Syracuse, Northeastern set for rare matchup
Scheduling in the midst of a pandemic can make for some strange, and geographically convenient, bedfellows.
A pair of schools located a little more than 300 miles apart are scheduled to play a rare game against one another Wednesday afternoon, when Syracuse hosts Northeastern in just the eighth all-time meeting between the two.
Both teams earned wins in their most recent games. Syracuse opened ACC play Saturday by rolling to a 101-63 win over host Boston College. Northeastern, which plays in the Colonial Athletic Association, salvaged a split of a season-opening home-and-home set with Massachusetts on Sunday, when the Huskies beat the visiting Minutemen, 78-75.
Syracuse (4-1) initially wasn't scheduled to play again until hosting Buffalo on Saturday. But following the lopsided win over Boston College, Orange head coach Jim Boeheim said he'd like to schedule a game during the week so "...we can get up to our (NCAA-mandated) limit" of 26 regular season games.
Northeastern is no stranger to last-second scheduling shuffles. The Huskies planned to open their season at the Paradise Jam in Washington, D.C. on Nov. 25 but pulled out one day before because of positive coronavirus cases within the athletic program. Subsequent games against Maine, UMass-Lowell and Bryant were canceled due to positive coronavirus cases within those programs.
Syracuse is the second recent addition to Northeastern's schedule. The Huskies hope to visit Old Dominion on Sunday.
"I'm really, really grateful just for the opportunity to get out there and start playing basketball," Northeastern head coach Bill Coen said last week. "Even to be practicing is a gift, guys going in there. I think guys are really, really excited to get back on the court."
The win over Boston College marked Syracuse's third victory by 30 points or more this season. Buddy Boeheim, the son of Jim, has scored 38 points total in two games since returning from quarantine. Alan Griffin is averaging 18.4 points per game in five contests while Quincy Guerrier leads the Orange with 8.6 rebounds per game.
Sophomore Tyson Walker led Northeastern in scoring in each of the first two games. Walker scored 29 points in the season-opening 94-79 loss to Massachusetts last Friday before adding 20 points on Sunday. The back-to-back 20-point efforts are the first of his career. Shaquille Walters had 15 rebounds in the two games.
Syracuse leads the all-time series 7-0. The teams most recently played on Dec. 4, 2018, when the Orange recorded a 72-49 win.
--Field Level Media
-
UMASS
LSALLE85
66
2nd 0.0 ESP+
-
STFRAN
CCTST31
30
2nd 18:58
-
RICH
VANDY45
21
1st 0.0 SECN
-
CAMP
ELON0
0139.5 O/U
-4
3:00pm
-
NEAST
CUSE0
0147 O/U
-17.5
3:00pm
-
LIU
SACHRT0
0151 O/U
+3
4:00pm
-
WAGNER
BRYANT0
0154 O/U
-10.5
4:00pm
-
TXSA
OREGST0
0149 O/U
-8
5:00pm PACN
-
NEBOM
COLO0
0142 O/U
-22
5:00pm PACN
-
TOLEDO
MRSHL0
0152.5 O/U
-7.5
6:00pm
-
PITT
MIAMI0
0133.5 O/U
+3
6:00pm
-
USD
CPOLY0
0145.5 O/U
+6
6:00pm
-
WMMARY
HAMP0
0146.5 O/U
+2.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
MERCER
GAST0
0156 O/U
-4
6:00pm
-
BUTLER
7NOVA0
0132.5 O/U
-13
7:00pm FS1
-
20OHIOST
PURDUE0
0133.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm BTN
-
FLAG
SALAB0
0
7:00pm
-
CARVER
LIB0
0
7:00pm
-
FIU
FGC0
0143.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
CARK
MISSST0
0148.5 O/U
-16.5
7:00pm SECN
-
TCU
OKLAST0
0136 O/U
-5
7:00pm ESPN
-
SAMFORD
TROY0
0148 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
GRAM
LAMON0
0132.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
SFLA
CINCY0
0132 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
NCASHV
CHATT0
0146.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
CALBPTST
ARIZ0
0148 O/U
-23
7:00pm PACN
-
STHRN
UAB0
0139.5 O/U
-15
7:30pm
-
KENSAW
BELMONT0
0143 O/U
-24
7:30pm
-
CONCAL
PEPPER0
0
8:00pm
-
ECU
SMU0
0141.5 O/U
-12
8:00pm ESP+
-
NCOLO
DENVER0
0141.5 O/U
+6
8:00pm
-
WILLJW
MOST0
0
8:00pm
-
ORAL
OKLA0
0160 O/U
-16.5
8:00pm
-
HARDIN
ABIL0
0
8:00pm
-
SAMHOU
11TEXAS0
0143.5 O/U
-28
8:00pm LHN
-
MISS
MTSU0
0135 O/U
+13
8:00pm CBSSN
-
TNTECH
JAXST0
0133 O/U
-7
8:30pm
-
21DUKE
ND0
0146.5 O/U
+3.5
9:00pm ESPN
-
MEMP
TULANE0
0137.5 O/U
+10
9:00pm ESP2
-
UTEP
ARIZST0
0144.5 O/U
-13.5
9:00pm PACN
-
NORL
LSU0
0151.5 O/U
-26.5
9:00pm SECN
-
MNTNA
WASH0
0132 O/U
-7
11:00pm PACN
-
WAGNER
MOUNT0
0
PPD
-
LSALLE
TOWSON0
0
PPD
-
UNF
FLA0
0
PPD SECN
-
NCST
23LVILLE0
0
PPD ESPN
-
UOP
CSN0
0
PPD
-
DRAKE
SDAK0
0
PPD
-
17UVA
WAKE0
0
PPD
-
NIOWA
12WISC0
0
-
LOYCHI
DUQ0
0
-
MORGAN
NAVY0
0
-
ALAM
NALAB0
0
-
COPPST
GMASON0
0
-
ARKST
SFA0
0
-
SULRS
TARL0
0
-
EMICH
VALPO0
0
-
SANFRAN
USC0
0
PACN