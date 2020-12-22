Northwestern State gets second crack at No. 1 Gonzaga
Gonzaga coach Mark Few feels his top-ranked team badly needs to play more games after five contests were wiped out due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
So sticking with the unconventional times during the pandemic, a solution was found: play back-to-back home games against Northwestern State.
One night after beating the Demons 95-57, the Bulldogs (5-0) will oppose the Demons (1-8) in a rematch Tuesday at Spokane, Wash.
"It's not always going to be 1 vs. 3," Few said postgame Monday night, referencing his team's win over then-No. 3 Iowa on Saturday. "We need a game tomorrow more than we need practice."
Corey Kispert was fine with that notion after recording 27 points and seven rebounds in the Monday matchup.
"Every single game is a gift," Kispert said.
Helping matters toward hastily adding the second game was that Northwestern State (1-8) is scheduled to play Wednesday night against Washington State in Pullman, about 75 miles south of Spokane.
Playing the Bulldogs twice while being in the Pacific Northwest is just fine with Demons coach Mike McConathy, even though his club committed 20 turnovers and shot 37.5 percent on Monday.
"They're really, really good," McConathy said after the drubbing. "It was a great opportunity to play against the No. 1 team in the nation, and we get to do it again tomorrow. We have to cut down on our turnovers and keep our guys up, keep encouraging them."
Few said he was running out of options in terms of adding opponents. He admitted it was an unusual situation.
"It's going to be a total mental challenge," Few said. "There is nothing like game experience. You can't simulate that in practice."
Kispert surely won't mind seeing the Demons again after making 10 of 13 field-goal attempts while falling one point shy of his career high. The senior made three 3-pointers while scoring 11 points in the first 6:33 of the contest to set the tone.
"My first couple of shots went down and I was able to be dialed in the rest of the game," said Kispert, who is averaging a team-best 21.4 points per game. "Everything slows down, just being in the zone."
The 6-foot-7 Kispert has three 20-point outings this season. He scored 23 against Kansas on Nov. 26 and 25 versus Auburn one night later.
Gonzaga's Anton Watson enjoyed a solid all-around game on Monday with 15 points, seven rebounds, four assists, four steals and three blocked shots.
Tuesday's contest is the fourth of a road excursion in which Northwestern State plays five games in six nights.
The Demons have dropped the first three games by an average of 30.7 points. They lost each of the first two contests by 27 points -- to Tulsa and Missouri State -- before absorbing the 38-point setback against the Zags.
The Demons trailed by just five points shortly before the midway point of the first half and were down 43-30 at halftime. However, the Bulldogs turned up their play several notches in the second half to turn the game into a blowout.
"We're not shooting the ball very well," McConathy said. "That's something I think will come when we get in (the Southland Conference). We've got to come back in here and compete and do a better job of working the clock."
Carvell Teasett scored 16 points in 20 minutes off the bench in Monday's loss and is averaging 16 points over the past four games to raise his season mark to 8.9.
Jairus Roberson, who scored 12 points on four 3-pointers Monday, leads Northwestern State with a 10.9 scoring average and with 24 treys.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Zelenbaba
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Williams
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|B. White
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Teasett
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Roberson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|L. Reed
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Potts
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|L. Owens
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Norvel
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Massner
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Jones
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Gregg
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|K. Coleman
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|R. Chougkaz
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|P. Zakharov
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Watson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Timme
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Suggs
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Strawther
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Nembhard
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Lang
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Kispert
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Harris
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|W. Graves
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Cook
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|O. Ballo
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Ayayi
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Arlauskas
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
-
MAINE
BC0
0135 O/U
-23
12:00pm
-
STFRIS
LOYCHI0
0
1:00pm ESP+
-
SEMO
INDST0
0140.5 O/U
-13.5
1:00pm
-
ALCORN
LIB0
0134.5 O/U
-25
1:00pm
-
LSUA
NTEXAS0
0
2:00pm
-
NAU
DENVER0
0
2:00pm
-
NILL
TOLEDO0
0133.5 O/U
-15
2:00pm ESP3
-
MERCER
KENSAW0
0140 O/U
+14.5
2:00pm
-
WMMARY
16UVA0
0
2:00pm
-
OHIO
AKRON0
0148 O/U
+2
2:00pm
-
BALLST
WMICH0
0133 O/U
+5.5
2:00pm
-
CHARLO
GWASH0
0136.5 O/U
+1
2:00pm ESP+
-
HOFSTRA
RICH0
0150.5 O/U
-13.5
2:00pm
-
UVM
MASLOW0
0142.5 O/U
+9
3:00pm
-
PRESBY
CIT0
0153.5 O/U
-4
3:00pm
-
MONST
PORT0
0144 O/U
+3.5
3:00pm
-
PQ
TXAMCC0
0
3:00pm
-
FDU
FAIR0
0
3:00pm
-
APPST
AUBURN0
0138.5 O/U
-14.5
3:00pm SECN
-
CHATT
TNST0
0140 O/U
+4
3:00pm
-
NIAGARA
ALBANY0
0130 O/U
-1
3:00pm
-
TULANE
ECU0
0132 O/U
-5.5
3:30pm ESP+
-
SACHRT
WAGNER0
0
4:00pm
-
IDST
NCOLO0
0135 O/U
-10
4:00pm
-
CCTST
BING0
0
4:00pm
-
JMAD
VCU0
0144.5 O/U
-20.5
4:00pm
-
COLOST
SNCLRA0
0
4:00pm
-
CINCY
UCF0
0137.5 O/U
+2.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
TNMART
MISS0
0139.5 O/U
-26.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
SEATTLE
CAL0
0128.5 O/U
-12.5
5:00pm PACN
-
ABIL
ARK0
0138 O/U
-13.5
5:00pm SECN
-
NCGRN
NCAT0
0143 O/U
+12
6:00pm
-
HAMP
CHARSO0
0145.5 O/U
-6
6:00pm ESP+
-
NCASHV
MRSHL0
0152.5 O/U
-13
6:00pm
-
BRAD
14MIZZOU0
0135.5 O/U
-11
7:00pm SECN
-
NDAK
DRAKE0
0140 O/U
-15
7:00pm
-
HIGHPT
EKY0
0151.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
MNTNA
ARIZ0
0133.5 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm PACN
-
WICHST
SFLA0
0133 O/U
-2
7:00pm ESP+
-
LSALLE
MD0
0133.5 O/U
-15.5
7:00pm BTN
-
LAMAR
TXSA0
0147.5 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
NEB
9WISC0
0141.5 O/U
-17
7:00pm FS1
-
VANDY
DAVID0
0133.5 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
HOWPN
TXARL0
0
7:00pm
-
NEAST
UGA0
0145.5 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
GASOU
FGC0
0136.5 O/U
+0.5
7:00pm
-
LVILLE
PITT0
0137 O/U
+3
7:00pm
-
15TXTECH
OKLA0
0136 O/U
+2
7:00pm ESP2
-
TNTECH
WKY0
0141 O/U
-21.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
LATECH
LAMON0
0134 O/U
+11
7:30pm
-
ETNST
BAMA0
0140.5 O/U
-14.5
7:30pm ESP+
-
TEMPLE
6HOU0
0135 O/U
-17
8:00pm ESP+
-
7WVU
3KANSAS0
0140.5 O/U
-1.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
SDGST
MARYCA0
0126 O/U
+3
9:00pm CBSSN
-
NDAKST
TCU0
0128.5 O/U
-12
9:00pm ESPU
-
NWST
1GONZAG0
0
9:00pm
-
17UNC
NCST0
0144.5 O/U
+1.5
9:00pm
-
PURDUE
4IOWA0
0155.5 O/U
-6.5
9:00pm BTN
-
STKATH
CALSD0
0
9:00pm
-
PORTST
OREGST0
0148.5 O/U
-13.5
9:00pm PACN
-
GC
COLO0
0139 O/U
-12
11:00pm PACN
-
LOYMRY
BOISE0
0
PPD
-
NH
NJTECH0
0
PPD ESP3
-
SIENA
DREXEL0
0
PPD
-
ND
CUSE0
0
PPD
-
UTAH
ARIZST0
0
PPD
-
UNLV
WYO0
0
PPD
-
LNGBCH
USD0
0
-
STNYBRK
FORD0
0
ESP+
-
CHIST
IOWAST0
0
ESP+
-
HOW
MOUNT0
0
-
CLMBUN
MORGAN0
0
-
BUFF
STBON0
0
-
PQ
SFA0
0
-
UOP
CSN0
0