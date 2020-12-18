Purdue, Notre Dame set for a Crossroads Classic clash
Purdue forward Trevion Williams encountered the low-post double teams he expected in the Boilermakers' Big Ten opener this week.
Should more come during Saturday's Crossroads Classic matinee against in-state foe Notre Dame at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, so be it.
"I could care less about scoring," Williams said. "Getting my teammates involved just makes me happy. I feel like I've always been a good passer."
While Williams led the Boilermakers with 16 points during Wednesday's 67-60 home upset of No. 20 Ohio State, he certainly shined elsewhere, flirting with a triple-double after finishing with nine rebounds and a career-best eight assists.
At least one assist occurred in razzle dazzle fashion, delighting the limited onlookers inside Mackey Arena.
"Outstanding," teammate Eric Hunter Jr. said. "I think he threw one like right over the back of his head, and after that I said, 'We'll be fine.'"
With victories in four of its past five games (5-2), Purdue is learning to win in a variety of ways, all while adapting. After Williams dominated Indiana State with 30 points and 11 rebounds on Dec. 12, the Boilermakers figured Ohio State would look to defend Williams in kind.
Purdue continued to find answers, with three other players scoring in double figures, including Eric Hunter Jr. with 15.
Notre Dame (2-3) is coming off a 75-65 home loss to No. 21 Duke on Wednesday. The Fighting Irish were sluggish at the start, managing just five points in the first six minutes, and sloppy throughout, finishing with 12 turnovers.
"We don't have to force stuff," Fighting Irish coach Mike Brey told The Observer. "This group has learned that when they move together and swing it a little bit, we get something pretty good."
Dane Goodwin kept Notre Dame afloat with a career-high 25 points while connecting on 10-of-12 shots (83.3 percent) from the field.
Brey lauded Goodwin's efforts and encouraged his continued improvement while challenging two of Goodwin's teammates in the frontcourt.
"(Goodwin is) playing really well," Brey said. "He's been playing great for us and he tried to carry us tonight. But if (Prentiss) Hubb and (Cormac) Ryan can't get into a rhythm, we're going to be in trouble."
Notre Dame leads the all-time series against Purdue 23-21, and won the programs' most recent meeting 88-80 on Dec. 15, 2018. The Boilermakers are 1-3 against the Fighting Irish in Crossroads Classic play and 2-7 in the event overall.
--Field Level Media
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Notre Dame 2-3
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Purdue 5-2
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Zona
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Wertz
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Sanders Jr.
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Ryan
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|E. Morgan
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|N. Laszewski
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|P. Hubb
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Goodwin
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Durham
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|N. Djogo
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Wulbrun
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Williams
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Wheeler
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|I. Thompson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|S. Stefanovic
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|B. Newman
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|E. Morton
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Martin
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Ivey
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|E. Hunter Jr.
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Gillis
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Frost
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Z. Edey
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
