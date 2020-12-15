Cincinnati seeks fewer whistles in AAC opener vs. USF
Cincinnati was challenged to compete with its last opponent. Staying on the court also proved to be a difficult foe.
The Bearcats (2-2) look for a more disciplined performance on Wednesday when they host South Florida (4-2) in the American Athletic Conference opener for both teams.
Foul trouble, and the subsequent disparity in visits to the foul line, played a significant role in Cincinnati's 65-56 loss to Tennessee on Saturday.
Preseason first-team All-AAC selection Keith Williams was limited to a season-low six points versus the Volunteers, well off his team-leading 14.5 points per game. He was whistled for two quick fouls, similar to what happened when he was held to seven points in the Bearcats' 67-55 victory over Lipscomb in the season opener on Dec. 2.
Preseason second-team All-AAC selection Chris Vogt fouled out for the third consecutive contest and fellow big man Rapolas Ivanauskas also found himself in foul trouble on Saturday.
"I think there was too much fouling on our part, first and foremost," Cincinnati coach John Brannen said. "And I thought we got really, really, really tough calls late."
The end result was the Bearcats were whistled for 26 fouls. Tennessee made them pay by converting 25 of 30 attempts from the free-throw line, while Cincinnati was just 4 for 7 from the charity stripe.
Williams also found himself in foul trouble the last time the Bearcats faced USF. But he still erupted for a career-high 30 points in Cincinnati's 79-67 victory on March 3.
Jeremiah Davenport saw significant playing time off the bench given the Bearcats' foul trouble on Saturday. A 4-for-7 performance from 3-point range highlighted his career-high 14-point effort.
"That's just my job, coming in, being the spark," Davenport said, per the Cincinnati Enquirer.
Speaking of solid bench play, Jamir Chaplin stole an inbounds pass and scored the winning basket with 18 seconds remaining to lead South Florida to a 58-56 victory over Wofford on Saturday. The win was the third in a row for the Bulls and the 300th of Brian Gregory's coaching career.
Chaplin finished with eight points and a career-best eight rebounds.
David Collins followed up his 18-point performance in South Florida's 73-62 win victory over Stetson on Tuesday with 13 points and a career-high 11 rebounds versus the Terriers. For his efforts, Collins was named AAC Player of the Week on Monday.
"(Collins) had two outstanding games last week and his performance was one of the big reasons we won both games," Gregory wrote on Twitter.
Foul trouble was an issue for Collins in his last meeting with the Bearcats. He was limited to just nine points on 2 of 10 shooting from the floor.
Justin Brown, who had a team-high 16 points in that game, had just nine against Wofford on Saturday.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|South Florida 4-2
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Cincinnati 2-2
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|A. Yetna
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|R. Williams
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|R. Tchewa
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|P. Oduro
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Murphy
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Durr
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Collins
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Chaplin
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|X. Castaneda
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Calleja
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Brown
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|L. Anderson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Akec
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Williams
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Vogt
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Saunders Jr.
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|G. Madsen
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|R. Ivanauskas
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Z. Harvey
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Eason
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Diarra
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. DeJulius
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Davenport
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Adams-Woods
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
-
STFRAN
CCTST31
30
2nd 18:58
-
RICH
VANDY45
21
1st 0.0 SECN
-
UMASS
LSALLE85
66
Final ESP+
-
CAMP
ELON0
0139.5 O/U
-4
3:00pm
-
NEAST
CUSE0
0147 O/U
-17.5
3:00pm
-
LIU
SACHRT0
0151 O/U
+3
4:00pm
-
WAGNER
BRYANT0
0154 O/U
-10.5
4:00pm
-
TXSA
OREGST0
0149 O/U
-8
5:00pm PACN
-
NEBOM
COLO0
0142 O/U
-22
5:00pm PACN
-
TOLEDO
MRSHL0
0152.5 O/U
-7.5
6:00pm
-
PITT
MIAMI0
0133.5 O/U
+3
6:00pm
-
USD
CPOLY0
0145.5 O/U
+6
6:00pm
-
WMMARY
HAMP0
0146.5 O/U
+2.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
MERCER
GAST0
0156 O/U
-4
6:00pm
-
BUTLER
7NOVA0
0132.5 O/U
-13
7:00pm FS1
-
20OHIOST
PURDUE0
0133.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm BTN
-
FLAG
SALAB0
0
7:00pm
-
CARVER
LIB0
0
7:00pm
-
FIU
FGC0
0143.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
CARK
MISSST0
0148.5 O/U
-16.5
7:00pm SECN
-
TCU
OKLAST0
0136 O/U
-5
7:00pm ESPN
-
SAMFORD
TROY0
0148 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
GRAM
LAMON0
0132.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
SFLA
CINCY0
0132 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
CALBPTST
ARIZ0
0148 O/U
-23
7:00pm PACN
-
NCASHV
CHATT0
0146.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
KENSAW
BELMONT0
0143 O/U
-24
7:30pm
-
STHRN
UAB0
0139.5 O/U
-15
7:30pm
-
ORAL
OKLA0
0160 O/U
-16.5
8:00pm
-
MISS
MTSU0
0135 O/U
+13
8:00pm CBSSN
-
HARDIN
ABIL0
0
8:00pm
-
CONCAL
PEPPER0
0
8:00pm
-
ECU
SMU0
0141.5 O/U
-12
8:00pm ESP+
-
WILLJW
MOST0
0
8:00pm
-
NCOLO
DENVER0
0141.5 O/U
+6
8:00pm
-
SAMHOU
11TEXAS0
0143.5 O/U
-28
8:00pm LHN
-
TNTECH
JAXST0
0133 O/U
-7
8:30pm
-
NORL
LSU0
0151.5 O/U
-26.5
9:00pm SECN
-
MEMP
TULANE0
0137.5 O/U
+10
9:00pm ESP2
-
21DUKE
ND0
0146.5 O/U
+3.5
9:00pm ESPN
-
UTEP
ARIZST0
0144.5 O/U
-13.5
9:00pm PACN
-
MNTNA
WASH0
0132 O/U
-7
11:00pm PACN
-
WAGNER
MOUNT0
0
PPD
-
LSALLE
TOWSON0
0
PPD
-
UOP
CSN0
0
PPD
-
NCST
23LVILLE0
0
PPD ESPN
-
UNF
FLA0
0
PPD SECN
-
DRAKE
SDAK0
0
PPD
-
17UVA
WAKE0
0
PPD
-
NIOWA
12WISC0
0
-
LOYCHI
DUQ0
0
-
MORGAN
NAVY0
0
-
COPPST
GMASON0
0
-
ALAM
NALAB0
0
-
ARKST
SFA0
0
-
SULRS
TARL0
0
-
EMICH
VALPO0
0
-
SANFRAN
USC0
0
PACN