Kansas State, Jacksonville look to finish strong before holiday break
Kansas State will try to move past its 31-point loss to No. 2 Baylor from Saturday, as the Wildcats host Jacksonville on Monday afternoon in Manhattan.
This the final game for both teams before breaking for Christmas.
Jacksonville will be off until a New Year's Day Atlantic Sun Conference game at Kennesaw State. The Wildcats will next be in action Dec. 29 at home against Omaha.
The Dolphins (6-3) are coming off a close loss at Miami, which snapped a three-game winning streak. Despite trailing by as many as 14 points in the second half, Jacksonville had the ball and a chance to tie in the late stages before eventually falling, 73-64.
Kansas State (3-5) has gotten off to an uncharacteristic slow start. The Wildcats lost four of their first five games, all at home, including a demoralizing loss to Division II Fort Hays State. Then the Wildcats responded with a victory over Milwaukee before opening the Big 12 season with a convincing win at Iowa State prior to the loss to Baylor.
"There's not much you can say," Bruce Weber said after the Baylor loss. "They just kicked our butt. They're a very, very good team. (After) I started watching film, and I texted our coaches. I said, 'They're scary good. I'm awake, but it's like a nightmare.' I knew it would not be easy.
"(Our players can see) how hard they play, how well they play together, how well they execute and how they accept their roles. ... We have a lot of young guys. Those guys developed their game, developed their strength and learned the game. That's what you got to have. This is our year to learn and grow as a team."
Jacksonville has a quartet of players scoring in double figures, led by Dontarius James at 18.6 points per game. He leads the team with 30 3-point makes, and he's hitting his attempts at a 44.1 percent clip.
He's joined in double figures by Diante Wood (12.4), Tyreese Davis (12.3) and Bryce Workman (11.0).
K-State is led by Mike McGuirl at 12.4 points per game. Antonio Gordon, who is averaging just 5.6 points per game, had a career-high 23 points in 22 minutes against Baylor.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Jacksonville 6-3
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Kansas State 3-5
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|B. Workman
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Wood
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Thompson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Sides
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Romich
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Owen
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|K. Nolan
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|L. Kamara
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. James
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Flowers
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|N. Erickson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Davis
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Z. Boozer
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Boozer
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Arnold
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|R. Williams
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Petrakis
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|N. Pack
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Murphy
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|S. Miguel
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. McGuirl
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Linguard Jr.
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|S. Lewis
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Honas
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Gordon
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Gordon
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|K. Ezeagu
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Bradford
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
-
MOREHD
24CLEM0
0126.5 O/U
-23.5
12:00pm
-
NCWILM
CAMP0
0142.5 O/U
-1
1:00pm
-
WOFF
TEXAM0
0133.5 O/U
-6.5
1:00pm SECN
-
VMI
GMASON0
0142.5 O/U
-9
1:00pm
-
JVILLE
KSTATE0
0135.5 O/U
-12
2:00pm ESP+
-
BTHSDA
SUTAH0
0
2:00pm
-
NAU
TEXST0
0131.5 O/U
-9
3:00pm
-
NORL
RICE0
0146.5 O/U
-7
3:00pm
-
BRYANT
UMASS0
0159 O/U
-9.5
4:00pm
-
UVM
MASLOW0
0142.5 O/U
+8.5
5:00pm
-
STKATH
UOP0
0
5:00pm
-
SELOU
SFA0
0
6:00pm
-
EILL
SIUE0
0142 O/U
+3.5
6:00pm
-
STJOES
10TENN0
0146.5 O/U
-22
6:00pm SECN
-
SCST
FURMAN0
0146 O/U
-31.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
SAMHOU
TEXPA0
0147.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
EDWWAT
UNF0
0
7:00pm
-
PVAM
WASHST0
0131.5 O/U
-12
7:00pm PACN
-
CARVER
FIU0
0
7:00pm
-
CHARLS
GAST0
0146 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm
-
SACHRT
WAGNER0
0139.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
BELMONT
EVAN0
0137.5 O/U
+9.5
7:00pm
-
FLACOL
FAU0
0
7:00pm
-
HAMP
CHARSO0
0145 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
GWEBB
15FSU0
0143 O/U
-20
7:00pm
-
MORGAN
DEL0
0
7:00pm
-
SILL
BUTLER0
0132.5 O/U
-9
7:30pm FS1
-
TULSA
MEMP0
0137.5 O/U
-9
8:00pm ESP2
-
MVSU
MISSST0
0148.5 O/U
-36.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
ARKPB
2BAYLOR0
0142 O/U
-42
8:00pm ESP+
-
ARKLR
MOST0
0146 O/U
+1
8:00pm
-
BELH
SAMFORD0
0
8:00pm
-
LONGWD
VATECH0
0134 O/U
-24
8:00pm
-
CRWLRDG
LPSCMB0
0
8:00pm
-
CSBAK
STNFRD0
0132 O/U
-15.5
9:00pm
-
TEXSO
BYU0
0144.5 O/U
-16.5
9:00pm
-
SJST
UTAHST0
0148.5 O/U
-18.5
9:00pm
-
NWST
1GONZAG0
0167.5 O/U
-38.5
9:00pm ATSN
-
MURYST
PEAY0
0145 O/U
+3
9:00pm ESPU
-
NMEX
BOISE0
0144 O/U
-11
9:30pm FS1
-
DEL
NAVY0
0
-
STHRN
CALBPTST0
0
-
USD
ARIZ0
0
PACN
-
DEFI
MIAOH0
0
-
BELLAR
MTSU0
0
-
VMI
WAKE0
0