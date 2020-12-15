Cowboys shoot for second straight 7-0 start vs. TCU
Following a strong non-conference run, Oklahoma State looks to carry its early success into the Big 12 schedule.
Aiming for their second straight 7-0 start, the Cowboys open league play trying also to continue their home success against TCU on Wednesday night in Stillwater.
While there is plenty of buzz surrounding freshman Cade Cunningham (18.8 points per game, 5.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists), Oklahoma State isn't a one-man team. Isaac Likekele is averaging 10.8 points, eight rebounds and 3.7 assists, while four other players are averaging at least seven points a game.
"My teammates continue to show that we have great pieces throughout the team," Cunningham, who hit a huge 3-pointer with 9.8 seconds left in Saturday's 67-64 win over Wichita State, told The Oklahoman.
The Cowboys have won 11 in a row dating to last season.
"We wanted to have a great game going into Big 12 play. (The Wichita State game gave) us a glimpse of what it's going to be like night in, night out (in the Big 12)," Rondel Walker, who scored 13 against the Shockers, told The Oklahoman.
Oklahoma State went 7-11 in the Big 12 last season but won its final three conference games. The Cowboys also have won two straight and eight of the past nine at home vs. TCU (5-2, 0-1 in Big 12).
The Horned Frogs, meanwhile, already have played one league game. That was an 82-78 home loss to Oklahoma on Dec. 6. TCU followed with a 79-70 home defeat to Providence.
However, TCU rebounded with a 73-55 rout of Texas A&M on Saturday. RJ Nembhard had 16 points and nine assists and Mike Miles scored 15 for the Horned Frogs, who shot 52 percent from the field and forced 20 turnovers.
Nembhard, a junior who has progressed each season at TCU, is averaging 17.3 points, five assists and 4.3 rebounds -- all career highs. He's averaged 20.5 points and shot 52.5 percent from the field in four December games this year.
"PJ brings a lot of energy and a lot of confidence to the team," Horned Frogs coach Jamie Dixon said in his postgame comments Saturday. "Mentally maturing, that's the biggest thing. "It's great to see his game evolve."
--Field Level Media
