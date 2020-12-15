'I love my team': UTEP set for Arizona State
UTEP gave Arizona a good test on Saturday and stays in the area to take on Arizona State on Wednesday night in Tempe.
The Miners (2-2) stayed within reach of the Wildcats, having a chance to make it a one-possession game in the final minute before losing 69-61 in Tucson.
"We kept battling and we weren't going anywhere," UTEP coach Rodney Terry said. "I love my team; this team's going to be really good. We're learning some tough lessons right now through playing some really good competition."
He'll have that -- perhaps even more so -- in Arizona State. The Sun Devils (4-2) started the season ranked No. 18 in The Associated Press poll, dropped to No. 25 after an opening-week loss to Villanova in Connecticut, and then fell out after last Thursday's home loss to San Diego State.
But this still looks like coach Bobby Hurley's most talented team in his six seasons with the Sun Devils, and they come in feeling good, courtesy of Remy Martin.
The senior is one of the most fearless players in the country, and he loves taking a big shot, so it was no surprise he got the call when ASU was down by two at Grand Canyon on Sunday night. His 3-pointer from the corner with nine seconds left gave the Sun Devils a 71-70 victory.
"You trust your players in moments like that, that they'll make a big shot," Hurley said. "He wants those moments. Certain guys thrive in those moments."
Martin scored 23 of his 31 points after halftime, increasing his scoring average to a team-best 18.2. Backcourt mate Alonzo Verge Jr. is at 16 points per game, followed by two touted freshmen -- Josh Christopher (15.7) and Marcus Bagley (13).
Bagley has missed the past two games with a lower left leg injury.
Despite its scoring ability from the perimeter, Arizona State is thin in the post and has been outrebounded by 6.2 per game. UTEP might welcome a matchup like this after losing the battle of the boards to Arizona, 46-25.
"We needed a physical game," Terry said. "We can't simulate this in practice. We try to get physical in practice, but you have to get it against really good competition."
UTEP's Souley Boum scored 16 against the Wildcats after reaching 20-plus points in his first three games. Boum, averaging 23.5 points this season, is slippery into the lane, with a penchant for drawing fouls when he isn't hitting 3-pointers (13 of 24).
--Field Level Media
