TCU looks to keep momentum vs. North Dakota State
TCU will get a respite from the rigors of Big 12 Conference play when it hosts surging North Dakota State on Tuesday at Fort Worth, Texas, in the final contest for the teams before an extended holiday break.
TCU (6-2) returns home after a thrilling 77-76 Big 12 victory at Oklahoma State on Wednesday. RJ Nembhard's basket with 7.6 seconds to play capped the Horned Frogs' comeback victory from eight points down in the final two minutes, which handed TCU its first Big 12 win.
North Dakota State (2-5) dropped its first five games before winning its last two games in the Dakota Showcase, defeating South Dakota 74-67 on Dec. 11 and North Dakota 53-52 on Dec. 12.
The Horned Frogs outlasted Oklahoma State behind Nembhard's big bucket and Kevin Samuel's season-high 18 points, to go along with eight rebounds and career-high seven blocks. TCU shot 54.5 percent from the field and overcame 20 turnovers to earn the victory in its first true road game.
TCU's Mike Miles (16 points) and Taryn Todd (10) also scored in double-figures at Oklahoma State, marking the second time this season that the Horned Frogs had had at least four players score in double figures.
"A great win for us," TCU coach Jamie Dixon said. "We adjusted late, we went to a four-guard lineup, and I thought that was huge for us both offensively and defensively. We were able to come back."
Sam Griesel made the game-winning free throw with 5.2 seconds left to seal North Dakota State's victory over North Dakota. Griesel finished with 14 points and six rebounds, while Tyree Eady added 13 points on 6 of 7 shooting. The Bison erased a 10-point deficit in the second half.
North Dakota State held North Dakota scoreless for more than seven minutes of a crucial stretch late stretch and capitalized with 12 consecutive points.
"I thought UND was the better team, the tougher team," North Dakota State coach Dave Richman said. "But at the end of the day, we were the better team when it mattered and that was at the end. I thought we showed some toughness."
North Dakota State is playing its toughest nonconference slate in school history, having already traveled to No. 11 Creighton, No. 7 Kansas and Nebraska. Tuesday's game is the Bison's final scheduled game outside of the Summit League this season.
--Field Level Media
