Hoosiers hope for nonconference success against Butler
Indiana gets one final nonconference tune-up Saturday before Big Ten play starts, as the Hoosiers host Butler at the Crossroads Classic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
The Hoosiers (4-2) have made it through the first six games of their nonconference schedule without interruption, a rarity considering the COVID-19 has forced cancellations and postponements of games throughout the country.
Indiana coach Archie Miller said he feels fortunate to get the games in, and feels like he's learned more about his team, even in losses against No. 11 Texas and No. 15 Florida State. Indiana's strength of schedule currently ranks 43rd in the country, per KenPom.
"To be able to get all seven nonconference games before we head to the conference was essential to us," Miller said. "I feel like our schedule is strength is as good as anyone in the country and it's prepared us for the long grind."
The Hoosiers have hung their hat on defense this season, holding all of their six opponents to less than 70 points. Per KenPom, Indiana's adjusted defensive efficiency ranks 10th nationally.
"We have some more versatility," Miller said of his defense. "I think we have some guys individually who have improved and I think we're a little bit more sound. We have a long way to go though and Butler is definitely going to challenge us on Saturday in a different way."
Offensively, Indiana is looking for Armaan Franklin to continue to emerge as a second scoring option behind preseason All-American candidate Trayce Jackson-Davis, who is averaging 21 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. Franklin is coming off a career-high 19-point performance against North Alabama, going 5 of 7 from 3-point range.
"He shot the ball particularly well here last game and it was great to see because he is spending a lot of time on that as well," Miller said. "Guys that work like he does deserve the opportunity to see those rewards."
Butler (1-1) is coming off an 85-66 loss at No. 7 Villanova on Wednesday night. It was Butler's first game since Nov. 25 because the Bulldogs had four straight games postponed due to COVID-19 issues.
Starting Butler guard Aaron Thompson suffered a knee injury in the loss and is questionable for the Indiana game. Against Villanova, the Bulldogs were led by Jair Bolden, who had 18 points, five rebounds and two assists.
"Tremendous amount of respect for those guys," Miller said. "We know this game is going to be absolutely a bear."
--Field Level Media
