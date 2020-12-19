Arkansas looks to stay unbeaten vs. Oral Roberts
After a week off for final exams, Arkansas looks to remain unbeaten when it hosts Oral Roberts on Sunday.
The Razorbacks (6-0) will play for the first time since beating visiting Central Arkansas 100-75 on Dec. 12.
"I mean, I like games," Arkansas coach Eric Musselman said when asked of the time off. "I like to compete. I like to get better during the games.
"I know coaches say they like practice. I think when you're part of the G League or part of the NBA, you're used to a game every other day."
Musselman, who coached for 17 years in the CBA, USBL, NBA and NBA Developmental League, is the only Arkansas coach to start each of his first two years at least 6-0. This is the Razorbacks' first time to start 6-0 in back-to-back years since 1992-93 and 1993-94.
Oral Roberts, picked second in the Summit League preseason poll, is the fourth of five Razorback nonconference opponents that were picked first or second in their league this preseason.
The Golden Eagles (3-4) have lost all four of their games on the road, including five-point defeats to Wichita State and Oklahoma State.
In their last game on Wednesday, a 79-65 loss at Oklahoma, Max Abmas led all scorers by tallying 20 points on 7-of-13 shooting from the field, including making 4 of 7 from 3-point range.
Sunday's game at Fayetteville, Ark., will be a homecoming for Oral Roberts fifth-year senior R.J. Glasper, who initially walked on at Arkansas before leaving for Arkansas Tech for three years. Glasper, who is averaging 8.7 points a game, transferred to Oral Roberts with one year of eligibility remaining.
"I thought it was time to see what I could do on the Division I level before I ended my collegiate career," Glasper said. "I wanted that chance."
Arkansas' Connor Vanover has made 10 3-pointers, blocked 20 shots and averages 9.0 rebounds per game to go along with his 9.8 points per game.
Arkansas has five players averaging double digits -- Moses Moody (16.0), JD Notae (13.3), Justin Smith (12.3), Desi Sills (11.7) and Jalen Tate (10.5).
The Razorbacks have never lost to Oral Roberts in Fayetteville, boasting a 7-0 mark at home and a 10-2 overall advantage in the series.
--Field Level Media
