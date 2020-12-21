High-scoring Abilene Christian a tough test for Arkansas
Abilene Christian is off to a productive start with its record and scoring margin heading into its nonconference game Tuesday against host Arkansas in Fayetteville.
The Wildcats (7-1) are averaging 74 points per game and outscoring opponents by an average margin of 18.2 points following a 95-73 win over visiting Hardin-Simmons last week.
One game of note on Abilene Christian's schedule was a 51-44 loss at nationally-ranked Texas Tech on Dec. 9. The game was close to the end with the Red Raiders leading by only three points with less than two minutes remaining.
In the win over Hardin-Simmons, Joe Pleasant tied a career-high with 20 points and propelled the Wildcats to their highest scoring total of the season. They also struggled defensively, allowing a season-high 73 points.
"We were not as sharp defensively, but we were pretty good offensively," Abilene Christian coach Joe Golding said. "We're working our guys really hard on the practice floor. We're trying to get our team ready for January. We know what's in front of us with (Southland) conference teams."
Arkansas (7-0) enters the game rallying from a 10-point halftime deficit Sunday against visiting Oral Roberts to win 87-76.
Justin Smith (22 points and 17 rebounds) and Desi Sills (16 points and 10 rebounds) each posted double-doubles with career highs in rebounds.
The Razorbacks had 24 offensive boards and out-rebounded the Golden Eagles, 58-32.
They overcame their largest deficit of the season, 42-30, after Oral Roberts scored the first basket of the second half.
"Too many quick shots," Arkansas coach Eric Musselman said. "Taking a decent shot instead of a good shot or a great shot.
"I thought guys came into the game tonight thinking 'score' instead of thinking 'Arkansas.' First time it's happened this year. Hopefully it does not happen again."
JD Notae had all 15 of his points in the second half for the Razorbacks.
"Sometimes it's hard to grab your team's attention when you win so many games in a row," Musselman said. "I thought we played really, really good in the second half, and I thought we played really, really poor in the first half."
Abilene Christian will be a good test for Arkansas defensively. The Wildcats have forced at least 20 turnovers in seven games, including 26 against Hardin-Simmons.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Abilene Chr. 7-1
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Arkansas 7-0
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|C. Steele
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Simmons
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Richardson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Pleasant
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Morris
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|R. Miller
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|L. McLaughlin
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Mason
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|K. Kohl
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|P. Hiepler
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Gayman
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Daniels
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Cameron
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|P. Brooks
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|I. Allen
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Williams
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Vanover
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Tate
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Smith
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Sills
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|K. Robinson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|E. Obukwelu
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Notae
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|B. Morehead
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Moody
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|B. Kimble
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|V. Jackson Jr.
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|E. Henderson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Davis
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
-
MAINE
BC0
0135 O/U
-23
12:00pm
-
STFRIS
LOYCHI0
0
1:00pm ESP+
-
SEMO
INDST0
0140.5 O/U
-13.5
1:00pm
-
ALCORN
LIB0
0134.5 O/U
-25
1:00pm
-
LSUA
NTEXAS0
0
2:00pm
-
NAU
DENVER0
0
2:00pm
-
NILL
TOLEDO0
0133.5 O/U
-15
2:00pm ESP3
-
MERCER
KENSAW0
0140 O/U
+14.5
2:00pm
-
WMMARY
16UVA0
0
2:00pm
-
OHIO
AKRON0
0148 O/U
+2
2:00pm
-
BALLST
WMICH0
0133 O/U
+5.5
2:00pm
-
CHARLO
GWASH0
0136.5 O/U
+1
2:00pm ESP+
-
HOFSTRA
RICH0
0150.5 O/U
-13.5
2:00pm
-
UVM
MASLOW0
0142.5 O/U
+9
3:00pm
-
PRESBY
CIT0
0153.5 O/U
-4
3:00pm
-
MONST
PORT0
0144 O/U
+3.5
3:00pm
-
PQ
TXAMCC0
0
3:00pm
-
FDU
FAIR0
0
3:00pm
-
APPST
AUBURN0
0138.5 O/U
-14.5
3:00pm SECN
-
CHATT
TNST0
0140 O/U
+4
3:00pm
-
NIAGARA
ALBANY0
0130 O/U
-1
3:00pm
-
TULANE
ECU0
0132 O/U
-5.5
3:30pm ESP+
-
SACHRT
WAGNER0
0
4:00pm
-
IDST
NCOLO0
0135 O/U
-10
4:00pm
-
CCTST
BING0
0
4:00pm
-
JMAD
VCU0
0144.5 O/U
-20.5
4:00pm
-
COLOST
SNCLRA0
0
4:00pm
-
CINCY
UCF0
0137.5 O/U
+2.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
TNMART
MISS0
0139.5 O/U
-26.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
SEATTLE
CAL0
0128.5 O/U
-12.5
5:00pm PACN
-
ABIL
ARK0
0138 O/U
-13.5
5:00pm SECN
-
NCGRN
NCAT0
0143 O/U
+12
6:00pm
-
HAMP
CHARSO0
0145.5 O/U
-6
6:00pm ESP+
-
NCASHV
MRSHL0
0152.5 O/U
-13
6:00pm
-
BRAD
14MIZZOU0
0135.5 O/U
-11
7:00pm SECN
-
LVILLE
PITT0
0137 O/U
+3
7:00pm
-
TNTECH
WKY0
0141 O/U
-22
7:00pm ESPU
-
HOWPN
TXARL0
0
7:00pm
-
NEB
9WISC0
0141.5 O/U
-17
7:00pm FS1
-
LAMAR
TXSA0
0147.5 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
WICHST
SFLA0
0133 O/U
-2
7:00pm ESP+
-
MNTNA
ARIZ0
0133.5 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm PACN
-
LSALLE
MD0
0133.5 O/U
-15.5
7:00pm BTN
-
NEAST
UGA0
0145.5 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
NDAK
DRAKE0
0140 O/U
-15
7:00pm
-
15TXTECH
OKLA0
0136 O/U
+2
7:00pm ESP2
-
GASOU
FGC0
0137 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
VANDY
DAVID0
0133.5 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
HIGHPT
EKY0
0151.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
LATECH
LAMON0
0134 O/U
+11
7:30pm
-
ETNST
BAMA0
0140.5 O/U
-14.5
7:30pm ESP+
-
TEMPLE
6HOU0
0135 O/U
-17
8:00pm ESP+
-
7WVU
3KANSAS0
0140.5 O/U
-1.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
SDGST
MARYCA0
0126 O/U
+3
9:00pm CBSSN
-
NDAKST
TCU0
0128.5 O/U
-12
9:00pm ESPU
-
NWST
1GONZAG0
0
9:00pm
-
17UNC
NCST0
0144.5 O/U
+1.5
9:00pm
-
PURDUE
4IOWA0
0155.5 O/U
-6.5
9:00pm BTN
-
STKATH
CALSD0
0
9:00pm
-
PORTST
OREGST0
0148.5 O/U
-13.5
9:00pm PACN
-
GC
COLO0
0139 O/U
-12
11:00pm PACN
-
LOYMRY
BOISE0
0
PPD
-
NH
NJTECH0
0
PPD ESP3
-
SIENA
DREXEL0
0
PPD
-
ND
CUSE0
0
PPD
-
UTAH
ARIZST0
0
PPD
-
UNLV
WYO0
0
PPD
-
LNGBCH
USD0
0
-
STNYBRK
FORD0
0
ESP+
-
CHIST
IOWAST0
0
ESP+
-
HOW
MOUNT0
0
-
CLMBUN
MORGAN0
0
-
BUFF
STBON0
0
-
PQ
SFA0
0
-
UOP
CSN0
0