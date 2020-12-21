Auburn draws App State in final tuneup before SEC play
Auburn coach Bruce Pearl can only hope his team's final game before beginning Southeastern Conference play goes as well as the most recent one did.
The Tigers, who will host the Appalachian State Mountaineers on Tuesday, played "probably as good of a first half as I can remember" as they routed Troy 77-41 on Saturday.
Auburn (5-2) shot 75 percent from the floor in the first half, held Troy to 23.5 percent shooting and forced 13 turnovers in building a 43-10 halftime lead.
"We were firing on all cylinders. Every offensive possession was clean, and it looked like we knew what we were doing. Defensively, we were disruptive," Pearl said.
The Tigers were the preseason pick to finish seventh in the 14-team SEC, and Pearl is counting on depth.
Auburn has six players averaging at least seven points per game, led by Justin Powell at 14.6. An early season conference Freshman of the Week winner, Powell also leads with 6.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game.
Sophomores Allen Flanigan and Jaylin Williams are at 13.9 and 10.1 points per game respectively for Auburn, which is shooting 44.6 percent from the field, including 31.6 percent on 3-point attempts.
The Tigers have won four straight since back-to-back losses in late November, including a rout at the hands of No. 1 Gonzaga.
The Mountaineers (6-2), picked to finish seventh in the Sun Belt Conference, are coming off two easy wins, albeit against Division III and NAIA schools. Before that success, they were on the other side of a blowout, losing to then No. 10 Tennessee 79-38.
Those games came in a four-day span that concluded with the wins on Thursday against Greensboro and Friday against Columbia International.
The Mountaineers have been playing without preseason first team all-Sun Belt selection Justin Forrest, who was injured in Appalachian State's win over Charlotte on Dec. 11 and has been in the concussion protocol.
Forrest collided with two defenders on a drive to the basket and fell headfirst to the floor. The senior, who averaged double digits in points in his first three seasons, including 17.3 last season, was off to a slow start through five games, at 4.8 points.
Coach Dustin Kerns said late last week that Forrest "has done some light shooting" as he progresses through the protocol, and a member of the school's media relations team termed Forrest as questionable for Tuesday.
Appalachian State has received a lift from James Madison transfer Deshon Parker, who initially had his eligibility waiver denied, but then granted last week as the NCAA issued a blanket waiver on transfers' eligibility.
Parker, a guard, averaged 10 points and four assists per game last season for the Dukes. He made his Mountaineers debut Thursday and finished with 10 points, five rebounds and three steals in 19 minutes.
"We're (in) late December, and it's hard to just all of a sudden pick up and just find out you're playing, and play," Kerns said. "Even though he's practiced, it's different."
The Mountaineers are shooting 43.9 percent per game from the floor and 30.8 percent from long range. Their leading scorers are bunched together: Adrian Delph (12.4), Donovan Gregory (11.5) and Kendall Lewis (10.6).
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
-
MAINE
BC0
0135 O/U
-23
12:00pm
-
STFRIS
LOYCHI0
0
1:00pm ESP+
-
SEMO
INDST0
0140.5 O/U
-13.5
1:00pm
-
ALCORN
LIB0
0134.5 O/U
-25
1:00pm
-
LSUA
NTEXAS0
0
2:00pm
-
NAU
DENVER0
0
2:00pm
-
NILL
TOLEDO0
0133.5 O/U
-15
2:00pm ESP3
-
MERCER
KENSAW0
0140 O/U
+14.5
2:00pm
-
WMMARY
16UVA0
0
2:00pm
-
OHIO
AKRON0
0148 O/U
+2
2:00pm
-
BALLST
WMICH0
0133 O/U
+5.5
2:00pm
-
CHARLO
GWASH0
0136.5 O/U
+1
2:00pm ESP+
-
HOFSTRA
RICH0
0150.5 O/U
-13.5
2:00pm
-
UVM
MASLOW0
0142.5 O/U
+9
3:00pm
-
PRESBY
CIT0
0153.5 O/U
-4
3:00pm
-
MONST
PORT0
0144 O/U
+3.5
3:00pm
-
PQ
TXAMCC0
0
3:00pm
-
FDU
FAIR0
0
3:00pm
-
APPST
AUBURN0
0138.5 O/U
-14.5
3:00pm SECN
-
CHATT
TNST0
0140 O/U
+4
3:00pm
-
NIAGARA
ALBANY0
0130 O/U
-1
3:00pm
-
TULANE
ECU0
0132 O/U
-5.5
3:30pm ESP+
-
SACHRT
WAGNER0
0
4:00pm
-
IDST
NCOLO0
0135 O/U
-10
4:00pm
-
CCTST
BING0
0
4:00pm
-
JMAD
VCU0
0144.5 O/U
-20.5
4:00pm
-
COLOST
SNCLRA0
0
4:00pm
-
CINCY
UCF0
0137.5 O/U
+2.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
TNMART
MISS0
0139.5 O/U
-26.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
SEATTLE
CAL0
0128.5 O/U
-12.5
5:00pm PACN
-
ABIL
ARK0
0138 O/U
-13.5
5:00pm SECN
-
NCGRN
NCAT0
0143 O/U
+12
6:00pm
-
HAMP
CHARSO0
0145.5 O/U
-6
6:00pm ESP+
-
NCASHV
MRSHL0
0152.5 O/U
-13
6:00pm
-
BRAD
14MIZZOU0
0135.5 O/U
-11
7:00pm SECN
-
LVILLE
PITT0
0137 O/U
+3
7:00pm
-
TNTECH
WKY0
0141 O/U
-22
7:00pm ESPU
-
HOWPN
TXARL0
0
7:00pm
-
NEB
9WISC0
0141.5 O/U
-17
7:00pm FS1
-
LAMAR
TXSA0
0147.5 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
WICHST
SFLA0
0133 O/U
-2
7:00pm ESP+
-
MNTNA
ARIZ0
0133.5 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm PACN
-
LSALLE
MD0
0133.5 O/U
-15.5
7:00pm BTN
-
NEAST
UGA0
0145.5 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
NDAK
DRAKE0
0140 O/U
-15
7:00pm
-
15TXTECH
OKLA0
0136 O/U
+2
7:00pm ESP2
-
GASOU
FGC0
0137 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
VANDY
DAVID0
0133.5 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
HIGHPT
EKY0
0151.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
LATECH
LAMON0
0134 O/U
+11
7:30pm
-
ETNST
BAMA0
0140.5 O/U
-14.5
7:30pm ESP+
-
TEMPLE
6HOU0
0135 O/U
-17
8:00pm ESP+
-
7WVU
3KANSAS0
0140.5 O/U
-1.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
SDGST
MARYCA0
0126 O/U
+3
9:00pm CBSSN
-
NDAKST
TCU0
0128.5 O/U
-12
9:00pm ESPU
-
NWST
1GONZAG0
0
9:00pm
-
17UNC
NCST0
0144.5 O/U
+1.5
9:00pm
-
PURDUE
4IOWA0
0155.5 O/U
-6.5
9:00pm BTN
-
STKATH
CALSD0
0
9:00pm
-
PORTST
OREGST0
0148.5 O/U
-13.5
9:00pm PACN
-
GC
COLO0
0139 O/U
-12
11:00pm PACN
-
LOYMRY
BOISE0
0
PPD
-
NH
NJTECH0
0
PPD ESP3
-
SIENA
DREXEL0
0
PPD
-
ND
CUSE0
0
PPD
-
UTAH
ARIZST0
0
PPD
-
UNLV
WYO0
0
PPD
-
LNGBCH
USD0
0
-
STNYBRK
FORD0
0
ESP+
-
CHIST
IOWAST0
0
ESP+
-
HOW
MOUNT0
0
-
CLMBUN
MORGAN0
0
-
BUFF
STBON0
0
-
PQ
SFA0
0
-
UOP
CSN0
0