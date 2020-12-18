Oklahoma gets final Big 12 tuneup vs. Houston Baptist
In its final nonconference date before nine consecutive Big 12 Conference matchups, Oklahoma welcomes Houston Baptist into the Lloyd Noble Center on Saturday.
The Sooners (4-1) seek their third consecutive win. They rebounded from a 99-77 blowout loss at Xavier on Dec. 9 with wins of 31 points over Florida A&M, and 14 points against Oral Roberts.
Wednesday's win over Oral Roberts was noteworthy for marking the debut of transfer Elijah Harkless, who went scoreless on just 0 of 3 shooting in 10 minutes. He grabbed four rebounds in the win.
The Cal State Northridge transfer -- who averaged almost 11 points per game in 2019-20 -- adds depth to the Sooners' rotation after the NCAA cleared him this week. His integration into the offense will be a development to follow on Saturday, as Oklahoma comes in ranked No. 11 nationally in adjusted efficiency on that side of the ball, per KenPom.com.
Brady Manek has been key to the Sooners' offense, knocking down almost 49 percent of his 35 attempts from 3-point land on the season. Umoja Gibson, another transfer, came off the bench on Wednesday to complement Manek with four made 3-pointers of his own.
"We knew he was gonna make shots. He does it every day in practice and puts the time in to do that, so great to see Moe's doing that," Sooners coach Lon Kruger told the Tulsa World following the win.
Houston Baptist (1-6), which comes into Norman, Okla., ranked No. 355 in adjusted defensive efficiency, is giving up 37 percent to opponents from behind the 3-point arc.
The Huskies surrendered 8 of 18 shooting from outside in their 85-55 loss on Thursday at North Texas, and 12 of 34 in a 90-79 defeat at Rice on Tuesday. Since losing the season-opener to TCU on Nov. 25 by 24 points, Houston Baptist has allowed at least 85 points against the rest of its Div. I competition.
Last season, the Huskies gave up more than 93 points per game, last in the Southland Conference. Houston Baptist coach Ron Cottrell told the Houston Chronicle last month that "we had to improve in that area."
The Huskies like to push the pace, averaging the No. 24-fastest tempo in the nation. Four Huskies -- Za-Ontay Boothman, Pedro Castro, Hunter Janacek and Ty Dalton -- have made seven or more 3-pointers on the season.
Trying to keep pace with Oklahoma in a track meet could be a tall order for Houston Baptist, however.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Houston Bap. 1-6
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Oklahoma 4-1
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Tse
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Thompson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Plummer
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Pierre
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Nkwo
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|P. McKenzie
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|B. Long
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Lee
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|H. Janacek
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Z. Iyeyemi
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|R. Gomes
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Dalton
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Charles Jr.
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|P. Castro
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Z. Boothman
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|A. Williams
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|R. Streller
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|B. Seacat
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Reaves
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Phipps
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|B. Manek
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|K. Kuath
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|V. Iwuakor
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|R. Issanza
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Hill
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Harmon
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|E. Harkless
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|U. Gibson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Garang
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|K. Casey
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
-
IND
BUTLER0
0131.5 O/U
+7.5
11:30am FS1
-
1GONZAG
3IOWA0
0169.5 O/U
+4.5
12:00pm CBS
-
23LVILLE
12WISC0
0132 O/U
-6
12:00pm ESP2
-
TROY
AUBURN0
0142.5 O/U
-17.5
12:00pm SECN
-
CIT
LONGWD0
0149 O/U
-3.5
12:30pm
-
NCGRN
ELON0
0136.5 O/U
+6.5
1:00pm
-
BALLST
INDST0
0139.5 O/U
-3
1:00pm
-
KANCHR
UMKC0
0
1:00pm
-
JMAD
ECU0
0144 O/U
-11
1:00pm ESP+
-
MARIST
MANH0
0126.5 O/U
-3
2:00pm
-
HIGHPT
WMMARY0
0143 O/U
-6
2:00pm
-
MAINE
HARTFD0
0130 O/U
-9.5
2:00pm
-
VALPO
TOLEDO0
0141.5 O/U
-6.5
2:00pm
-
LAMAR
LATECH0
0138.5 O/U
-13
2:00pm
-
WKY
BAMA0
0154.5 O/U
-5
2:00pm ESPU
-
HOFSTRA
STBON0
0147 O/U
-11.5
2:00pm
-
22UNC
UK0
0141 O/U
+3
2:00pm CBS
-
STNYBRK
BING0
0140.5 O/U
+4.5
2:00pm
-
TEXST
DENVER0
0137 O/U
+7.5
2:00pm
-
GRAM
TULANE0
0134.5 O/U
-10.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
MALONE
AKRON0
0
2:00pm
-
MILW
WISGB0
0145 O/U
-1
2:00pm ESP3
-
WVT
MORGAN0
0
2:00pm
-
YOUNG
NKY0
0142 O/U
-2.5
2:00pm
-
DREXEL
FDU0
0146.5 O/U
+4.5
2:00pm
-
WRIGHT
DTROIT0
0150 O/U
+5
2:00pm ESP3
-
ND
PURDUE0
0137 O/U
-5
2:30pm ESP2
-
MISS
DAYTON0
0132.5 O/U
+2
2:30pm NBCS
-
SALAB
ALAM0
0139 O/U
+8.5
3:00pm
-
PORT
OREG0
0148.5 O/U
-23.5
3:00pm PACN
-
LDYLAKE
TXAMCC0
0
3:00pm
-
RICE
SAMHOU0
0149 O/U
+1.5
3:00pm
-
LAMON
USM0
0127.5 O/U
-2.5
3:00pm
-
CHMPBTST
CARK0
0
3:00pm
-
CHATT
UAB0
0142 O/U
-10.5
3:00pm
-
JVILLE
MIAMI0
0135 O/U
-15.5
3:30pm
-
UMBC
ALBANY0
0137.5 O/U
+3.5
4:00pm
-
CAMP
NCST0
0145.5 O/U
-20.5
4:00pm
-
FURMAN
WINTHR0
0154 O/U
+3
4:00pm ESP+
-
LEEU
ETNST0
0
4:00pm
-
2BAYLOR
KSTATE0
0135 O/U
+17
4:00pm ESP+
-
FAIR
NIAGARA0
0124 O/U
-5.5
4:00pm
-
NCAT
CHARLO0
0133.5 O/U
-13
4:00pm
-
UCLA
20OHIOST0
0134 O/U
+2
4:15pm CBS
-
DEL
LSALLE0
0135 O/U
-3.5
4:30pm NBCS
-
SAMFORD
KENSAW0
0147 O/U
+7
4:30pm
-
NJTECH
TEMPLE0
0134 O/U
-8
4:30pm ESP+
-
CSN
CAL0
0141.5 O/U
-11
5:00pm PACN
-
HOUBP
OKLA0
0162.5 O/U
-33
5:00pm
-
FLAG
UNF0
0
5:00pm
-
STPETE
MNMTH0
0144.5 O/U
-1
5:00pm
-
COPPST
VATECH0
0138.5 O/U
-27
5:30pm
-
UCSB
PEPPER0
0145 O/U
-4
6:00pm
-
BUFF
CUSE0
0152.5 O/U
-11
6:00pm
-
EWASH
NAU0
0145 O/U
+10
6:00pm
-
CARVER
STETSON0
0
6:00pm ESP3
-
GASOU
FIU0
0148.5 O/U
-6
7:00pm
-
CLEVST
IPFW0
0133 O/U
PK
7:00pm ESP3
-
FRESNOP
FRESNO0
0
7:00pm
-
STKATH
CSBAK0
0
7:00pm
-
IONA
RIDER0
0143 O/U
+3
7:00pm
-
OAK
ILLCHI0
0140 O/U
-6
7:00pm
-
ARIZ
STNFRD0
0137 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm PACN
-
NWST
MOST0
0151 O/U
-10.5
8:00pm
-
MIAOH
BRAD0
0134.5 O/U
-11.5
8:00pm
-
RADFRD
VANDY0
0131.5 O/U
-11.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
MCNSE
LALAF0
0155.5 O/U
-10
8:00pm ESP+
-
COLOST
MARYCA0
0141.5 O/U
-5.5
8:00pm
-
CINCY
UGA0
0144 O/U
+2
8:00pm SECN
-
CRWLRDG
TNST0
0
8:00pm
-
STJOES
7NOVA0
0151 O/U
-22
9:00pm FS1
-
UCF
15FSU0
0134.5 O/U
-14.5
9:00pm
-
CPOLY
LOYMRY0
0138.5 O/U
-15
9:00pm
-
BTHSDA
DIXIE0
0
9:00pm
-
DUQ
RICH0
0
PPD
-
UVM
MASLOW0
0
PPD
-
24CLEM
SC0
0
PPD
-
FAU
FLA0
0
PPD SECN
-
NTEXAS
LSU0
0
PPD ESP+
-
AKRON
KENTST0
0
PPD
-
MORGAN
TOWSON0
0
PPD
-
MCMUR
TARL0
0
PPD
-
CAN
SIENA0
0
PPD
-
TXARL
ORAL0
0
-
NIOWA
MRSHL0
0
-
CCTST
FORD0
0
-
VIRWISE
LIB0
0
-
GWEBB
21DUKE0
0
-
GSW
MERCER0
0
-
UCDAV
SACST0
0
-
IDST
UTVALL0
0
-
CLEVST
ROBERT0
0
-
WMONT
CSFULL0
0
-
IUPUI
IPFW0
0
ESP3
-
STHRN
UCRIV0
0
-
MTSU
BELLAR0
0
ESP+
-
LNGBCH
CALBPTST0
0