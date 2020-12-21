COVID-delayed Temple opens AAC play at No. 6 Houston
Sixth-ranked Houston will look to improve to 6-0 against visiting Temple in the teams' American Athletic Conference opener on Tuesday.
But it's unclear exactly how many Cougars will be able to compete considering all 15 players on the roster have tested positive for COVID-19 at some point this season, coach Kelvin Sampson said.
"When you test, you're at the mercy of the results of the test," Sampson said after an 88-55 win over Alcorn State on Sunday, which was the Cougars' first game in more than two weeks.
"We'll test tomorrow, which is Monday and play Tuesday. You ask me how do I feel about it. Well, ask me when the results get back in because that's really the only thing you can judge your thoughts on or how you feel is the results of the test," the coach continued. "We don't know whether we are going to have some of our guys, most of them or just a few of them."
Houston had no trouble against Alcorn State to open a stretch in which it will play four games during a 10-day span.
Quentin Grimes had a season-high 27 points and a career-best 10 rebounds while Reggie Chaney added a career-high 18 points against the Braves (0-2).
Houston had only nine players available in its first game in two weeks after pausing team activities following a COVID-19 outbreak. The Cougars were without sophomore guards Caleb Mills -- the preseason AAC Player of the Year -- and Marcus Sasser but rode Chaney, Grimes and freshman Jamal Shead, who chipped in 10 points and three assists. Justin Gorham grabbed 16 rebounds for the Cougars.
Temple (1-0) also has been dealing with COVID-19 issues. On Nov. 26, the school announced it was "pausing activity with its men's basketball team due to a positive COVID-19 test within the program. The team will follow the guidelines set forth by the CDC, City of Philadelphia and the NCAA and begin a 14-day quarantine. The individual who tested positive will be in isolation for 10 days."
Temple, behind 12 points and 14 rebounds from De'Vondre Perry, opened its season on Saturday with a 72-60 win over the New Jersey Institute of Technology.
Damian Dunn had 18 points and seven rebounds and Jeremiah Williams had 11 points, four assists and four rebounds, as he became the Owls' first freshman guard to start a season-opener since Mardy Collins in 2002.
"I was pretty impressed with both of those guys," Temple coach Aaron McKie said of Dunn and Williams. "We have thrown a lot at Jeremiah Williams."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Williams
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Strickland
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Perry
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Parks
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Moorman II
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|N. Jourdain
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Forrester
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Dunn
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|B. Barry
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Q. Ademokoya
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|C. Tyson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Shead
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Sasser
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Roberts
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|K. Powell
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Mills
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Mark
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Jarreau
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Q. Grimes
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|B. Gresham
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Gorham
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|R. Chaney
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
-
MAINE
BC0
0135 O/U
-23
12:00pm
-
STFRIS
LOYCHI0
0
1:00pm ESP+
-
SEMO
INDST0
0140.5 O/U
-13.5
1:00pm
-
ALCORN
LIB0
0134.5 O/U
-25
1:00pm
-
LSUA
NTEXAS0
0
2:00pm
-
NAU
DENVER0
0
2:00pm
-
NILL
TOLEDO0
0133.5 O/U
-15
2:00pm ESP3
-
MERCER
KENSAW0
0140 O/U
+14.5
2:00pm
-
WMMARY
16UVA0
0
2:00pm
-
OHIO
AKRON0
0148 O/U
+2
2:00pm
-
BALLST
WMICH0
0133 O/U
+5.5
2:00pm
-
CHARLO
GWASH0
0136.5 O/U
+1
2:00pm ESP+
-
HOFSTRA
RICH0
0150.5 O/U
-13.5
2:00pm
-
UVM
MASLOW0
0142.5 O/U
+9
3:00pm
-
PRESBY
CIT0
0153.5 O/U
-4
3:00pm
-
MONST
PORT0
0144 O/U
+3.5
3:00pm
-
PQ
TXAMCC0
0
3:00pm
-
FDU
FAIR0
0
3:00pm
-
APPST
AUBURN0
0138.5 O/U
-14.5
3:00pm SECN
-
CHATT
TNST0
0140 O/U
+4
3:00pm
-
NIAGARA
ALBANY0
0130 O/U
-1
3:00pm
-
TULANE
ECU0
0132 O/U
-5.5
3:30pm ESP+
-
SACHRT
WAGNER0
0
4:00pm
-
IDST
NCOLO0
0135 O/U
-10
4:00pm
-
CCTST
BING0
0
4:00pm
-
JMAD
VCU0
0144.5 O/U
-20.5
4:00pm
-
COLOST
SNCLRA0
0
4:00pm
-
CINCY
UCF0
0137.5 O/U
+2.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
TNMART
MISS0
0139.5 O/U
-26.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
SEATTLE
CAL0
0128.5 O/U
-12.5
5:00pm PACN
-
ABIL
ARK0
0138 O/U
-13.5
5:00pm SECN
-
NCGRN
NCAT0
0143 O/U
+12
6:00pm
-
HAMP
CHARSO0
0145.5 O/U
-6
6:00pm ESP+
-
NCASHV
MRSHL0
0152.5 O/U
-13
6:00pm
-
BRAD
14MIZZOU0
0135.5 O/U
-11
7:00pm SECN
-
NDAK
DRAKE0
0140 O/U
-15
7:00pm
-
HIGHPT
EKY0
0151.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
MNTNA
ARIZ0
0133.5 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm PACN
-
WICHST
SFLA0
0133 O/U
-2
7:00pm ESP+
-
LSALLE
MD0
0133.5 O/U
-15.5
7:00pm BTN
-
LAMAR
TXSA0
0147.5 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
NEB
9WISC0
0141.5 O/U
-17
7:00pm FS1
-
VANDY
DAVID0
0133.5 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
HOWPN
TXARL0
0
7:00pm
-
NEAST
UGA0
0145.5 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
GASOU
FGC0
0136.5 O/U
+0.5
7:00pm
-
LVILLE
PITT0
0137 O/U
+3
7:00pm
-
15TXTECH
OKLA0
0136 O/U
+2
7:00pm ESP2
-
TNTECH
WKY0
0141 O/U
-21.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
LATECH
LAMON0
0134 O/U
+11
7:30pm
-
ETNST
BAMA0
0140.5 O/U
-14.5
7:30pm ESP+
-
TEMPLE
6HOU0
0135 O/U
-17
8:00pm ESP+
-
7WVU
3KANSAS0
0140.5 O/U
-1.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
SDGST
MARYCA0
0126 O/U
+3
9:00pm CBSSN
-
NDAKST
TCU0
0128.5 O/U
-12
9:00pm ESPU
-
NWST
1GONZAG0
0
9:00pm
-
17UNC
NCST0
0144.5 O/U
+1.5
9:00pm
-
PURDUE
4IOWA0
0155.5 O/U
-6.5
9:00pm BTN
-
STKATH
CALSD0
0
9:00pm
-
PORTST
OREGST0
0148.5 O/U
-13.5
9:00pm PACN
-
GC
COLO0
0139 O/U
-12
11:00pm PACN
-
LOYMRY
BOISE0
0
PPD
-
NH
NJTECH0
0
PPD ESP3
-
SIENA
DREXEL0
0
PPD
-
ND
CUSE0
0
PPD
-
UTAH
ARIZST0
0
PPD
-
UNLV
WYO0
0
PPD
-
LNGBCH
USD0
0
-
STNYBRK
FORD0
0
ESP+
-
CHIST
IOWAST0
0
ESP+
-
HOW
MOUNT0
0
-
CLMBUN
MORGAN0
0
-
BUFF
STBON0
0
-
PQ
SFA0
0
-
UOP
CSN0
0