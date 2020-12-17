No. 20 Ohio State, UCLA set for last-minute matchup
A pair of one-loss teams step away from tough conference schedules to go head-to-head Saturday afternoon when UCLA and No. 20 Ohio State hook up in the nightcap of the CBS Sports Classic men's basketball doubleheader in Cleveland.
North Carolina and Kentucky will duel in the earlier game.
UCLA was supposed to be facing Kentucky on Saturday with Ohio State meeting North Carolina, but the schedule was adjusted this week since UCLA and Ohio State have COVID-19 protocols that better align.
The UCLA-Ohio State matchup pits a Bruins team (5-1) that has won five straight since a season-opening loss to San Diego State up against a Buckeyes team (5-1) that saw a five-game winning streak snapped at Purdue on Wednesday night.
Both teams hope to use the showdown as a potential momentum-gatherer with big conference games on the immediate horizon. UCLA visits perennial Pac-12 Conference power Oregon on Wednesday, while on the same night, Ohio State hosts 19th-ranked Rutgers in Big Ten Conference play.
In Ohio State, UCLA will see a team that has suffocated most opponents with tenacious defense. The Buckeyes have held five of their six opponents to 67 points or fewer, and even gave up only 67 in Wednesday's seven-point road loss to a strong Purdue team.
Unfortunately, as UCLA coach Mick Cronin noted this week, the Buckeyes look familiar. Defensively, they resemble the San Diego State team that limited the Bruins to 58 points in a 15-point road defeat in November.
"It's going to be extremely hard to score on them in the half court," Cronin said of the Buckeyes. "They're as committed to (the) scouting report and team defense as anybody you'll play against."
UCLA, which will be leaving Southern California for the first time this season, survived a defensive struggle in its last outing, a 69-60 home win over Marquette. The Bruins won despite shooting just 41.1 percent overall and making 6 of 23 (26.1 percent) 3-point shots.
Balanced scoring has been a key for the Bruins this season, so they were able to overcome just a four-point night from starting guard Tyger Campbell against Marquette. Jaime Jaquez, the leading scorer at 14.8 points per game, paced the Bruins with 18, while reserve Jules Bernard added 15.
Campbell also contributed a game-high nine assists.
Ohio State couldn't overcome similar shooting woes at Purdue. The Buckeyes hit just six of their 24 3-point attempts (25 percent), making them 12 of 45 (26.7 percent) in their last two outings.
"We're very confident in those," guard CJ Walker said after the Purdue game. "Some days you're hot; some days you're not. Every game is not going to be the same. It's just a matter of stepping up with confidence and just shooting it and believing that every shot's going in."
Coming off the bench for the first time this season, Walker, one of four Buckeyes who average in double figures this season, was held to just six points by the Boilermakers. Justice Sueing (14) and Duane Washington Jr. (13) led the Buckeyes.
Ohio State played Wednesday without E.J. Liddell (COVID-19 precautions) and Harvard graduate transfer Seth Towns (knee). Neither has been ruled out from returning for the UCLA game.
--Field Level Media
-
IND
BUTLER0
0131.5 O/U
+7.5
11:30am FS1
-
1GONZAG
3IOWA0
0169.5 O/U
+4.5
12:00pm CBS
-
23LVILLE
12WISC0
0132 O/U
-6
12:00pm ESP2
-
TROY
AUBURN0
0142.5 O/U
-17.5
12:00pm SECN
-
CIT
LONGWD0
0149 O/U
-3.5
12:30pm
-
NCGRN
ELON0
0136.5 O/U
+6.5
1:00pm
-
BALLST
INDST0
0139.5 O/U
-3
1:00pm
-
KANCHR
UMKC0
0
1:00pm
-
JMAD
ECU0
0144 O/U
-11
1:00pm ESP+
-
HIGHPT
WMMARY0
0143 O/U
-6
2:00pm
-
MILW
WISGB0
0145 O/U
-1
2:00pm ESP3
-
22UNC
UK0
0141 O/U
+3
2:00pm CBS
-
MARIST
MANH0
0126.5 O/U
-3
2:00pm
-
VALPO
TOLEDO0
0141.5 O/U
-6.5
2:00pm
-
HOFSTRA
STBON0
0147 O/U
-11.5
2:00pm
-
TEXST
DENVER0
0137 O/U
+7.5
2:00pm
-
GRAM
TULANE0
0134.5 O/U
-10.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
MALONE
AKRON0
0
2:00pm
-
WVT
MORGAN0
0
2:00pm
-
DREXEL
FDU0
0146.5 O/U
+4.5
2:00pm
-
WKY
BAMA0
0154.5 O/U
-5
2:00pm ESPU
-
WRIGHT
DTROIT0
0150 O/U
+5
2:00pm ESP3
-
YOUNG
NKY0
0142 O/U
-2.5
2:00pm
-
LAMAR
LATECH0
0138.5 O/U
-13
2:00pm
-
MAINE
HARTFD0
0130 O/U
-9.5
2:00pm
-
STNYBRK
BING0
0140.5 O/U
+4.5
2:00pm
-
MISS
DAYTON0
0132.5 O/U
+2
2:30pm NBCS
-
ND
PURDUE0
0137 O/U
-5
2:30pm ESP2
-
SALAB
ALAM0
0139 O/U
+8.5
3:00pm
-
PORT
OREG0
0148.5 O/U
-23.5
3:00pm PACN
-
LDYLAKE
TXAMCC0
0
3:00pm
-
RICE
SAMHOU0
0149 O/U
+1.5
3:00pm
-
LAMON
USM0
0127.5 O/U
-2.5
3:00pm
-
CHMPBTST
CARK0
0
3:00pm
-
CHATT
UAB0
0142 O/U
-10.5
3:00pm
-
JVILLE
MIAMI0
0135 O/U
-15.5
3:30pm
-
UMBC
ALBANY0
0137.5 O/U
+3.5
4:00pm
-
CAMP
NCST0
0145.5 O/U
-20.5
4:00pm
-
FURMAN
WINTHR0
0154 O/U
+3
4:00pm ESP+
-
LEEU
ETNST0
0
4:00pm
-
2BAYLOR
KSTATE0
0135 O/U
+17
4:00pm ESP+
-
FAIR
NIAGARA0
0124 O/U
-5.5
4:00pm
-
NCAT
CHARLO0
0133.5 O/U
-13
4:00pm
-
UCLA
20OHIOST0
0134 O/U
+2
4:15pm CBS
-
DEL
LSALLE0
0135 O/U
-3.5
4:30pm NBCS
-
SAMFORD
KENSAW0
0147 O/U
+7
4:30pm
-
NJTECH
TEMPLE0
0134 O/U
-8
4:30pm ESP+
-
CSN
CAL0
0141.5 O/U
-11
5:00pm PACN
-
HOUBP
OKLA0
0162.5 O/U
-33
5:00pm
-
FLAG
UNF0
0
5:00pm
-
STPETE
MNMTH0
0144.5 O/U
-1
5:00pm
-
COPPST
VATECH0
0138.5 O/U
-27
5:30pm
-
UCSB
PEPPER0
0145 O/U
-4
6:00pm
-
EWASH
NAU0
0145 O/U
+10
6:00pm
-
BUFF
CUSE0
0152.5 O/U
-11
6:00pm
-
CARVER
STETSON0
0
6:00pm ESP3
-
IONA
RIDER0
0143 O/U
+3
7:00pm
-
ARIZ
STNFRD0
0137 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm PACN
-
CLEVST
IPFW0
0133 O/U
PK
7:00pm ESP3
-
OAK
ILLCHI0
0140 O/U
-6
7:00pm
-
GASOU
FIU0
0148.5 O/U
-6
7:00pm
-
FRESNOP
FRESNO0
0
7:00pm
-
STKATH
CSBAK0
0
7:00pm
-
CRWLRDG
TNST0
0
8:00pm
-
MCNSE
LALAF0
0155.5 O/U
-10
8:00pm ESP+
-
COLOST
MARYCA0
0141.5 O/U
-5.5
8:00pm
-
NWST
MOST0
0151 O/U
-10.5
8:00pm
-
MIAOH
BRAD0
0134.5 O/U
-11.5
8:00pm
-
CINCY
UGA0
0144 O/U
+2
8:00pm SECN
-
RADFRD
VANDY0
0131.5 O/U
-11.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
STJOES
7NOVA0
0151 O/U
-22
9:00pm FS1
-
BTHSDA
DIXIE0
0
9:00pm
-
UCF
15FSU0
0134.5 O/U
-14.5
9:00pm
-
CPOLY
LOYMRY0
0138.5 O/U
-15
9:00pm
-
UVM
MASLOW0
0
PPD
-
DUQ
RICH0
0
PPD
-
FAU
FLA0
0
PPD SECN
-
NTEXAS
LSU0
0
PPD ESP+
-
24CLEM
SC0
0
PPD
-
MORGAN
TOWSON0
0
PPD
-
AKRON
KENTST0
0
PPD
-
MCMUR
TARL0
0
PPD
-
CAN
SIENA0
0
PPD
-
NIOWA
MRSHL0
0
-
TXARL
ORAL0
0
-
VIRWISE
LIB0
0
-
CCTST
FORD0
0
-
GWEBB
21DUKE0
0
-
GSW
MERCER0
0
-
UCDAV
SACST0
0
-
IDST
UTVALL0
0
-
WMONT
CSFULL0
0
-
CLEVST
ROBERT0
0
-
IUPUI
IPFW0
0
ESP3
-
STHRN
UCRIV0
0
-
MTSU
BELLAR0
0
ESP+
-
LNGBCH
CALBPTST0
0