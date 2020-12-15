Oregon State hopes D improves against Texas-San Antonio
Oregon State is tied for the Pac-12 lead in scoring with 79.8 points per game.
But it's the defense that concerns Beavers coach Wayne Tinkle heading into Wednesday afternoon's nonconference game against visiting Texas-San Antonio in Corvallis, Ore.
The Beavers (2-3) have suffered three straight losses, including an 87-86 overtime defeat to Portland last Thursday.
"We're not good enough to just think we can beat anybody," Tinkle said. "We can't just expect to show up and beat teams. We're a long ways from that."
The Beavers allowed 35 points in the final 11-plus minutes against Portland, including 16 in overtime.
"It was really just one-on-one, turn the corner, get to the rim," Tinkle said. "We've got to get more disciplined, we've got to get tougher on the ball. We'll identify a group that can do that for us, I'll promise you that."
The loss came despite a career night from Ethan Thompson, who scored 31 points -- including 13 in overtime.
"It starts with guarding the ball, but we also need to be better collectively on the defensive end so the guy guarding the ball doesn't feel like he doesn't have help behind him and (can) trust the four other people to have his back to help him," Thompson said. "I think we need to play defense more as a team, and I think that will help a lot."
UTSA (2-2) has lost both of its games against NCAA Division I opponents this season -- 81-64 to Texas-Rio Grande Valley and 105-66 to Oklahoma.
The Roadrunners are coming off a 91-62 victory against D-III Sul Ross State last Friday. Keaton Wallace scored 19 points, while Jhivvan Jackson added 18.
"We didn't fix everything in 24 hours. This is not the kind of game we're going to be able to draw tons of conclusions," UTSA coach Steve Henson said. "The response was what we wanted. Have we solved our issues? Absolutely not. But we're not going to solve them in 24 hours. We're not going to solve them in a week. The challenge right now for us is to make progress."
This will be the fourth-ever meeting between the programs. The Beavers have won all three matchups with the Roadrunners.
--Field Level Media
