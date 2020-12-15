Washington aims to improve Pac-12 record vs. Montana
Washington is off to a 1-4 start after losing its top three scorers from last year and having only one player -- Quade Green -- averaging in double-figure scoring so far this season.
The Huskies have an opportunity to improve against visiting Montana (1-4) on Wednesday night before returning to Pac-12 competition, in which they are 0-2 with losses to Utah and Oregon.
Green is averaging 17.0 points per game with the next player at 7.8 - RaeQuan Battle.
Entering this week, Washington ranked No. 299 nationally and last in the Pac-12 averaging 60 points a game. The Huskies are shooting 38.7 percent from the field and 26.9 percent from 3-point range.
"We're a young team," said Battle, one of the Huskies' seven sophomores. "We have a lot of new people that need to connect. We're getting there. We're playing together every day and our chemistry's just getting better."
Gone are Isaiah Stewart, Jaden McDaniels and Nahziah Carter, the three leading scorers from last year's team. Stewart and McDaniels are now in the NBA and Carter left the program two weeks ago after being suspended by the university following an investigation of two sexual assault allegations against him.
Washington coach Mike Hopkins was encouraged by the Huskies' grit coming back from a 15-point deficit in a 74-71 loss to visiting Oregon on Saturday.
"We've got good talent," Hopkins said. "We've got new talent. We've got new pieces and parts. There's no consolation. We're here to win, that's what it's all about. ... We've got to be more consistent. Get better chemistry."
Montana rebounded from four straight losses on the road to start the season with a 102-42 win over Yellowstone Christian College from Billings, Montana, a National Christian College Athletic Association team.
The Grizzlies were coming off two one-point losses at Southern Utah in Big Sky play sandwiched between a 76-62 loss at USC to start the season and 63-50 setback against Georgia on Dec. 8.
"To have confidence, you need to see that you have more points than your opponent on the screen from time to time and we just really needed that," Montana coach Travis DeCuire said following the win over Yellowstone.
Montana has three players scoring with an average in double figures -- Kyle Owens (13.8 points per game), Michael Steadman (11.0) and Brandon Whitney (10.8).
-
UMASS
LSALLE85
66
2nd 0.0 ESP+
-
STFRAN
CCTST31
30
2nd 18:58
-
RICH
VANDY45
21
1st 0.0 SECN
-
CAMP
ELON0
0139.5 O/U
-4
3:00pm
-
NEAST
CUSE0
0147 O/U
-17.5
3:00pm
-
LIU
SACHRT0
0151 O/U
+3
4:00pm
-
WAGNER
BRYANT0
0154 O/U
-10.5
4:00pm
-
TXSA
OREGST0
0149 O/U
-8
5:00pm PACN
-
NEBOM
COLO0
0142 O/U
-22
5:00pm PACN
-
TOLEDO
MRSHL0
0152.5 O/U
-7.5
6:00pm
-
PITT
MIAMI0
0133.5 O/U
+3
6:00pm
-
USD
CPOLY0
0145.5 O/U
+6
6:00pm
-
WMMARY
HAMP0
0146.5 O/U
+2.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
MERCER
GAST0
0156 O/U
-4
6:00pm
-
BUTLER
7NOVA0
0132.5 O/U
-13
7:00pm FS1
-
20OHIOST
PURDUE0
0133.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm BTN
-
FLAG
SALAB0
0
7:00pm
-
CARVER
LIB0
0
7:00pm
-
FIU
FGC0
0143.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
CARK
MISSST0
0148.5 O/U
-16.5
7:00pm SECN
-
TCU
OKLAST0
0136 O/U
-5
7:00pm ESPN
-
SAMFORD
TROY0
0148 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
GRAM
LAMON0
0132.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
SFLA
CINCY0
0132 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
NCASHV
CHATT0
0146.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
CALBPTST
ARIZ0
0148 O/U
-23
7:00pm PACN
-
STHRN
UAB0
0139.5 O/U
-15
7:30pm
-
KENSAW
BELMONT0
0143 O/U
-24
7:30pm
-
CONCAL
PEPPER0
0
8:00pm
-
ECU
SMU0
0141.5 O/U
-12
8:00pm ESP+
-
NCOLO
DENVER0
0141.5 O/U
+6
8:00pm
-
WILLJW
MOST0
0
8:00pm
-
ORAL
OKLA0
0160 O/U
-16.5
8:00pm
-
HARDIN
ABIL0
0
8:00pm
-
SAMHOU
11TEXAS0
0143.5 O/U
-28
8:00pm LHN
-
MISS
MTSU0
0135 O/U
+13
8:00pm CBSSN
-
TNTECH
JAXST0
0133 O/U
-7
8:30pm
-
21DUKE
ND0
0146.5 O/U
+3.5
9:00pm ESPN
-
MEMP
TULANE0
0137.5 O/U
+10
9:00pm ESP2
-
UTEP
ARIZST0
0144.5 O/U
-13.5
9:00pm PACN
-
NORL
LSU0
0151.5 O/U
-26.5
9:00pm SECN
-
MNTNA
WASH0
0132 O/U
-7
11:00pm PACN
-
WAGNER
MOUNT0
0
PPD
-
LSALLE
TOWSON0
0
PPD
-
UNF
FLA0
0
PPD SECN
-
NCST
23LVILLE0
0
PPD ESPN
-
UOP
CSN0
0
PPD
-
DRAKE
SDAK0
0
PPD
-
17UVA
WAKE0
0
PPD
-
NIOWA
12WISC0
0
-
LOYCHI
DUQ0
0
-
MORGAN
NAVY0
0
-
ALAM
NALAB0
0
-
COPPST
GMASON0
0
-
ARKST
SFA0
0
-
SULRS
TARL0
0
-
EMICH
VALPO0
0
-
SANFRAN
USC0
0
PACN