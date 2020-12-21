No. 14 Missouri set for Bradley, looks to stay in Top 25
No. 14 Missouri set for Bradley, looks to stay in Top 25
The No. 14 Missouri Tigers will look to sustain their national ranking when they host the Bradley Braves on Tuesday night in Columbia.
The Tigers (5-0) have reached the Associated Press Top 25 for the first time since 2014 but are trying to maintain a business-as-usual approach during this unusual season.
"Anything can happen," Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said. "You go into league play. You lose a key guy, injuries. There's so much that goes into it. You've just got to make sure you're as healthy as possible. Do the right things. Prepare to win basketball games and just stand together."
The Tigers have dealt with several COVID-19 scheduling complications this season, including the cancellation of a home game against Prairie View A&M last Friday night. They have not played since they upset Illinois 81-78 on Dec. 12.
In that game, the Tigers survived a late push by the Fighting Illini to secure the victory.
"That's where the growth shows in our team," Missouri guard Xavier Pinson said. "Once that starts to happen, we all just get even hungrier. We all just try to lock in and focus even more."
The Braves (6-2) are coming off of a last-minute, 69-68 victory over Miami (Ohio) at home Saturday.
"It was back and forth," Braves coach Brian Wardle told reporters after the game. "We had some great looks at key times and just couldn't make one. They hit some really big shots at big times, and we just couldn't do it until the end of the game. We chipped away, chipped away, and executed in the last four minutes."
Bradley's only losses this season came at Xavier (by a 51-50 score) and at home against South Dakota State (88-84).
The Braves, who have won the past two Missouri Valley Conference tournaments, pride themselves on playing tenacious defense. They have held six of their eight opponents this season to 62 points or less.
"I like a lot of things we were doing," Wardle said. "We gotta be smarter. Can't over-help. Know where our shooters are better. I feel like teams got to make 10 or more threes to beat us."
The Tigers will challenge the Braves with a guard-driven offense led by Mark Smith (14.8 points per game), Dru Smith (14.6) and Pinson (14.2). Javon Pickett scored 14 points off the bench against Illinois, and starter Kobe Brown added 12 as Missouri exploited its offensive depth.
Bradley also features a balanced attack, with five players averaging 9.4 points per game or more, led by Elijah Childs - who is at 14.6 points and 7.4 rebounds.
Ari Boya, a 7-foot-1 center, gives the Braves presence in the paint. He had 10 points, seven rebounds and three blocked shots in just 18 minutes against Miami.
"Ari was really good," Wardle said. "We probably could have played him more, but we just didn't feel good about those high ball screens they were running with his man and they were attacking him."
Boya will match up against 6-10 Missouri center Jeremiah Tilmon (7.4 ppg, 7.4 rpg) and 6-10 Mitchell Smith (5.6 points, 5 rebounds).
The Braves have built a 354-271 rebounding margin this season, but the Tigers also are on the plus side (193-156) in that category.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|A. Thomas
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|V. Tahvanainen
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Nolan Jr.
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|K. McAdoo
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|R. Mast
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Linke
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Kingsby
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Kent
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Henry
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Hannah
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Hall
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|S. East II
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|E. Childs
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Boya
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
-
MAINE
BC0
0135 O/U
-23
12:00pm
-
STFRIS
LOYCHI0
0
1:00pm ESP+
-
SEMO
INDST0
0140.5 O/U
-13.5
1:00pm
-
ALCORN
LIB0
0134.5 O/U
-25
1:00pm
-
LSUA
NTEXAS0
0
2:00pm
-
NAU
DENVER0
0
2:00pm
-
NILL
TOLEDO0
0133.5 O/U
-15
2:00pm ESP3
-
MERCER
KENSAW0
0140 O/U
+14.5
2:00pm
-
WMMARY
16UVA0
0
2:00pm
-
OHIO
AKRON0
0148 O/U
+2
2:00pm
-
BALLST
WMICH0
0133 O/U
+5.5
2:00pm
-
CHARLO
GWASH0
0136.5 O/U
+1
2:00pm ESP+
-
HOFSTRA
RICH0
0150.5 O/U
-13.5
2:00pm
-
UVM
MASLOW0
0142.5 O/U
+9
3:00pm
-
PRESBY
CIT0
0153.5 O/U
-4
3:00pm
-
MONST
PORT0
0144 O/U
+3.5
3:00pm
-
PQ
TXAMCC0
0
3:00pm
-
FDU
FAIR0
0
3:00pm
-
APPST
AUBURN0
0138.5 O/U
-14.5
3:00pm SECN
-
CHATT
TNST0
0140 O/U
+4
3:00pm
-
NIAGARA
ALBANY0
0130 O/U
-1
3:00pm
-
TULANE
ECU0
0132 O/U
-5.5
3:30pm ESP+
-
SACHRT
WAGNER0
0
4:00pm
-
IDST
NCOLO0
0135 O/U
-10
4:00pm
-
CCTST
BING0
0
4:00pm
-
JMAD
VCU0
0144.5 O/U
-20.5
4:00pm
-
COLOST
SNCLRA0
0
4:00pm
-
CINCY
UCF0
0137.5 O/U
+2.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
TNMART
MISS0
0139.5 O/U
-26.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
ABIL
ARK0
0138 O/U
-13.5
5:00pm SECN
-
SEATTLE
CAL0
0128.5 O/U
-12.5
5:00pm PACN
-
NCGRN
NCAT0
0143 O/U
+12
6:00pm
-
NCASHV
MRSHL0
0152.5 O/U
-13
6:00pm
-
HAMP
CHARSO0
0145.5 O/U
-6
6:00pm ESP+
-
TNTECH
WKY0
0141 O/U
-22
7:00pm ESPU
-
NDAK
DRAKE0
0140 O/U
-15
7:00pm
-
HIGHPT
EKY0
0151.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
WICHST
SFLA0
0133 O/U
-2
7:00pm ESP+
-
BRAD
14MIZZOU0
0135.5 O/U
-11
7:00pm SECN
-
HOWPN
TXARL0
0
7:00pm
-
NEAST
UGA0
0145.5 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
MNTNA
ARIZ0
0133.5 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm PACN
-
15TXTECH
OKLA0
0136 O/U
+2
7:00pm ESP2
-
LVILLE
PITT0
0137 O/U
+3
7:00pm
-
GASOU
FGC0
0137 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
LSALLE
MD0
0133.5 O/U
-15.5
7:00pm BTN
-
VANDY
DAVID0
0133.5 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
NEB
9WISC0
0141.5 O/U
-17
7:00pm FS1
-
LAMAR
TXSA0
0147.5 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
LATECH
LAMON0
0134 O/U
+11
7:30pm
-
ETNST
BAMA0
0140.5 O/U
-14.5
7:30pm ESP+
-
TEMPLE
6HOU0
0135 O/U
-17
8:00pm ESP+
-
7WVU
3KANSAS0
0140.5 O/U
-1.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
PORTST
OREGST0
0148.5 O/U
-13.5
9:00pm PACN
-
SDGST
MARYCA0
0126 O/U
+3
9:00pm CBSSN
-
NWST
1GONZAG0
0
9:00pm
-
NDAKST
TCU0
0128.5 O/U
-12
9:00pm ESPU
-
STKATH
CALSD0
0
9:00pm
-
PURDUE
4IOWA0
0155.5 O/U
-6.5
9:00pm BTN
-
17UNC
NCST0
0144.5 O/U
+1.5
9:00pm
-
GC
COLO0
0139 O/U
-12
11:00pm PACN
-
LOYMRY
BOISE0
0
PPD
-
NH
NJTECH0
0
PPD ESP3
-
SIENA
DREXEL0
0
PPD
-
ND
CUSE0
0
PPD
-
UNLV
WYO0
0
PPD
-
UTAH
ARIZST0
0
PPD
-
LNGBCH
USD0
0
-
STNYBRK
FORD0
0
ESP+
-
CHIST
IOWAST0
0
ESP+
-
HOW
MOUNT0
0
-
CLMBUN
MORGAN0
0
-
BUFF
STBON0
0
-
PQ
SFA0
0
-
UOP
CSN0
0