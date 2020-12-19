Minnesota looks to regroup at home vs. Saint Louis
The Minnesota Golden Gophers will continue their team-building project when they host the Saint Louis Billikens on Sunday in Minneapolis.
The Gophers (6-1, 0-1 Big Ten) won their first six games while getting big contributions from freshman Jamal Mashburn Jr. and transfers Both Gach, Liam Robbins and Brandon Johnson.
But all four struggled when Minnesota lost its Big Ten opener 92-65 at No. 13 Illinois on Tuesday. Those newcomers missed 26 of 32 shots from the floor.
They will be looking to regroup against the Billikens (6-0, 0-0 Atlantic 10), who are coming off of an 80-69 victory over North Carolina State.
"The hard part is you never know what you're going to get from the newcomers," Gophers coach Richard Pitino said. "Especially when you don't have a summer with them. You're bringing in six new guys and those transfers, all three were going to (be) impact guys. You just don't know."
Minnesota allowed 7-foot, 285-pound Illini center Kofi Cockburn to score 33 points and grab 13 rebounds. Robbins, a transfer from Drake, lasted just 16 minutes before fouling out.
"He's never gone against a guy like Kofi in his life," Pitino said. "He's transferring up from the Missouri Valley. I don't think they have guys his size at that level."
Robbins should fare better against 6-foot-7, 240-pound Saint Louis center Hasahn French, who averages 8.3 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.
But the Billikens will bring a veteran team into Williams Arena. French and Jordan Goodwin (15.2 points, 11 rebounds per game) are four-year starters and Saint Louis returned its top eight scorers from last season's 23-8 team.
The Billikens beat Indiana State at home 78-59 on Tuesday night, then hastily prepared to host North Carolina State on Thursday. That game was a last-minute addition to the schedule, replacing a COVID-19 cancellation.
Saint Louis didn't have a full practice Wednesday. Coach Travis Ford opted to stage a walk-through instead so his players could rest their legs.
"We came out of the game Tuesday night really tired, for whatever reason," Ford said. "I thought they needed rest. It was a sleepless night (Wednesday) night, to say the least, because we weren't able to prepare the way we needed. Mental preparation was all it was. That's hard to do against a pressing team."
After a sluggish first half, the Billikens blitzed the Wolfpack 51-34 in the second half.
"Even the shots they made in the second half, I thought were tough," Ford said. "We did a good job picking up the pressure and not necessarily forcing the tempo but being a little more aggressive than we played in the first half."
The Billikens had more time to prepare for the Gophers and standout guard Marcus Carr, who has averaged 19.2 points and dished 29 assists in his past five games.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Saint Louis 6-0
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Minnesota 6-1
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|F. Thatch Jr.
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Strickland
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|P. Russell
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Perkins
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Lorentsson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Linssen
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|G. Jimerson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Jacobs
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Hightower
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Hargrove Jr.
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Goodwin
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|H. French
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|B. Courtney
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Y. Collins
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Bell Jr.
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. Williams
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|L. Robbins
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Omersa
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Mutaf
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Mitchell
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Mashburn Jr.
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|G. Kalscheur
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|B. Johnson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|I. Ihnen
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|B. Gach
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|S. Freeman
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|E. Curry
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|H. Conroy
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Carr
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
-
UVM
MASLOW0
0
11:11am
-
9CREIGH
UCONN0
0150.5 O/U
+3.5
12:00pm FS1
-
OLVTC
CMICH0
0
1:00pm
-
13ILL
19RUT0
0143 O/U
+3
1:00pm ESP2
-
JACKST
IOWAST0
0141.5 O/U
-19.5
1:00pm ESP+
-
MILW
WISGB0
0142 O/U
PK
2:00pm
-
ORAL
ARK0
0154 O/U
-19
2:00pm SECN
-
NEAST
ODU0
0138.5 O/U
-6
2:00pm
-
ROBERT
MRSHL0
0147 O/U
-15.5
2:00pm
-
WRIGHT
DTROIT0
0149 O/U
+6
2:00pm
-
OKLAST
11TEXAS0
0141.5 O/U
-6.5
2:00pm LHN
-
MARQET
XAVIER0
0142 O/U
-3
2:00pm FS1
-
UMBC
ALBANY0
0136.5 O/U
+4
2:00pm
-
STNYBRK
BING0
0137.5 O/U
+4.5
2:00pm
-
MARIST
MANH0
0124 O/U
+2
2:00pm
-
MAINE
HARTFD0
0130 O/U
-9
2:00pm
-
YOUNG
NKY0
0142.5 O/U
-4
3:00pm ESPU
-
FREEDH
NALAB0
0
3:00pm
-
CHIST
DRAKE0
0140 O/U
-31.5
3:00pm
-
WEBER
PORTST0
0152 O/U
+5
3:05pm
-
CHMPBTST
ARKST0
0
4:00pm
-
ALCORN
6HOU0
0141.5 O/U
-34.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
LDYLAKE
TXSA0
0
4:00pm
-
PROV
SETON0
0140 O/U
-3.5
4:30pm FS1
-
OAK
ILLCHI0
0141.5 O/U
-5
5:00pm
-
IUPUI
IPFW0
0
5:00pm ESP3
-
MMC
SDAK0
0
5:00pm
-
AF
NEVADA0
0131.5 O/U
-11
6:00pm
-
DELST
GATECH0
0150.5 O/U
-31.5
6:00pm
-
GTOWN
STJOHN0
0156 O/U
-4.5
6:30pm FS1
-
GC
SANFRAN0
0142.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
4MICHST
NWEST0
0149 O/U
+6.5
7:00pm BTN
-
CARVER
GASOU0
0
7:00pm
-
STLOU
MINN0
0145.5 O/U
+3
8:30pm FS1
-
WASH
COLO0
0133.5 O/U
-10
10:00pm PACN
-
USC
OREGST0
0
PPD
-
UNLV
WYO0
0
PPD