard
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|E. Cole
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Brown
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Brinson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|B. Anderson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|F. Aimaq
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|B. Wenzel
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|L. Thioune
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Plummer
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|I. Martinez
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|P. Larsson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Kellier
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|R. Jones
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Jantunen
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|B. Carlson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Brenchley
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|R. Battin
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Allen
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
-
PTPRK
STNYBRK0
0
1:00pm
-
STBON
AKRON0
0138 O/U
+5.5
2:00pm
-
CHIST
ILLST0
0147.5 O/U
-22.5
3:00pm
-
HOUBP
RICE0
0158.5 O/U
-14
3:00pm
-
QUIN
NWEST0
0
4:00pm
-
STFRAN
CCTST0
0153.5 O/U
+3
5:00pm
-
STNFRD
CSN0
0147.5 O/U
+17
5:00pm
-
BUFF
MIAOH0
0148.5 O/U
+3
5:30pm
-
LONGWD
RADFRD0
0127 O/U
-4.5
6:00pm
-
CSTCAR
WOFF0
0148 O/U
-5
6:00pm
-
CARVER
GASOU0
0
6:00pm
-
LDYLAKE
NMEX0
0
6:00pm
-
24CLEM
VATECH0
0128.5 O/U
-2
6:30pm
-
WICHST
TULSA0
0134 O/U
-1
7:00pm ESPU
-
FAU
STETSON0
0132.5 O/U
+5
7:00pm ESP+
-
MINN
13ILL0
0146 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
SELOU
TEXAM0
0139.5 O/U
-22
7:00pm ESP+
-
UTVALL
UTAH0
0144.5 O/U
-18.5
7:00pm PACN
-
SEMO
EVAN0
0132.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
SCST
LIB0
0129.5 O/U
-26
7:00pm
-
CHARLO
DAVID0
0128.5 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
TEXSO
AUBURN0
0149.5 O/U
-14.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
CAMPBV
VMI0
0
7:00pm
-
APPST
10TENN0
0132 O/U
-19
7:00pm SECN
-
USCUP
NCGRN0
0147 O/U
-17.5
7:00pm
-
WCAR
VCU0
0148 O/U
-14.5
7:00pm
-
GWEBB
ETNST0
0
7:00pm
-
NORL
LALAF0
0148.5 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm
-
HOFSTRA
MNMTH0
0147.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm
-
ARLGTBAP
MCNSE0
0
7:30pm
-
JACKST
LATECH0
0133 O/U
-15
7:30pm
-
TRVC
LPSCMB0
0
8:00pm
-
TRANSYL
MURYST0
0
8:00pm
-
TXAMCC
TEXST0
0130.5 O/U
-10.5
8:00pm
-
BCN
ORAL0
0
8:00pm
-
ARKPB
NTEXAS0
0128.5 O/U
-22.5
8:00pm
-
INDST
STLOU0
0141.5 O/U
-13
8:00pm
-
LOYCHI
12WISC0
0127.5 O/U
-9
8:00pm BTN
-
USM
LAMAR0
0133 O/U
-5
8:00pm ESP+
-
COID
PORT0
0
8:00pm
-
FAMU
PEAY0
0142 O/U
-13
8:30pm ESP+
-
GATECH
15FSU0
0136 O/U
-8
8:30pm
-
FURMAN
BAMA0
0155.5 O/U
-6.5
9:00pm SECN
-
KSTATE
IOWAST0
0136.5 O/U
-7.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
AICAG
GC0
0
9:00pm
-
FRESNOP
SNCLRA0
0
9:00pm
-
LNGBCH
UCLA0
0145 O/U
-23.5
9:00pm PACN
-
EWASH
MARYCA0
0136.5 O/U
-8.5
10:00pm
-
MERMAK
BRYANT0
0
PPD
-
DTROIT
UK0
0
PPD
-
CHARSO
NCCU0
0
PPD
-
WAGNER
MOUNT0
0
PPD
-
REGENT
NORFLK0
0
PPD
-
SETON
XAVIER0
0
PPD FS1
-
TARL
2BAYLOR0
0
PPD ESP+
-
COKER
HIGHPT0
0
-
EORE
IDST0
0
-
DIXIE
UTAHST0
0