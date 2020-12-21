Louisville opens ACC schedule with Pitt matchup
Louisville's return from a lengthy hiatus due to coronavirus was a disaster and it did not help that leading scorer Carlik Janes remained out after the team returned.
The Cardinals (4-1) hope to produce a better showing and expect to get Jones back Tuesday night when they visit Pittsburgh for their ACC opener.
Louisville is coming off an 85-48 loss at Wisconsin on Saturday in its first game since Dec. 1. The Cardinals trailed by 26 at halftime, shot 36.2 percent, committed 18 turnovers, and allowed 54.4 percent shooting (64 percent from 3-point range).
The Cardinals posted those subpar totals while Jones traveled with the team but sat out due to not being entirely cleared after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.
He joined previously injured players Malik Williams (foot), Josh Nickelberry (knee) and Charles Minlend (foot) as unavailable. Jones will return to a team playing short-handed again.
"Going into it, we didn't think it would be as tough as it was, but as you can see by the way we played today, it was a tough turnaround, all that time off," Louisville sophomore Samuell Williamson said. "But there's no excuse. It's going to be a crazy year. A lot of teams are going to go through that type of stuff over the course of the season and we've just got to come out and we've got to play better."
Jones is averaging 17.3 points, seven rebounds and 5.3 assists. Last season, he averaged 20 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.5 assists at Radford. Before testing positive, Jones scored 18 points against Western Kentucky on Dec. 1.
Pittsburgh (5-1, 1-0 ACC) has not experienced any disruptions due to players testing positive but will be without coach Jeff Capel after he tested positive. Without Capel, the Panthers are trying to win a sixth straight game after getting knocked off by St. Francis (Pa.) in their season opener. Associate head coach Tim O'Toole will fill in for Capel against Louisville.
The Panthers are getting terrific performances from Justin Champagnie, who is averaging 17.8 points and 12.3 rebounds. He posted consecutive games of 20 points and 20 rebounds against Northwestern and Gardner Webb Dec. 9 and 12, and leads the ACC in rebounding.
The Panthers did not need a double-double from Champagnie on Wednesday when they opened ACC play with a 70-55 win at Miami. Ithiel Horton scored 18 points while Au'Diese Toney added 15 to compensate for Champagnie and Xavier Johnson playing 24 and 21 minutes respectively due to foul trouble.
"We had more options and more guys who could do stuff, but we needed Xavier and Justin to be in the game and not be in foul trouble and be good players for us," Capel said.
Louisville, which leads the all-time series with Pitt 19-6, is 15-1 in its past 16 meetings with the Panthers.
--Field Level Media
-
MAINE
BC0
0135 O/U
-23
12:00pm
-
STFRIS
LOYCHI0
0
1:00pm ESP+
-
SEMO
INDST0
0140.5 O/U
-13.5
1:00pm
-
ALCORN
LIB0
0134.5 O/U
-25
1:00pm
-
CHARLO
GWASH0
0136.5 O/U
+1
2:00pm ESP+
-
WMMARY
16UVA0
0
2:00pm
-
OHIO
AKRON0
0148 O/U
+2
2:00pm
-
MERCER
KENSAW0
0140 O/U
+14.5
2:00pm
-
LSUA
NTEXAS0
0
2:00pm
-
BALLST
WMICH0
0133 O/U
+5.5
2:00pm
-
NILL
TOLEDO0
0133.5 O/U
-15
2:00pm ESP3
-
NAU
DENVER0
0
2:00pm
-
HOFSTRA
RICH0
0150.5 O/U
-13.5
2:00pm
-
PQ
TXAMCC0
0
3:00pm
-
CHATT
TNST0
0140 O/U
+4
3:00pm
-
UVM
MASLOW0
0142.5 O/U
+9
3:00pm
-
NIAGARA
ALBANY0
0130 O/U
-1
3:00pm
-
PRESBY
CIT0
0153.5 O/U
-4
3:00pm
-
MONST
PORT0
0144 O/U
+3.5
3:00pm
-
FDU
FAIR0
0
3:00pm
-
APPST
AUBURN0
0138.5 O/U
-14.5
3:00pm SECN
-
TULANE
ECU0
0132 O/U
-5.5
3:30pm ESP+
-
SACHRT
WAGNER0
0
4:00pm
-
COLOST
SNCLRA0
0
4:00pm
-
JMAD
VCU0
0144.5 O/U
-20.5
4:00pm
-
CCTST
BING0
0
4:00pm
-
IDST
NCOLO0
0135 O/U
-10
4:00pm
-
CINCY
UCF0
0137.5 O/U
+2.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
TNMART
MISS0
0139.5 O/U
-26.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
ABIL
ARK0
0138 O/U
-13.5
5:00pm SECN
-
SEATTLE
CAL0
0128.5 O/U
-12.5
5:00pm PACN
-
NCGRN
NCAT0
0143 O/U
+12
6:00pm
-
NCASHV
MRSHL0
0152.5 O/U
-13
6:00pm
-
HAMP
CHARSO0
0145.5 O/U
-6
6:00pm ESP+
-
VANDY
DAVID0
0133.5 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
HIGHPT
EKY0
0151.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
TNTECH
WKY0
0141 O/U
-22
7:00pm ESPU
-
NEB
9WISC0
0141.5 O/U
-17
7:00pm FS1
-
LVILLE
PITT0
0137 O/U
+3
7:00pm
-
NEAST
UGA0
0145.5 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
BRAD
14MIZZOU0
0135.5 O/U
-11
7:00pm SECN
-
HOWPN
TXARL0
0
7:00pm
-
NDAK
DRAKE0
0140 O/U
-15
7:00pm
-
GASOU
FGC0
0137 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
15TXTECH
OKLA0
0136 O/U
+2
7:00pm ESP2
-
LAMAR
TXSA0
0147.5 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
LSALLE
MD0
0133.5 O/U
-15.5
7:00pm BTN
-
MNTNA
ARIZ0
0133.5 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm PACN
-
WICHST
SFLA0
0133 O/U
-2
7:00pm ESP+
-
ETNST
BAMA0
0140.5 O/U
-14.5
7:30pm ESP+
-
LATECH
LAMON0
0134 O/U
+11
7:30pm
-
TEMPLE
6HOU0
0135 O/U
-17
8:00pm ESP+
-
NWST
1GONZAG0
0
9:00pm
-
PORTST
OREGST0
0148.5 O/U
-13.5
9:00pm PACN
-
PURDUE
4IOWA0
0155.5 O/U
-6.5
9:00pm BTN
-
STKATH
CALSD0
0
9:00pm
-
7WVU
3KANSAS0
0140.5 O/U
-1.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
SDGST
MARYCA0
0126 O/U
+3
9:00pm CBSSN
-
17UNC
NCST0
0144.5 O/U
+1.5
9:00pm
-
NDAKST
TCU0
0128.5 O/U
-12
9:00pm ESPU
-
GC
COLO0
0139 O/U
-12
11:00pm PACN
-
LOYMRY
BOISE0
0
PPD
-
NH
NJTECH0
0
PPD ESP3
-
SIENA
DREXEL0
0
PPD
-
ND
CUSE0
0
PPD
-
UNLV
WYO0
0
PPD
-
UTAH
ARIZST0
0
PPD
-
LNGBCH
USD0
0
-
STNYBRK
FORD0
0
ESP+
-
HOW
MOUNT0
0
-
CHIST
IOWAST0
0
ESP+
-
CLMBUN
MORGAN0
0
-
PQ
SFA0
0
-
BUFF
STBON0
0
-
UOP
CSN0
0