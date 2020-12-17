No. 23 Louisville resumes season vs. No. 12 Wisconsin

All the momentum that came from an undefeated start figures to be lost for No. 23 Louisville when it travels to face No. 12 Wisconsin in an ACC/Big Ten Challenge game Saturday.

The game was supposed to be played Dec. 9 before COVID-19 issues within the Louisville program caused it to be postponed.

The Cardinals (4-0) were forced to pause all basketball activities Dec. 3 due to COVID-19 precautions. The downtime came two days after a convincing, 75-54 victory over Western Kentucky.

Louisville has been hampered by injuries and its COVID-19 issues have compounded the team's availability issues. Malik Williams (foot), Charles Minlend (foot) and Josh Nickelberry (knee) all are out. There will be additional absences Saturday because of the team's COVID-19 issues.

The Cardinals could have as little as seven scholarship players, but they are ready to resume their schedule after 18 days, one canceled game, the postponement of the game against Wisconsin and the postponement of their ACC opener against NC State on Wednesday.

"We decided that we just simply couldn't play the game against NC State," coach Chris Mack said. "We didn't have enough available players. So, I think when people say well, 'Why? Why not? You resumed practice?' Doesn't mean all your individuals are back to practice. It just means the ones that are back were determined to be not direct contacts and had enough negative tests in order to return to the court."

Louisville just returned to practice on Saturday.

While opening the season 5-1, the Badgers have shown agility on the court and in the schedule-making department.

The athletic department scheduled a game against Rhode Island when the Badgers were not able to play Louisville earlier this month. When they learned their game Wednesday against Northern Iowa was canceled, they quickly moved to schedule a home game Tuesday against Loyola Chicago.

The Badgers will enter Saturday coming off a 77-63 victory over the Ramblers, a second triumph after their only defeat of the season, a 67-65 loss at Marquette on Dec. 4. Brad Davison and D'Mitrik Trice each scored 17 points for Wisconsin against Loyola.

The Badgers made 10 of their 18 3-point attempts to improve their home winning streak to 13 games.

"Obviously, we like to play with five guys on a floor at a time that can all shoot the 3," said Wisconsin's Micah Potter who made 3 of 4 3-point attempts. "That really spaces the floor, opens up driving lanes, opens up the post, all that kind of stuff. And the balance with it, too.

"Having everyone that can be able to shoot like that: some guys may be cold some days, other guys will be hot."

It is just the second all-time meeting between Louisville and Wisconsin. The Cardinals won the only other matchup in 1978 by taking a 70-53 victory at home.

--Field Level Media