No. 21 Duke travels to Notre Dame in ACC opener for both
No. 21 Duke travels to Notre Dame for Wednesday night's Atlantic Coast Conference opener with both teams talking about experience and game maturity.
Those discussion points come for different reasons for a pair of teams with 2-2 records heading into the game at South Bend, Ind.
Duke is trying to gain traction after a couple of losses in home games. Notre Dame might have discovered a foundation with Saturday's first-ever victory at Kentucky.
"We talked about growing up and getting one of these," Notre Dame coach Mike Brey said. "I think it's something we can build on."
Duke doesn't have a notable victory so far, falling to nationally ranked Michigan State and Illinois. It might take time for the Blue Devils.
"This group is one of the youngest we have had," Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said. "It creates a new dynamic that is difficult."
Like Duke, Notre Dame has lost twice to Big Ten Conference foes -- Michigan State and Ohio State.
So finishing the task at Kentucky might set the stage for better things ahead.
"I just liked our mental toughness, and then our leadership," Brey said. "I think this group really has some great mental toughness."
But getting a key result before embarking on ACC play was highly coveted by the Irish.
"I think it's a big confidence booster for us," said junior Nate Laszewski, who posted a season-high 21 points at Kentucky. "We talked a lot about it's the next step we have to take."
Notre Dame built a 22-point halftime lead on Kentucky before hanging on for a 64-63 result, needing a defensive stop at the end.
"I loved that we had to play defense to win a game," Brey said. "It's still early in the season. ... We can still defend and rebound enough to win a game."
While the last defensive effort came via man-to-man defense, the Irish have used a lot of 1-3-1 zone at that end of the court this season.
Regardless of how Notre Dame decides to defend Duke, it might create another chore for the Blue Devils.
"The four games we've played, obviously we're not playing very well on the offensive end," Krzyzewski said. "There are some good segments, but not the consistency. ... We just have to keep working at it. We're not a good team right now because of our offense. We're OK."
The Blue Devils will aim to establish better offensive flow.
"We're going to continue to work on our offense, whether it's motion offense or set plays," forward Matthew Hurt said. "But I think (we have to) just keep attacking the rim, just find the open guy."
This will be Duke's first road game. So that might add to the challenges as another young batch of Blue Devils adjusts to the transition.
"The competition level from high school to college is just crazy different," freshman forward Jalen Johnson said.
Duke, which has won its past six meetings with Notre Dame, announced last week that it would play only ACC games for the remainder of the regular season. It had three nonleague games called off because of coronavirus-related issues with scheduled opponents. One of those games had been rescheduled, but the Gardner-Webb game reset for Dec. 19 was then wiped off the schedule by Duke's decision.
"We're going to play conference and hopefully play all of them," Krzyzewski said.
Duke won't play again until after Christmas. Meanwhile, Notre Dame has games against Purdue (in Indianapolis) and at Syracuse before the holiday.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|21 Duke 2-2
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Notre Dame 2-2
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Williams
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|P. Tape
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Steward
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Roach
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|W. Moore Jr.
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Johnson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Hurt
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Goldwire
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|H. Coleman III
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Brakefield
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Baker
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Zona
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Sanders Jr.
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Ryan
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|E. Morgan
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|N. Laszewski
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|P. Hubb
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Goodwin
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Durham
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|N. Djogo
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
-
UMASS
LSALLE85
66
2nd 0.0 ESP+
-
STFRAN
CCTST31
30
2nd 18:58
-
RICH
VANDY45
21
1st 0.0 SECN
-
CAMP
ELON0
0139.5 O/U
-4
3:00pm
-
NEAST
CUSE0
0147 O/U
-17.5
3:00pm
-
LIU
SACHRT0
0151 O/U
+3
4:00pm
-
WAGNER
BRYANT0
0154 O/U
-10.5
4:00pm
-
TXSA
OREGST0
0149 O/U
-8
5:00pm PACN
-
NEBOM
COLO0
0142 O/U
-22
5:00pm PACN
-
TOLEDO
MRSHL0
0152.5 O/U
-7.5
6:00pm
-
PITT
MIAMI0
0133.5 O/U
+3
6:00pm
-
USD
CPOLY0
0145.5 O/U
+6
6:00pm
-
WMMARY
HAMP0
0146.5 O/U
+2.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
MERCER
GAST0
0156 O/U
-4
6:00pm
-
SFLA
CINCY0
0132 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
TCU
OKLAST0
0136 O/U
-5
7:00pm ESPN
-
20OHIOST
PURDUE0
0133.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm BTN
-
SAMFORD
TROY0
0148 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
FLAG
SALAB0
0
7:00pm
-
CARVER
LIB0
0
7:00pm
-
NCASHV
CHATT0
0146.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
BUTLER
7NOVA0
0132.5 O/U
-13
7:00pm FS1
-
CALBPTST
ARIZ0
0148 O/U
-23
7:00pm PACN
-
FIU
FGC0
0143.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
CARK
MISSST0
0148.5 O/U
-16.5
7:00pm SECN
-
GRAM
LAMON0
0132.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
KENSAW
BELMONT0
0143 O/U
-24
7:30pm
-
STHRN
UAB0
0139.5 O/U
-15
7:30pm
-
HARDIN
ABIL0
0
8:00pm
-
NCOLO
DENVER0
0141.5 O/U
+6
8:00pm
-
CONCAL
PEPPER0
0
8:00pm
-
WILLJW
MOST0
0
8:00pm
-
ORAL
OKLA0
0160 O/U
-16.5
8:00pm
-
ECU
SMU0
0141.5 O/U
-12
8:00pm ESP+
-
SAMHOU
11TEXAS0
0143.5 O/U
-28
8:00pm LHN
-
MISS
MTSU0
0135 O/U
+13
8:00pm CBSSN
-
TNTECH
JAXST0
0133 O/U
-7
8:30pm
-
21DUKE
ND0
0146.5 O/U
+3.5
9:00pm ESPN
-
UTEP
ARIZST0
0144.5 O/U
-13.5
9:00pm PACN
-
MEMP
TULANE0
0137.5 O/U
+10
9:00pm ESP2
-
NORL
LSU0
0151.5 O/U
-26.5
9:00pm SECN
-
MNTNA
WASH0
0132 O/U
-7
11:00pm PACN
-
WAGNER
MOUNT0
0
PPD
-
LSALLE
TOWSON0
0
PPD
-
UNF
FLA0
0
PPD SECN
-
NCST
23LVILLE0
0
PPD ESPN
-
UOP
CSN0
0
PPD
-
17UVA
WAKE0
0
PPD
-
DRAKE
SDAK0
0
PPD
-
NIOWA
12WISC0
0
-
LOYCHI
DUQ0
0
-
MORGAN
NAVY0
0
-
COPPST
GMASON0
0
-
ALAM
NALAB0
0
-
ARKST
SFA0
0
-
SULRS
TARL0
0
-
EMICH
VALPO0
0
-
SANFRAN
USC0
0
PACN