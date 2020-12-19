Unbeaten Xavier opens Big East play vs. Marquette
Xavier will take its unbeaten record into conference play against a traditionally tough opponent when the Musketeers host Marquette in a Big East Conference contest Sunday afternoon in Cincinnati.
Xavier (7-0, 0-0) is playing its first league game, whereas Marquette (5-3, 1-1) is playing its third in a week. The Golden Eagles won 89-84 at No. 9 Creighton on Monday before losing 70-63 at home to Seton Hall on Thursday.
The Musketeers haven't played since they smacked Oklahoma 99-77 at home on Dec. 9, which followed a 77-69 win over Cincinnati.
And Xavier could be getting even better, with the announcement this week that Hampton transfer Ben Stanley is eligible to play immediately for the Musketeers.
He could be a surprise element the Golden Eagles hadn't been expecting Sunday.
"Ben has that Big East toughness," Xavier coach Travis Steele said of the 6-foot-6, 230-pound forward. "(He) is extremely versatile."
Xavier, which has played six of its first seven games at home, has been led so far by Zach Freemantle, the squad's top scorer (18.7) and rebounder (8.0).
The sophomore forward had a season-best 28 points against Oklahoma, hitting 4 of 6 six 3-point attempts and 12 of 14 shots overall.
To remain unbeaten, the Musketeers are going to have to end a four-game losing streak to Marquette, which swept the conference home-and-home each of the past two seasons. The Golden Eagles squeaked out an 84-82 victory at Xavier last season in double overtime.
The Golden Eagles are off to a winning start this year, but one that scares coach Steve Wojciechowski, who has seen his team fall behind early time and again, as it did in Thursday's loss to Seton Hall.
"Obviously we'd prefer not to be digging ourselves a hole like we did," Wojciechowski noted after the game, "but I thought our guys had a stick-to-it-iveness, which is good, and we've shown that on a couple of occasions. But you can't rely on that to win games. You have to put a 40-minute game together."
The Golden Eagles hope for bigger things from top scorer Koby McEwen, who was held to a season-low seven points by Seton Hall after he had gone for 18 in the upset win at Creighton.
In addition to McEwen (14.6), D.J. Carton (12.3) and Dawson Garcia (12.3) are also scoring in double figures for Marquette.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|S. Torrence
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Perez
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|K. McEwen
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Lewis
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. John
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|O. Ighodaro
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Garcia
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|G. Elliott
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Carton
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Cain
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Akanno
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|C. Wilcher
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|K. Tandy
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|P. Scruggs
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Odom
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Miles
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Kunkel
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Jones
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|N. Johnson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|B. Griffin
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Z. Freemantle
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Carter
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
-
UVM
MASLOW0
0
11:11am
-
9CREIGH
UCONN0
0150.5 O/U
+3.5
12:00pm FS1
-
OLVTC
CMICH0
0
1:00pm
-
13ILL
19RUT0
0143 O/U
+3
1:00pm ESP2
-
JACKST
IOWAST0
0141.5 O/U
-19.5
1:00pm ESP+
-
MILW
WISGB0
0142 O/U
PK
2:00pm
-
ORAL
ARK0
0154 O/U
-19
2:00pm SECN
-
NEAST
ODU0
0138.5 O/U
-6
2:00pm
-
ROBERT
MRSHL0
0147 O/U
-15.5
2:00pm
-
WRIGHT
DTROIT0
0149 O/U
+6
2:00pm
-
OKLAST
11TEXAS0
0141.5 O/U
-6.5
2:00pm LHN
-
MARQET
XAVIER0
0142 O/U
-3
2:00pm FS1
-
UMBC
ALBANY0
0136.5 O/U
+4
2:00pm
-
STNYBRK
BING0
0137.5 O/U
+4.5
2:00pm
-
MARIST
MANH0
0124 O/U
+2
2:00pm
-
MAINE
HARTFD0
0130 O/U
-9
2:00pm
-
YOUNG
NKY0
0142.5 O/U
-4
3:00pm ESPU
-
FREEDH
NALAB0
0
3:00pm
-
CHIST
DRAKE0
0140 O/U
-31.5
3:00pm
-
WEBER
PORTST0
0152 O/U
+5
3:05pm
-
CHMPBTST
ARKST0
0
4:00pm
-
ALCORN
6HOU0
0141.5 O/U
-34.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
LDYLAKE
TXSA0
0
4:00pm
-
PROV
SETON0
0140 O/U
-3.5
4:30pm FS1
-
OAK
ILLCHI0
0141.5 O/U
-5
5:00pm
-
IUPUI
IPFW0
0
5:00pm ESP3
-
MMC
SDAK0
0
5:00pm
-
AF
NEVADA0
0131.5 O/U
-11
6:00pm
-
DELST
GATECH0
0150.5 O/U
-31.5
6:00pm
-
GTOWN
STJOHN0
0156 O/U
-4.5
6:30pm FS1
-
GC
SANFRAN0
0142.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
4MICHST
NWEST0
0149 O/U
+6.5
7:00pm BTN
-
CARVER
GASOU0
0
7:00pm
-
STLOU
MINN0
0145.5 O/U
+3
8:30pm FS1
-
WASH
COLO0
0133.5 O/U
-10
10:00pm PACN
-
USC
OREGST0
0
PPD
-
UNLV
WYO0
0
PPD