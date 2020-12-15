Injury-plagued Miami braces for Pitt's Champagnie
The Pittsburgh Panthers look for a fifth straight win when they visit the injury-plagued Miami Hurricanes on Wednesday night for both teams' Atlantic Coast Conference opener.
Pitt (4-1) is powered by Justin Champagnie, who just became first player in program history to record at least 20 points and 20 rebounds in consecutive games.
In Saturday's 67-50 win over Gardner-Webb, Champagnie scored 24 points and set career highs in rebounds (21) and assists (five). Champagnie also had 20 points and 20 rebounds against Northwestern earlier last week, but he remains humble.
"I don't like to hog the ball," Champagnie said.
Panthers coach Jeff Capel said Champagnie gave a "big-time performance" but was most impressed with his assists and two blocks.
Those blocks were part of a stiff defense that held Gardner-Webb scoreless for the game's first 12 minutes and 17 seconds. The Runnin' Bulldogs missed their first 18 shots.
Pitt does have room for improvement after making just 1 of 18 shots from 3-point range in the victory.
Miami (3-1) knows all about inaccuracy. The Hurricanes have made just 11.1 percent of their 3-pointers (4 of 36) in their past two games.
The Hurricanes have been dealing with numerous injuries. Chris Lykes, a preseason All-ACC point guard, has missed the past two games due to a sprained ankle. Prized freshman Earl Timberlake has yet to play this season due to an ankle injury. Kameron McGusty played just four minutes due to a leg injury in the Hurricanes' most recent game, a 66-62 loss to Florida Gulf Coast on Saturday.
Rodney Miller, Miami's backup center, suffered a leg injury against Florida Gulf Coast, and Sam Waardenburg (leg) is out for the year after getting hurt in a preseason practice.
All those ailments left the Hurricanes with just six scholarship players against the Eagles.
Help may be on the way Wednesday afternoon, however, as the NCAA is expected to grant immediate eligibility for players who are sitting out as transfer students.
If that happens, Miami could have 6-5 wing Elijah Olaniyi available Wednesday night. Olaniyi started 64 games in three years at Stony Brook, and he averaged 18.0 points and 6.5 rebounds as a junior.
On Saturday, coach Jim Larranaga blasted the NCAA for not making this decision in the offseason.
"Why would you make a decision like this in December?" Larranaga said. "It would be sure nice to have Elijah. But the NCAA makes its announcement at 5 p.m. We play at 6 p.m. Are you kidding? That's a joke."
Capel, however, said he will play his transfer, Nike Sibande, on Wednesday night if he is made eligible. Sibande started 94 games at Miami (Ohio) and averaged 15.1 points and 5.1 rebounds over three seasons.
"He'll fit in great with us," Capel said. "I hope it happens. He's played at the collegiate level for three years. He's a real good scorer at this level."
--Field Level Media
