No. 3 Kansas hosts No. 7 West Virginia looking for eighth straight win
Kansas coach Bill Self realizes he is prone to hyperbole when raving about the Big 12, to the point he feels as if he must speak to the veracity of his latest remarks.
"You know, we've said this multiple times, that this might be the best that I've seen the league. Well, I actually really mean it this time," said Self, who is in his 18th season coaching the No. 3 Jayhawks (7-1, 1-0 Big 12).
His opinion of what he calls a "monster league" carries as much clout as anyone's, largely because Self has guided the Jayhawks to 15 Big 12 championships, which exceeds the number of homecourt defeats (14) his Kansas teams have suffered.
The Jayhawks will look to capitalize on that home advantage again Tuesday against No. 7 West Virginia (7-1, 1-0) in Lawrence.
Considering Kansas owns a 30-year string of victories in conference openers, it might seem reasonable to assume the Big Eight and now the Big 12 have not really been stacked with great opponents. But to keep that streak intact, the Jayhawks had to outlast No. 14 Texas Tech, 58-57, last week on the road.
The Jayhawks, who have won seven in a row, showed they're capable of grinding out a win against Texas Tech, despite season lows in points, field goals, attempts, blocks and steals, and season highs in fouls and turnovers. They won with fewer than 60 points for the first time since their last meeting against West Virginia on Feb. 12.
Ochai Agbaji is coming off an efficient 23-point performance, which included 8-for-11 shooting and a basket with 12.8 seconds remaining after he broke open in the lane for an in-bound pass.
The game-winning hoop was the first by Agbaji at Kansas, though it's not as if he won't be thrust in similar situations in the future, because he leads the Jayhawks with a 15.3-point average. Jalen Wilson chips in 14.3 points and a team-high 8.0 rebounds.
West Virginia trailed at halftime and secured the lead inside the final two minutes in downing Iowa State 70-65 with 38.2 percent shooting to open Big 12 play.
"We've really had to grit and fight on our knuckles every game so far. We've never really just blown a team out of the water," said Derek Culver, who averages 14.4 points and a team-high 10.9 rebounds.
Miles McBride leads the Mountaineers in scoring (15.0) and averages 4.2 assists.
The 37-9 advantage in free-throw attempts that West Virginia enjoyed against Iowa State likely won't happen at Kansas, where the Mountaineers stand 0-8 all-time.
Defensive improvement will be key.
"We better start doing a better job," coach Bob Huggins said. "It's alarming how many points in the paint we give up every game."
--Field Level Media
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|7 West Virginia 7-1
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|3 Kansas 7-1
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|O. Tshiebwe
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Thweatt
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Sherman
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|G. Osabuohien
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|S. Ndiaye
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Moore
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|S. McNeil
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. McCabe
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. McBride
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|E. Matthews Jr.
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|S. Macke
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|K. Johnson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Culver
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|I. Cottrell
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Bridges
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Wilson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|B. Thompson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Teahan
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|G. Muscadin
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. McCormack
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Lightfoot
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|L. Jossell
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Harris
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Grant-Foster
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Garrett
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Enaruna
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Braun
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|O. Agbaji
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
-
MAINE
BC0
0135 O/U
-23
12:00pm
-
STFRIS
LOYCHI0
0
1:00pm ESP+
-
SEMO
INDST0
0140.5 O/U
-13.5
1:00pm
-
ALCORN
LIB0
0134.5 O/U
-25
1:00pm
-
CHARLO
GWASH0
0136.5 O/U
+1
2:00pm ESP+
-
WMMARY
16UVA0
0
2:00pm
-
OHIO
AKRON0
0148 O/U
+2
2:00pm
-
MERCER
KENSAW0
0140 O/U
+14.5
2:00pm
-
LSUA
NTEXAS0
0
2:00pm
-
BALLST
WMICH0
0133 O/U
+5.5
2:00pm
-
NILL
TOLEDO0
0133.5 O/U
-15
2:00pm ESP3
-
NAU
DENVER0
0
2:00pm
-
HOFSTRA
RICH0
0150.5 O/U
-13.5
2:00pm
-
PQ
TXAMCC0
0
3:00pm
-
CHATT
TNST0
0140 O/U
+4
3:00pm
-
UVM
MASLOW0
0142.5 O/U
+9
3:00pm
-
NIAGARA
ALBANY0
0130 O/U
-1
3:00pm
-
PRESBY
CIT0
0153.5 O/U
-4
3:00pm
-
MONST
PORT0
0144 O/U
+3.5
3:00pm
-
FDU
FAIR0
0
3:00pm
-
APPST
AUBURN0
0138.5 O/U
-14.5
3:00pm SECN
-
TULANE
ECU0
0132 O/U
-5.5
3:30pm ESP+
-
SACHRT
WAGNER0
0
4:00pm
-
COLOST
SNCLRA0
0
4:00pm
-
JMAD
VCU0
0144.5 O/U
-20.5
4:00pm
-
CCTST
BING0
0
4:00pm
-
IDST
NCOLO0
0135 O/U
-10
4:00pm
-
CINCY
UCF0
0137.5 O/U
+2.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
TNMART
MISS0
0139.5 O/U
-26.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
SEATTLE
CAL0
0128.5 O/U
-12.5
5:00pm PACN
-
ABIL
ARK0
0138 O/U
-13.5
5:00pm SECN
-
NCGRN
NCAT0
0143 O/U
+12
6:00pm
-
HAMP
CHARSO0
0145.5 O/U
-6
6:00pm ESP+
-
NCASHV
MRSHL0
0152.5 O/U
-13
6:00pm
-
BRAD
14MIZZOU0
0135.5 O/U
-11
7:00pm SECN
-
LVILLE
PITT0
0137 O/U
+3
7:00pm
-
TNTECH
WKY0
0141 O/U
-21.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
HOWPN
TXARL0
0
7:00pm
-
NEB
9WISC0
0141.5 O/U
-17
7:00pm FS1
-
LAMAR
TXSA0
0147.5 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
WICHST
SFLA0
0133 O/U
-2
7:00pm ESP+
-
MNTNA
ARIZ0
0133.5 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm PACN
-
LSALLE
MD0
0133.5 O/U
-15.5
7:00pm BTN
-
NEAST
UGA0
0145.5 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
NDAK
DRAKE0
0140 O/U
-15
7:00pm
-
15TXTECH
OKLA0
0136 O/U
+2
7:00pm ESP2
-
GASOU
FGC0
0136.5 O/U
+0.5
7:00pm
-
HIGHPT
EKY0
0151.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
VANDY
DAVID0
0133.5 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
ETNST
BAMA0
0140.5 O/U
-14.5
7:30pm ESP+
-
LATECH
LAMON0
0134 O/U
+11
7:30pm
-
TEMPLE
6HOU0
0135 O/U
-17
8:00pm ESP+
-
PORTST
OREGST0
0148.5 O/U
-13.5
9:00pm PACN
-
PURDUE
4IOWA0
0156 O/U
-6.5
9:00pm BTN
-
STKATH
CALSD0
0
9:00pm
-
NWST
1GONZAG0
0
9:00pm
-
7WVU
3KANSAS0
0140.5 O/U
-1.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
17UNC
NCST0
0144.5 O/U
+1.5
9:00pm
-
NDAKST
TCU0
0128.5 O/U
-12
9:00pm ESPU
-
SDGST
MARYCA0
0126 O/U
+3
9:00pm CBSSN
-
GC
COLO0
0139 O/U
-11.5
11:00pm PACN
-
NH
NJTECH0
0
PPD ESP3
-
LOYMRY
BOISE0
0
PPD
-
SIENA
DREXEL0
0
PPD
-
ND
CUSE0
0
PPD
-
UTAH
ARIZST0
0
PPD
-
UNLV
WYO0
0
PPD
-
LNGBCH
USD0
0
-
STNYBRK
FORD0
0
ESP+
-
CHIST
IOWAST0
0
ESP+
-
HOW
MOUNT0
0
-
CLMBUN
MORGAN0
0
-
BUFF
STBON0
0
-
PQ
SFA0
0
-
UOP
CSN0
0