No. 22 Tar Heels look to keep Kentucky reeling
Keeping track of who the opponent will be is just one of the chores for Kentucky and No. 22 North Carolina as they prepare to meet Saturday afternoon in Cleveland.
No matter who these teams play, they want to concentrate on improvement.
These are the two winningest programs in Division I men's basketball, but the teams haven't always looked formidable this season. They weren't supposed to play each other during this regular season until a sudden change.
Initially, North Carolina (4-2) was to play No. 20 Ohio State, while Kentucky (1-4) was to face UCLA -- both as part of the CBS Sports Classic. On Wednesday, a switch of opponents was announced, with the revised scheduled intended to more closely align COVID-19 testing protocols between the competing programs and their respective conferences.
"This is a little unusual to say the least, but these are unusual times and that goes for college basketball, as well," North Carolina coach Roy Williams said. "Our team wants to play in the CBS Sports Classic. Instead of Ohio State, we'll play Kentucky. Perhaps it would have been better to make a change like this earlier, but the bottom line is we want to play. Kentucky, Ohio State and UCLA all have fantastic programs and we are excited about having the opportunity to play."
Kentucky is off to its worst five-game start to a season since 1984-85.
"We have a couple guys that are not playing to where they need to play, fight, competitive spirit, coming up with balls, toughness, rebounding," Kentucky coach John Calipari said.
North Carolina is 4-2, with both losses to Kentucky, in CBS Sports Classic games. Kentucky is 3-3. Overall, North Carolina leads 24-16 in the series against Kentucky.
North Carolina hasn't played since last Saturday's 73-67 home victory against North Carolina Central in a matchup that was added after each team had games wiped out by would-be opponents' coronavirus issues.
Kentucky also hasn't played since last Saturday, falling 64-63 to Notre Dame after trailing by 22 points at halftime. A game for Tuesday night against Detroit Mercy was called off because of coronavirus testing logistics.
"Look, there's hope now," Calipari said in reference to the strong second half against Notre Dame. "Now we got to play 40 (minutes). If that's who we are those 20 minutes, there's hope. If some guys shouldn't be starting, they won't start."
The Wildcats haven't won since the Nov. 25 opener against Morehead State. If the latest schedule stays in place, Kentucky will play three consecutive opponents from the Atlantic Coast Conference because a Dec. 26 date with Louisville would come after the North Carolina game.
Kentucky's Olivier Sarr ought to look familiar to the Tar Heels because they faced him in the ACC before the forward transferred during the past offseason from Wake Forest.
Sarr said it's critical that Kentucky gets on the right track.
"Winning for the record and for the confidence in us players is just important for us overall," Sarr said.
North Carolina's perimeter shooting -- it made 2 of 15 attempts in its last game -- has been a hindrance.
"We need to really step up and hit some shots to help our bigs," said guard Andrew Platek, who accounted for both the team's long-range baskets.
At least North Carolina had some notable free-throw shooting, making 17 in a row during the N.C. Central game and finishing 25 of 31 at the foul line.
The Tar Heels figure they should be able to rely on post players Garrison Brooks and Armando Bacot. There's largely a youthful group handling the ball in the backcourt, so freshman Caleb Love needs to cut down on his turnovers.
North Carolina has had more turnovers than assists in four games this season, including 18 giveaways to N.C. Central. The Tar Heels average 12.5 assists and 16.5 turnovers a game.
"He has to get better and he wants to get better," Williams said in assessing Love, who has scored in double figures in four of the games despite turnover issues.
North Carolina was going to play the first game of Saturday's twin bill. Then, the North Carolina-Ohio State game was shifted to the back end of the doubleheader so there wouldn't be an overlap with Ohio State's football team in the Big Ten Conference title game. Now, the Tar Heels are back to the first game of the doubleheader with Kentucky as the opponent, with the Ohio State-UCLA game to follow.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|22 North Carolina 4-2
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Kentucky 1-4
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Walton
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|K. Smith
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Sharpe
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Platek
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|W. Miller
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|R. McAdoo
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Love
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Lebo
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|W. Kessler
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|P. Johnson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Farris
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|R. Davis
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|G. Brooks
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|L. Black
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Bacot
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|R. Welch
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|L. Ware
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Toppin
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|O. Sarr
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Z. Payne
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Mintz
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|I. Jackson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Fletcher
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Clarke
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|B. Canada
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|B. Boston Jr.
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Askew
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Allen
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
-
IND
BUTLER0
0131.5 O/U
+7.5
11:30am FS1
-
1GONZAG
3IOWA0
0169.5 O/U
+4.5
12:00pm CBS
-
23LVILLE
12WISC0
0132 O/U
-6
12:00pm ESP2
-
TROY
AUBURN0
0142.5 O/U
-17.5
12:00pm SECN
-
CIT
LONGWD0
0149 O/U
-3.5
12:30pm
-
NCGRN
ELON0
0136.5 O/U
+6.5
1:00pm
-
BALLST
INDST0
0139.5 O/U
-3
1:00pm
-
KANCHR
UMKC0
0
1:00pm
-
JMAD
ECU0
0144 O/U
-11
1:00pm ESP+
-
HIGHPT
WMMARY0
0143 O/U
-6
2:00pm
-
MILW
WISGB0
0145 O/U
-1
2:00pm ESP3
-
MALONE
AKRON0
0
2:00pm
-
MARIST
MANH0
0126.5 O/U
-3
2:00pm
-
VALPO
TOLEDO0
0141.5 O/U
-6.5
2:00pm
-
WKY
BAMA0
0154.5 O/U
-5
2:00pm ESPU
-
HOFSTRA
STBON0
0147 O/U
-11.5
2:00pm
-
22UNC
UK0
0141 O/U
+3
2:00pm CBS
-
MAINE
HARTFD0
0130 O/U
-9.5
2:00pm
-
TEXST
DENVER0
0137 O/U
+7.5
2:00pm
-
GRAM
TULANE0
0134.5 O/U
-10.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
WVT
MORGAN0
0
2:00pm
-
WRIGHT
DTROIT0
0150 O/U
+5
2:00pm ESP3
-
YOUNG
NKY0
0142 O/U
-2.5
2:00pm
-
LAMAR
LATECH0
0138.5 O/U
-13
2:00pm
-
DREXEL
FDU0
0146.5 O/U
+4.5
2:00pm
-
STNYBRK
BING0
0140.5 O/U
+4.5
2:00pm
-
ND
PURDUE0
0137 O/U
-5
2:30pm ESP2
-
MISS
DAYTON0
0132.5 O/U
+2
2:30pm NBCS
-
SALAB
ALAM0
0139 O/U
+8.5
3:00pm
-
PORT
OREG0
0148.5 O/U
-23.5
3:00pm PACN
-
LDYLAKE
TXAMCC0
0
3:00pm
-
RICE
SAMHOU0
0149 O/U
+1.5
3:00pm
-
LAMON
USM0
0127.5 O/U
-2.5
3:00pm
-
CHMPBTST
CARK0
0
3:00pm
-
CHATT
UAB0
0142 O/U
-10.5
3:00pm
-
JVILLE
MIAMI0
0135 O/U
-15.5
3:30pm
-
UMBC
ALBANY0
0137.5 O/U
+3.5
4:00pm
-
CAMP
NCST0
0145.5 O/U
-20.5
4:00pm
-
FURMAN
WINTHR0
0154 O/U
+3
4:00pm ESP+
-
LEEU
ETNST0
0
4:00pm
-
2BAYLOR
KSTATE0
0135 O/U
+17
4:00pm ESP+
-
FAIR
NIAGARA0
0124 O/U
-5.5
4:00pm
-
NCAT
CHARLO0
0133.5 O/U
-13
4:00pm
-
UCLA
20OHIOST0
0134 O/U
+2
4:15pm CBS
-
SAMFORD
KENSAW0
0147 O/U
+7
4:30pm
-
NJTECH
TEMPLE0
0134 O/U
-8
4:30pm ESP+
-
DEL
LSALLE0
0135 O/U
-3.5
4:30pm NBCS
-
CSN
CAL0
0141.5 O/U
-11
5:00pm PACN
-
HOUBP
OKLA0
0162.5 O/U
-33
5:00pm
-
FLAG
UNF0
0
5:00pm
-
STPETE
MNMTH0
0144.5 O/U
-1
5:00pm
-
COPPST
VATECH0
0138.5 O/U
-27
5:30pm
-
UCSB
PEPPER0
0145 O/U
-4
6:00pm
-
EWASH
NAU0
0145 O/U
+10
6:00pm
-
BUFF
CUSE0
0152.5 O/U
-11
6:00pm
-
CARVER
STETSON0
0
6:00pm ESP3
-
IONA
RIDER0
0143 O/U
+3
7:00pm
-
ARIZ
STNFRD0
0137 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm PACN
-
CLEVST
IPFW0
0133 O/U
PK
7:00pm ESP3
-
OAK
ILLCHI0
0140 O/U
-6
7:00pm
-
GASOU
FIU0
0148.5 O/U
-6
7:00pm
-
FRESNOP
FRESNO0
0
7:00pm
-
STKATH
CSBAK0
0
7:00pm
-
CRWLRDG
TNST0
0
8:00pm
-
MCNSE
LALAF0
0155.5 O/U
-10
8:00pm ESP+
-
COLOST
MARYCA0
0141.5 O/U
-5.5
8:00pm
-
NWST
MOST0
0151 O/U
-10.5
8:00pm
-
MIAOH
BRAD0
0134.5 O/U
-11.5
8:00pm
-
CINCY
UGA0
0144 O/U
+2
8:00pm SECN
-
RADFRD
VANDY0
0131.5 O/U
-11.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
STJOES
7NOVA0
0151 O/U
-22
9:00pm FS1
-
BTHSDA
DIXIE0
0
9:00pm
-
UCF
15FSU0
0134.5 O/U
-14.5
9:00pm
-
CPOLY
LOYMRY0
0138.5 O/U
-15
9:00pm
-
UVM
MASLOW0
0
PPD
-
DUQ
RICH0
0
PPD
-
FAU
FLA0
0
PPD SECN
-
NTEXAS
LSU0
0
PPD ESP+
-
24CLEM
SC0
0
PPD
-
MORGAN
TOWSON0
0
PPD
-
AKRON
KENTST0
0
PPD
-
MCMUR
TARL0
0
PPD
-
CAN
SIENA0
0
PPD
-
NIOWA
MRSHL0
0
-
TXARL
ORAL0
0
-
VIRWISE
LIB0
0
-
CCTST
FORD0
0
-
GWEBB
21DUKE0
0
-
GSW
MERCER0
0
-
UCDAV
SACST0
0
-
IDST
UTVALL0
0
-
WMONT
CSFULL0
0
-
CLEVST
ROBERT0
0
-
IUPUI
IPFW0
0
ESP3
-
STHRN
UCRIV0
0
-
MTSU
BELLAR0
0
ESP+
-
LNGBCH
CALBPTST0
0